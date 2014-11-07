1,066 Days After “212,” Azealia Banks Releases Her Debut Album, ‘Broke with Expensive Taste’

Remember the year 2012? Barack Obama won his second term for presidency. Some of you were probably still not old enough to drink. The Giants beat the Patriots in the Super Bowl. The coolest thing you could do as a high school senior was create a “Gangnam Style” parody video. Your grandma didn’t have a Facebook account. Justin Bieber discovered tattoos and drop crotch pants. Kanye West was still wearing red leather jackets. The Migos were but a twinkle in the bando. The Brooklyn music scene started going to 285 Kent (RIP) on a regular basis. You probably broke up with someone and listened to a lot of Frank Ocean’s Channel Orange and Taylor Swift’s Red. Action Bronson had just discovered how dope of an idea it would be to throw weed out at concerts. The iPhone 5C, 5S, 6, and 6 Plus didn’t even exist.

And your turn up music was driven by one song: Azealia Banks’ “212.”

Videos by VICE

Now today, 1,066 days after the release of “212,” Azealia Banks has surprised the world and dropped her debut record, Broke with Expensive Taste. At this point, we have no idea if it’s good or not, but you can download it here. Enjoy?

Tracklist:

01 Idle Delilah

02 Gimme a Chance

03 Desperado

04 JFK [ft. Theophilus London]

05 212 [ft. Lazy Jay]

06 Wallace

07 Heavy Metal and Reflective

08 BBD

09 Ice Princess

10 Yung Rapunxel

11 Soda

12 Chasing Time

13 Luxury

14 Nude Beach A-Go-Go

15 Miss Amor

16 Miss Camaraderie