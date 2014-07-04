It’s the Fourth of July, and there’s nothing more American than celebrating by cranking up the most all-American tunes and having an all-around good time. To commemorate July 4, 1776, here are 1776 songs about America, with a Spotify playlist at the bottom for you to stream them all. Fuck yeah. Purple mountains majesty and amber waves of grain in abundance:
1. Jimi Hendrix – “Star Spangled Banner- Live At Woodstock”
2. Zac Brown Band – “Chicken Fried”
3. The Beach Boys – “Surfin’ USA”
4. Don McLean – “American Pie”
5. Kid Rock – “Born Free”
6. Chuck Berry – “Route 66”
7. Grand Funk Railroad – “We’re An American Band”
8. Billy Joel – “We Didn’t Start the Fire”
9. Miley Cyrus – “Party In the U.S.A.”
10. Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers – “American Girl”
11. Jay Z, Kanye West – “Made In America”
12. Fall Out Boy – “America’s Suitehearts”
13. Pete Seeger – “Shenandoah”
14. Bruce Springsteen – “Born In The U.S.A.”
15. Marvin Gaye – “The Star Spangled Banner”
16. Lana Del Rey – “National Anthem”
17. Lana Del Rey – “American”
18. Green Day – “American Idiot”
19. 2 LIVE CREW – “Banned In The U.S.A.”
20. Simon & Garfunkel – “America”
21. Lee Greenwood – “God Bless The U.S.A.”
22. Lenny Kravitz – “American Woman”
23. Hank Williams, Jr. – “The American Way”
24. Gordon Lightfoot – “Somewhere U.S.A.”
25. Toby Keith – “Courtesy of the Red White And Blue”
26. Bonnie Mckee – “American Girl”
27. Old Crow Medicine Show – “Wagon Wheel”
28. Brad Paisley – “American Saturday Night”
29. Lady Antebellum – “American Honey”
30. Bongzilla – “Amerijuanican”
31. Eminem – “White America”
32. Weezer – “Surf Wax America”
33. Ice Cube – “AmeriKKKa’s Most Wanted”
34. Jason Aldean – “Fly Over States”
35. Demi Lovato – “Made in the USA”
36. Jay Z – “American Gangster”
37. Jay Z, Young Jeezy – “My President Is Black (Remix)”
38. John Mellencamp – “Small Town”
39. Dierks Bentley – “Home”
40. The Beastie Boys – “Paul Revere”
41. Jimmy Eat World – “Bleed American”
42. John Mellencamp – “R.O.C.K. In The U.S.A.”
43. Piebald – “American Hearts”
44. Chuck Berry – “Back in the U.S.A.”
45. Nick Carter featuring Mr. Vegas – “Girls In The USA”
46. Wilco – “Ashes of American Flags”
47. Chicago – “State of the Union”
48. Ryan Adams – “Do Miss America”
49. Chicago – “America”
50. Woody Guthrie – “Going Down The Road”
51. Kelis “4th of July (Fireworks)”
52. Hank Williams, Jr. – “The Coalition To Ban Coalitions”
53. NOFX – “USA-holes”
54. X – “4th of July”
55. Spank Rock – “Screwville, USA”
56. Sparks – “Sextown, USA”
57. Parmalee – “Carolina”
58. Lynyrd Skynyrd – “Sweet Home Alabama”
59. Pete Seeger – “This Land Is Your Land”
60. Petey Pablo – “Raise Up”
61. Petey Pablo – “Raise Up (All Cities Remix)”
62. Fountains Of Wayne – “The Senator’s Daughter”
63. Saves The Day – “The Vast Spoils Of America”
64. LL Cool J – “American Girl”
65. Choking Victim – “Fuck America”
66. Soundgarden – “4th of July”
67. Chris Cagle – “Let There Be Cowgirls”
68. Chris Lane Band – “Too Tennessee”
69. Lynyrd Skynyrd – “Red White & Blue”
70. Phil Vassar – “American Child”
71. Steve Vai – “Liberty”
72. John Denver – “The Eagle and the Hawk”
73. Florida Georgia Line & Nelly – “Cruise”
74. Florida Georgia Line – “Round Here”
75. Florida Georgia Line – “Get Your Shine On”
76. Florida Georgia Line – “Here’s To The Good Times”
77. Florida Georgia Line – “Stay”
78. Florida Georgia Line – “Tell Me How You Like It”
79. Florida Georgia Line – “Dayum, Baby”
80. Florida Georgia Line – “This Is How We Roll”
81. The Eagles – “Take It Easy”
82. The Eagles – “Witchy Woman”
83. The Eagles – “Peaceful Easy Feeling”
84. The Eagles – “Desperado”
85. The Eagles – “Tequila Sunrise”
86. The Eagles – “Doolin-Dalton”
87. The Eagles – “Already Gone”
88. The Eagles – “The Best Of My Love”
89. The Eagles – “James Dean”
90. The Eagles – “Ol’ 55”
91. The Eagles – “Midnight Flyer”
92. The Eagles – “On The Border”
93. The Eagles – “Lyin’ Eyes”
94. The Eagles – “One Of These Nights”
95. The Eagles – “Take It To The Limit”
96. The Eagles – “After The Thrill Is Gone”
97. The Eagles – “Hotel California”
98. The Eagles – “Life In The Fast Lane”
99. The Eagles – “Wasted Time”
100. The Eagles – “Victim Of Love”
101. The Eagles – “The Last Resort”
102. The Eagles – “New Kid In Town”
103. The Eagles – “Please Come Home For Christmas”
104. The Eagles – “Heartache Tonight”
105. The Eagles – “The Sad Cafe”
106. The Eagles – “I Can’t Tell You Why”
107. The Eagles – “The Long Run”
108. The Eagles – “In The City”
109. The Eagles – “Those Shoes”
110. The Eagles – “Seven Bridges Road—Live Version”
111. The Eagles – “Hole In The World”
112. Jimi Hendrix – “Freedom”
113. John Philip Sousa – “The Liberty Bell”
114. John Philip Sousa – “Stars and Stripes Forever”
115. John Philip Sousa – “Semper Fidelis”
116. John Philip Sousa – “The Washington Post”
117. John Philip Sousa – “Hail to the Spirit of Liberty”
118. John Philip Sousa – “The Liberty Bell March”
119. John Philip Sousa – “The Invincible Eagle”
120. John Philip Sousa – “Hands Across the Sea”
121. John Philip Sousa – “The Thunderer”
122. John Philip Sousa – “The Manhattan Beach March”
123. John Philip Sousa – “The Diplomat March”
124. John Philip Sousa – “El Capitan”
125. John Philip Sousa – “The Gladiator March”
126. John Philip Sousa – “High School Cadets”
127. John Philip Sousa – “King Cotton March”
128. John Philip Sousa – “The Bride Elect March”
129. Kid Rock – “Slow My Roll”
130. Kid Rock – “Care- feat. Martina McBride & T.I.”
131. Kid Rock – “Purple Sky”
132. Kid Rock – “When It Rains”
133. Kid Rock – “God Bless Saturday”
134. Kid Rock – “Collide – feat. Sheryl Crow & Bob Seger on Piano”
135. Kid Rock – “Flyin’ High – feat. Zac Brown”
136. Kid Rock – “Times Like These”
137. Kid Rock – “Rock On”
138. Kid Rock – “Rock Bottom Blues”
139. Kid Rock – “For The First Time [In A Long Time]”
140. Kid Rock – “Care – Demo Version”
141. Kid Rock – “Trucker Anthem”
142. Kid Rock – “Forever”
143. Kid Rock – “Lay It On Me”
144. Kid Rock – “Cocky”
145. Kid Rock – “What I Learned Out On The Road”
146. Kid Rock – “I’m Wrong, But You Ain’t Right”
147. Kid Rock – “Lonely Road Of Faith”
148. Kid Rock – “You Never Met A Motherf**ker Quite Like Me”
149. Kid Rock – “Picture – feat. Sheryl Crow”
150. Kid Rock – “I’m A Dog”
151. Kid Rock – “Midnight Train to Memphis”
152. Kid Rock – “Baby Came Home”
153. Kid Rock – “Drunk In The Morning”
154. Kid Rock – “WCSR – feat. Snoop Dogg
155. Kid Rock – “Bawitdaba”
156. Kid Rock – “Cowboy”157. Kid Rock – “Devil Without A Cause”
158. Kid Rock – “I Am The Bullgod”
159. Kid Rock – “Roving Gangster [Rollin’]”
160. Kid Rock – “Wasting Time”
161. Kid Rock – “Welcome 2 The Party”
162. Kid Rock – “I Got One For Ya’”
163. Kid Rock – “Somebody’s Gotta Feel This”
164. Kid Rock – “Fist Of Rage”
165. Kid Rock – “Only God Knows Why”
166. Kid Rock – “F-ck Off”
167. Kid Rock – “Where U At Rock”
168. Kid Rock – “Black Chick, White Guy”
169. Kid Rock – “Intro”
170. Kid Rock – “American Bad A**”
171. Kid Rock – “Prodigal Son”
172. Kid Rock – “Paid”
173. Kid Rock – “Early Mornin’ Stoned Pimp – feat. Joe C. And Tino”
174. Kid Rock – “Dark & Grey”
175. Kid Rock – “3 Sheets To The Wind [What’s My Name]”
176. Kid Rock – “Abortion”
177. Kid Rock – “I Wanna Go Back”
178. Kid Rock – “Ya’ Keep On”
179. Kid Rock – “F*ck That”
180. Kid Rock – “F*ck You Blind”
181. Kid Rock – “Born 2 B A Hick”
182. Kid Rock – “My Oedipus Complex – feat. Twisted Brown Trucker”
183. Kid Rock – “Rock n’ Roll Pain Train”
184. Kid Rock – “Cadillac Pussy”
185. Kid Rock – “Feel Like Makin’ Love”
186. Kid Rock – “Black Bob”
187. Kid Rock – “Jackson, Mississippi”
188. Kid Rock – “Cold and Empty”
189. Kid Rock – “Rock n’ Roll”
190. Kid Rock – “Hillbilly Stomp”
191. Kid Rock – “I Am”
192. Kid Rock – “Son of Detroit”
193. Kid Rock – “Do It For You”
194. Kid Rock – “Hard Night for Sarah”
195. Kid Rock – “Run Off To LA”
196. Kid Rock – “Single Father”
197. Kid Rock – “Chickens In The Pen”
198. Kid Rock – “Let’s Ride”
199. Kid Rock – “3 CATT Boogie”
200. Kid Rock – “Detroit, Michigan”
201. Kid Rock – “Rebel Soul”
202. Kid Rock – “God Save Rock n Roll”
203. Kid Rock – “Happy New Year”
204. Kid Rock – “Celebrate”
205. Kid Rock – “The Mirror”
206. Kid Rock – “Mr. Rock n Roll”
207. Kid Rock – “Cucci Galore”
208. Kid Rock – “Redneck Paradise”
209. Kid Rock – “Cocaine and Gin”
210. Kid Rock – “Midnight Ferry”
211. Kid Rock – “Rock N Roll Jesus”
212. Kid Rock – “Amen”
213. Kid Rock – “All Summer Long”
214. Kid Rock – “Roll On”
215. Kid Rock – “So Hott”
216. Kid Rock – “Sugar”
217. Kid Rock – “When U Love Someone”
218. Kid Rock – “New Orleans”
219. Kid Rock – “Don’t Tell Me U Love Me”
220. Kid Rock – “Blue Jeans And A Rosary”
221. Kid Rock – “Half Your Age”
222. Kid Rock – “Lowlife [Living The Highlife]”
223. Journey – “Don’t Stop Believin’”
224. Billy Joel – “Only the Good Die Young”
225. John Mellencamp – “American Fool”
226. John Mellencamp – “Freedom’s Road”
227. John Mellencamp – “The Americans”
228. John Mellencamp – “American Son”
229. John Mellencamp – “American Dream”
230. John Mellencamp – “Our Country”
231. John Mellencamp – “To Washington”
232. Bishop Lamont – “Team America PSA” (Team America – FUCK YEAH)
233. Bishop Lamont – “Team America Fuck Yeah” (Team America – FUCK YEAH)
234. Bishop Lamont – “The Sandler Files” (Team America – FUCK YEAH)
235. Bishop Lamont – “Ni**as” (Team America – FUCK YEAH)
236. Bishop Lamont – “I Think We Gonna Have…” (Team America – FUCK YEAH)
237. Bishop Lamont – “Death Threat Interlude” (Team America – FUCK YEAH)
238. Bishop Lamont – “Money On My Head” (Team America – FUCK YEAH)
239. Bishop Lamont – “I’m Faded” (Team America – FUCK YEAH)
240. Bishop Lamont – “I Like Bombs” (Team America – FUCK YEAH)
241. Bishop Lamont – “Fuck North Korea” (Team America – FUCK YEAH)
242. Bishop Lamont – “The Biggest Boss” (Team America – FUCK YEAH)
243. Bishop Lamont – “B.O.B.” (Team America – FUCK YEAH)
244. Bishop Lamont – “Game of Death” (Team America – FUCK YEAH)
245. Bishop Lamont – “Kim Jung Il Interlude” (Team America – FUCK YEAH)
246. Bishop Lamont – “Mission Failure” (Team America – FUCK YEAH)
247. Bishop Lamont – “The Big Paycheck” (Team America – FUCK YEAH)
248. Bishop Lamont – “Showdown at NY Pink…” (Team America – FUCK YEAH)
249. Native American Flute – “Native Wisdom”
250. Native American Flute – “Native Prophecy”
251. Native American Flute – “Ceremonies of the Storm”
252. Native American Flute – “Spirit of the Tribe”
253. Native American Flute – “Drummer’s Entry”
254. Native American Flute – “White Buffalo Woman”
255. Native American Flute – “Flute Winds”
256. Native American Flute – “Feathered Spirits”
257. Native American Flute – “Melodies in the Storm”
258. Native American Flute – “Cicadas Bring The Night”
259. Native American Flute – “Love Flute Melody”
260. Native American Flute – “Gentle Winds of Love”
261. Native American Flute – “Eagle Bone Whistle”
262. Native American Flute – “Sacred Winds”
263. Native American Flute – “Feather Dancer”
264. Native American Flute – “Distant Call”
265. Native American Flute – “Serenade on the Pond”
266. Native American Flute – “Sacred Ground”
267. Native American Flute – “Moon of the Spear”
268. Native American Flute – “Crickets & Eagle Bone Whistle”
269. Native American Flute – “Two Covered by the Blanket”
270. Native American Flute – “Feathers & Drums”
271. Native American Flute – “Offerings Against An Empty Sky”
272. Native American Flute – “Courting Blanket”
273. Native American Flute – “Baby’s Nap In The Field”
274. Madvillain – “America’s Most Blunted”
275. Melissa Etheridge – “All American Girl”
276. Green Day – “Last of the American Girls”
277. Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers – “Breakdown”
278. Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers – “Listen To Her Heart”
279. Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers – “I Need To Know”
280. Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers – “Refugee”
281. Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers – “Don’t Do Me Like That”
282. Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers – “Even The Losers”
283. Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers – “Here Comes My Girl”
284. Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers – “The Waiting”
285. Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers – “You Got Lucky”
286. Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers – “Don’t Come Around Here No More”
287. Tom Petty – “I Won’t Back Down”
288. Tom Petty – “Runnin’ Down A Dream”
289. Tom Petty – “Free Fallin’”
290. Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers – “Learning to Fly”
291. Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers – “Into The Great Wide Open”
292. Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers – “Mary Jane’s Last Dance”
293. Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers – “Something In The Air”
294. John Denver – “Rocky Mountain High”
295. John Denver – “Wild Montana Skies”
296. Green Day – “Jesus Of Suburbia” (American Idiot)
297. Green Day – “Holiday/Boulevard of Broken Dreams” (American Idiot)
298. Green Day – “Are We The Waiting/ St. Jimmy” (American Idiot)
299. Green Day – “Give Me Novacaine/She’s a Rebel” (American Idiot)
300. Green Day – “Extraordinary Girl/ Letterbomb” (American Idiot)
301. Green Day – “Wake Me Up When September Ends” (American Idiot)
302. Green Day – “Homecoming” (American Idiot)
303. Green Day – “Whatsername” (American Idiot)
304. Fourth Of July – “My Country ‘Tis Of Thee”
305. Fourth Of July – “Take Me Out To The Ball Game”
306. Fourth Of July – “This Land Is Your Land”
307. Fourth Of July – “God Bless The USA”
308. Imagine Dragons – “America”
309. Titus Andronicus – “A More Perfect Union”
310. Titus Andronicus – “Titus Andronicus Forever”
311. Titus Andronicus – “No Future Part Three”
312. Titus Andronicus – “Richard II Or Extraordinary Popular….”
313. Titus Andronicus – “A Pot In Which To Piss”
314. Titus Andronicus – “Four Score And Seven”
315. Titus Andronicus – “Theme From ‘Cheers’”
316. Titus Andronicus – “To Old Friends and New”
317. Titus Andronicus – “…And Ever”
318. Titus Andronicus – “The Battle Of Hampton Roads”
319. The All-American Rejects – “My Paper Heart”
320. The All-American Rejects – “Your Star”
321. The All-American Rejects – “Swing, Swing”
322. The All-American Rejects – “Time Stands Still”
323. The All-American Rejects – “One More Sad Song”
324. The All-American Rejects – “Why Worry”
325. The All-American Rejects – “Don’t Leave Me”
326. The All-American Rejects – “Too Far Gone”
327. The All-American Rejects – “Drive Away”
328. The All-American Rejects – “Happy Endings”
329. The All-American Rejects – “The Last Song”
330. Los Tigres Del Norte – “America”
331. LMFAO – “Hot Dog”
332. Yelawolf – “Made In The U.S.A.”
333. Damn Yankees – “Coming of Age”
334. Damn Yankees – “High Enough”
335. Damn Yankees – “Don’t Tread on Me”
336. Damn Yankees – “Where You Goin’ Now”
337. Damn Yankees – “Come Again”
338. Dan Deacon – “Guilford Avenue Bridge”
339. Dan Deacon – “True Thrush”
340. Dan Deacon – “Lots”
341. Dan Deacon – “Prettyboy”
342. Dan Deacon – “Crash Jam”
343. Dan Deacon – “USA I: Is a Monster”
344. Dan Deacon – “USA II: The Great American Desert”
345. Dan Deacon – “USA III: Rail”
346. Dan Deacon – “USA IV: Manifest”
347. Lynyrd Skynyrd – “Travelin’ Man – Live At Freedom Hall”
348. Lynyrd Skynyrd – “Workin’ – Live At Freedom Hall”
349. Lynyrd Skynyrd – “What’s Your Name – Live At Freedom Hall”
350. Lynyrd Skynyrd – “That Smell – Live At Freedom Hall”
351. Lynyrd Skynyrd – “Simple Man – Live At Freedom Hall”
352. Lynyrd Skynyrd – “Down South Jukin’ – Live At Freedom Hall”
353. Lynyrd Skynyrd – “The Needle And The Spoon – Live At Freedom Hall”
354. Lynyrd Skynyrd – “The Ballad Of Curtis Loew – Live At Freedom Hall”
355. Lynyrd Skynyrd – “Gimme Back My Bullets – Live At Freedom Hall”
356. Lynyrd Skynyrd – “Tuesday’s Gone – Live At Freedom Hall”
357. Lynyrd Skynyrd – “Red White And Blue – Live At Freedom Hall”
358. Lynyrd Skynyrd – “Gimme Three Steps – Live At Freedom Hall”
359. Lynyrd Skynyrd – “Call Me The Breeze – Live At Freedom Hall”
360. Lynyrd Skynyrd – “Sweet Home Alabama – Live At Freedom Hall”
361. Lynyrd Skynyrd – “Free Bird – Live At Freedom Hall”
362. Lynyrd Skynyrd – “Skynyrd Nation”
363. Macklemore – “American”
364. Madonna – “American Life”
365. Majority Rule – “American Feature”
366. Pete Seeger – “Yankee Doodle”
367. Pete Seeger – “America The Beautiful”
368. Pete Seeger – “When I First Came To This Land”
369. Pete Seeger – “Cumberland Gap”
370. Pete Seeger – “Whiskey Rye Whiskey”
371. Pete Seeger – “Whoopie Ti-Yi-Yo, Get Along Little Doggies”
372. Animal Collective – “Fireworks”
373. Best Movie Soundtracks – “20th Century Fox Fanfare”
374. Best Movie Soundtracks – “Kill Bill”
375. Best Movie Soundtracks – “Superman: Main Theme”
376. Best Movie Soundtracks – “Rocky: Gonna Fly Now”
377. Best Movie Soundtracks – “Rocky: Eye of the Tiger”
378. Best Movie Soundtracks – “Rocky: War/Fanfare From Rocky”
379. Best Movie Soundtracks – “Rocky: Training Montage”
380. Sufjan Stevens – “Concerning the UFO sighting near Highland, Illinois”
381. Sufjan Stevens – “The Black Hawk War, Or, How to Demolish Yourself….”
382. Sufjan Stevens – “Come On! Feel The Illinoise!”
383. Sufjan Stevens – “John Wayne Gacy, JR”
384. Sufjan Stevens – “Jacksonville”
385. Sufjan Stevens – “A Short Reprise for Mary Todd”
386. Sufjan Stevens – “Decatur”
387. Sufjan Stevens – “One Last Woo-hoo for the Pullman”
388. Sufjan Stevens – “Chicago”
389. Sufjan Stevens – “Casimir Pulaski Day”
390. Sufjan Stevens – “To The Workers of The Rock River Valley Region”
391. Sufjan Stevens – “The Man of Metropolis Steals Our Hearts”
392. Sufjan Stevens – “Prarie Fire That Wanders About”
393. Sufjan Stevens – “A Conjunction of Drones”
394. Sufjan Stevens – “The Predatory Wasp”
395. Sufjan Stevens – “They Are Night Zombies!!!”
396. Sufjan Stevens – “Let’s Hear That String Part Again”
397. Sufjan Stevens – “The Temple As in The Hearts”
398. Sufjan Stevens – “The Seer’s Tower”
399. Sufjan Stevens – “The Tallest Man”
400. Sufjan Stevens – “Riffs and Variations on a single note”
401. Sufjan Stevens – “Out of Egypt”
402. Sufjan Stevens – “Flint”
403. Sufjan Stevens – “All The Good Naysayers, Speak Up!”
404. Sufjan Stevens – “For The Widows In Paradise”
405. Sufjan Stevens – “Say Yes! To M!ch!gan!”
406. Sufjan Stevens – “Tahquamenon Falls”
407. Sufjan Stevens – “Holland”
408. Sufjan Stevens – “Oh Detroit, Lift Up Your…”
409. Sufjan Stevens – “Romulus”
410. Sufjan Stevens – “Alanson, Crooked River”
411. Sufjan Stevens – “Sleeping Bear, Sault Ste. Marie”
412. Sufjan Stevens – “They Also Mourn Who Do Not…”
413. Sufjan Stevens – “Oh God Where Are You Now?”
414. Sufjan Stevens – “Redford (for Yia-Yia and Pappou)”
415. Sufjan Stevens – “Vito’s Ordination Song”
416. Bruce Springsteen – “Cover Me”
417. Bruce Springsteen – “Darlington County”
418. Bruce Springsteen – “Working on the Highway”
419. Bruce Springsteen – “Downbound Train”
420. Bruce Springsteen – “I’m On Fire”
421. Bruce Springsteen – “No Surrender”
422. Bruce Springsteen – “Bobby Jean”
423. Bruce Springsteen – “I’m Goin’ Down”
424. Bruce Springsteen – “Glory Days”
425. Bruce Springsteen – “Dancing In The Dark”
426. Bruce Springsteen – “My Hometown”
427. Bruce Springsteen – “Born to Run”
428. Bruce Springsteen – “Thunder Road”
429. Bruce Springsteen – “Badlands”
430. Bruce Springsteen – “The River”
431. Bruce Springsteen – “Hungry Heart”
432. Bruce Springsteen – “Atlantic City”
433. Bruce Springsteen – “Dancing In The Dark”
434. Bruce Springsteen – “Brilliant Disguise”
435. Bruce Springsteen – “Human Touch”
436. Bruce Springsteen – “Better Days”
437. Bruce Springsteen – “Streets of Philadelphia”
438. Bruce Springsteen – “Secret Garden”
439. Bruce Springsteen – “Murder Incorporated”
440. Bruce Springsteen – “Blood Brothers”
441. Bruce Springsteen – “This Hard Land”
442. Bruce Springsteen – “4th of July, Asbury Park”
443. Bucky Covington – “Drinking Side Of Country”
444. Drive-By Truckers – “Aftermath USA”
445. Drive-By Truckers – “The Boys From Alabama”
446. Dusty Drake – “One Last Time”
447. Funky Aztecs – “Amerikkkan”
448. 2Pac & Snoop Dogg – “2 Of Amerikaz Most Wanted”
449. Nutt-So, Fatal, 2Pac – “American Gangsta”
450. Paul Simon – “Graceland”
451. The Beach Boys – “Surfin’ Safari”
452. James Taylor – “Carolina In My Mind”
453. Ray Charles – “Georgia On My Mind”
454. Willie Nelson – “Heartland”
455. George Strait – “Heartland”
456. Cold Cave – “Underworld USA”
457. Colt Ford – “Back”
458. Counting Crows & Sheryl Crow – “American Girls”
459. Craig Morgan – “International Harvester”
460. Craig Morgan – “Bonfire”
461. Crosby, Stills, Nash, & Young – “Heartland”
462. Dads – “If Your Song Title Has the Word ‘Beach’ in It I’m Not Listening” (American Radass)
463. Dads – “Get to the Beach!” (American Radass)
464. Dads – “Honestly, Chroma, Q&A” (American Radass)
465. Dads – “Aww, C’mon Guyz” (American Radass)
466. Dads – “Shit Twins” (American Radass)
467. Dads – “Grunt Work (The ’69 Sound)” (American Radass)
468. Dads – “Groin Twerk” (American Radass)
469. Dads – “Big Bag of Sandwiches” (American Radass)
470. Dads – “Bakefast at Piffany’s” (American Radass)
471. Dads – “Heavy to the Touch (Think About Tonight, Forget About Tomorrow)” (American Radass)
472. Darius Rucker – “This”
473. Darius Rucker – “Come Back Song”
474. Darius Rucker – “Learn to Live”
475. Darius Rucker – “Wagon Wheel”
476. Darius Rucker – “Radio”
477. Darren Warren – “Kentucky Friday Night”
478. Daryl Hall & John Oates – “All American Girl”
479. David Ford – “State of the Union”
480. Depeche Mode – “Route 66”
481. Zac Brown Band – “America The Beautiful”
482. Desaparecidos – “Mall of America”
483. The Tossers – “USA”
484. Trace Adkins – “Million Dollar View”
485. Descendents – “Statue of Liberty”
486. Deuce – “America”
487. Dierks Bentley – “Am I The Only One”
488. Dillinger Four – “O.K. F.M. D.O.A.” (Midwestern Songs of the Americas)
489. Dillinger Four – “#51 Dick Butkus” (Midwestern Songs of the Americas)
490. Dillinger Four – “It’s A Fine Line Between The Monkey And The Robot” (Midwestern Songs of the Americas)
491. Dillinger Four – “Portrait Of The Artist As A Fucking Asshole” (Midwestern Songs of the Americas)
492. Dillinger Four – “Twenty-One Said Three Times Quickly” (Midwestern Songs of the Americas)
493. Dillinger Four – “Super Powers Enable Me To Blend In With Machinery” (Midwestern Songs of the Americas)
494. Dillinger Four – “Doublewhiskeycokenoice” (Midwestern Songs of the Americas)
495. Dillinger Four – “Supermodels Don’t Drink Colt .45” (Midwestern Songs of the Americas)
496. Dillinger Four – “Shut Your Little Trap, Inc.” (Midwestern Songs of the Americas)
497. Dillinger Four – “Mosh For Jesus” (Midwestern Songs of the Americas)
498. Dillinger Four – “Hand Made Hard Times Handed Back” (Midwestern Songs of the Americas)
499. Dillinger Four – “Honey, I Shit In The Hot Tub” (Midwestern Songs of the Americas)
500. Dillinger Four – “The Great American Going Out Of Business Sale” (Midwestern Songs of the Americas)
501. Yo La Tengo – “Oklahoma, U.S.A.”
502. Dixie Chicks – “Travelin’ Soldier”
503. Dixie Chicks – “Ready to Run”
504. Dixie Chicks – “Goodbye Earl”
505. Dixie Chicks – “There’s Your Trouble”
506. Dixie Chicks – “Cowboy Take Me Away”
507. Dixie Chicks – “Wide Open Spaces”
508. Dixie Chicks – “You Were Mine”
509. Dixie Chicks – “Sin Wagon”
510. Whitney Houston – “Star Spangled Banner”
511. Tori Amos – “America”
512. Killer Mike – “Reagan”
513. Dolly Parton – “Release Me”
514. Dope – “I’m Back” (American Apathy)
515. Dope – “Survive” (American Apathy)
516. Dope – “No Way Out” (American Apathy)
517. Dope – “Always” (American Apathy)
518. Dope – “Bastard” (American Apathy)
519. Dope – “Sex Machine” (American Apathy)
520. Dope – “Four More Years” (American Apathy)
521. Dope – “Revolution” (American Apathy)
522. Dope – “Let’s Fuck” (American Apathy)
523. Dope – “Fuck the World” (American Apathy)
524. Dope – “I Wish I Was the President” (American Apathy)
525. Dope – “Dream” (American Apathy)
526. Dope – “The Life” (American Apathy)
527. Dope – “People Are People” (American Apathy)
528. Dope – “Bitch” (American Apathy)
529. Dope – “Fuck tha Police” (American Apathy)
530. Dope – “Burn” (American Apathy)
531. Trevor Rabin – “National Treasure Suite” (National Treasure Soundtrack)
532. Trevor Rabin – “Ben” (National Treasure Soundtrack)
533. Trevor Rabin – “Finding Charlotte” (National Treasure Soundtrack)
534. Trevor Rabin – “Library of Congress” (National Treasure Soundtrack)
535. Trevor Rabin – “Preparation Montage” (National Treasure Soundtrack)
536. Trevor Rabin – “Arrival At National Archives” (National Treasure Soundtrack)
537. Trevor Rabin – “The Chase” (National Treasure Soundtrack)
538. Trevor Rabin – “Declaration of Independence” (National Treasure Soundtrack)
539. Trevor Rabin – “Foot Chase” (National Treasure Soundtrack)
540. Trevor Rabin – “Spectacle Discovery” (National Treasure Soundtrack)
541. Trevor Rabin – “Interrogation” (National Treasure Soundtrack)
542. Trevor Rabin – “Treasure” (National Treasure Soundtrack)
543. Chris Young – “Voices”
544. Chris Young – “Gettin’ You Home”
545. Chris Young – “I Can Take It From There”
546. Chris Young – “Save Water, Drink Beer”
547. Chris Young – “Neon”
548. Christopher Todd Landor – “American Fantasia”
549. Christopher Todd Landor – “Yankee Doodle”
550. Christopher Todd Landor – “Stars and Stripes Forever”
551. Christopher Todd Landor – “Semper Fidelis (Official March of the US Marine Corps)”
552. Christopher Todd Landor – “The Yankee Doodle Boy (Yankee Doodle Dandee)”
553. Christopher Todd Landor – “You’re a Grand Old Flag”
554. Ciaran Lavery – “American”
555. Kidz Bop Kids – “Party in the USA”
556. Gregor F. Narholz – “The Star Spangled Banner (National Anthem)”
557. Hank Williams, Jr. – “Don’t Give Us A Reason”
558. Hank Williams, Jr. – “Mr. Lincoln”
559. Hank Williams, Jr. – “I’ve Got Rights”
560. Hank Williams, Jr. – “All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over For Monday Night Footballl”
561. Hank Williams, Jr. – “Give A Damn”
562. Hank Williams, Jr. – “Practice What I Preach”
563. Hank Williams, Jr. – “A Country Boy Can Survive”
564. Hank Williams, Jr. – “U.S.A. Today”
565. The Hold Steady – “Stuck Between Stations”
566. The Hold Steady – “Chips Ahoy”
567. The Hold Steady – “Hot Soft Light”
568. The Hold Steady – “Same Kooks”
569. The Hold Steady – “First Night”
570. The Hold Steady – “Party Pit”
571. The Hold Steady – “You Can Make Him Like You”
572. The Hold Steady – “Massive Nights”
573. The Hold Steady – “Citrus”
574. The Hold Steady – “Chill Out Tent”
575. The Hold Steady – “South Town Girls”
576. Ice Cube – “Better Off Dead”
577. Ice Cube – “The Nigga Ya Love To Hate”
578. Ice Cube – “What They Hittin’ Foe?”
579. Ice Cube – “You Can’t Fade Me/JD’s Gaffilin’ (Medley)”
580. Ice Cube – “Once Upon A Time In The Projects”
581. Ice Cube – “Turn Off The Radio”
582. Ice Cube – “Endangered Species (Tales From The Darkside)-Feat. Chuck D”
583. Ice Cube – “A Gangsta’s Fairytale”
584. Ice Cube – “I’m Only Out For One Thang-Feat. Flavor Flav”
585. Ice Cube – “Get Off My Dick And Tell Yo Bitch To Come Here”
586. Ice Cube – “The Drive-By”
587. Ice Cube – “Rollin’ Wit The Lench Mob”
588. Ice Cube – “Who’s The Mack?”
589. Ice Cube – “It’s A Man’s World-Feat. Yo.Yo”
590. Ice Cube – “The Bomb”
591. Ice Cube – “Jackin’ For Beats”
592. Ice Cube – “The Product”
593. Ice Cube – “Dead Homiez”
594. Ice Cube – “JD’s Gafflin’ (Part 2)”
595. Ice Cube – “I Gotta Say What Up!!!”
596. American Football – “Never Meant”
597. American Football – “The Summer Ends”
598. American Football – “Honestly?”
599. American Football – “For Sure”
600. American Football – “You Know I Should Be Leaving Soon”
601. American Football – “But The Regrets Are Killing Me”
602. American Football – “I’ll See You When We’re Both Not So Emotional”
603. American Football – “Stay Home”
604. American Football – “The One With The Wurlitzer”
605. American Football – “Intro [Live at the Blind Pig]”
606. American Football – “Five Silent Miles [Live at the Blind Pig]”
607. American Football – “Untitled #1”
608. American Football – “Untitled #2”
609. American Football – “Stay Home [Practice]”
610. American Football – “Untitled #3 [Practice]”
611. American Football – “Never Meant [4-Track Album Preview]”
612. American Football – “But The Regrets Are Killing Me [4 track preview]”
613. American Football – “I’ll See You When We’re Both Not So Emotional [4-Track…]”
614. American Football – “The 7’s”
615. Anti-Flag – “You’d Do The Same” (Die For The Government)
616. Anti-Flag – “Die For The Government” (Die For The Government)
617. Anti-Flag – “Drink Drank Punk” (Die For The Government)
618. Anti-Flag – “Rotten Future” (Die For The Government)
619. Anti-Flag – “Safe Tonight” (Die For The Government)
620. Anti-Flag – “Red White and Brainwashed” (Die For The Government)
621. Anti-Flag – “Davey Destroyed The Punk Scene” (Die For The Government)
622. Anti-Flag – “Summer Squatter Go Home” (Die For The Government)
623. Anti-Flag – “She’s My Little Gogo Dancer” (Die For The Government)
624. Anti-Flag – “Police State In The USA” (Die For The Government)
625. Anti-Flag – “Punk By The Book” (Die For The Government)
626. Anti-Flag – “Fuck Police Brutality” (Die For The Government)
627. Anti-Flag – “I’m Being Watched By The CIA” (Die For The Government)
628. Anti-Flag – “Kill The Rich” (Die For The Government)
629. Anti-Flag – “No More Dead” (Die For The Government)
630. Anti-Flag – “Confused Youth” (Die For The Government)
631. Anti-Flag – “Your Daddy Was a Rich Man” (Die For The Government)
632. Bad Religion – “American Jesus”
633. Barry Michael – “Uncountrify Me”
634. The Beach Boys – “California Girls”
635. Beartooth – “Keep Your American Dream”
636. Ben Folds Five – “Army”
637. Benton Blount – “I Dont Have To Prove I’m Country”
638. Beyoncé – “I Was Here”
639. Big And Rich – “Rollin’”
640. Big Boi, Killer Mike – “Oh No” (XXX: State of the Union Soundtrack)
641. Billy Bragg – “Help Save The Youth of America”
642. Billy Currington – “Good Directions”
643. Billy Joe Shaver – “Good Ol USA”
644. Black Flag – “American Waste”
645. Blake Shelton – “Hillbilly Bone”
646. Blake Shelton – “Kiss My Country Ass”
647. Blake Shelton – “Honey Bee”
648. Blake Shelton – “God Gave Me You”
649. Blake Shelton – “Over”
650. The Blood Brothers – “Usa Nails”
651. Bob Dylan – “Subterranean Homesick Blues”
652. Brooks & Dunn – “Boot Scootin’ Boogie”
653. Brooks & Dunn – “Only In America”
654. Brooks & Dunn – “Honky Tonk Stomp”
655. Brooks & Dunn – “Rock My World”
656. Brooks & Dunn – “Beer Thirty”
657. Earth Wind & Fire Experience – “Got To Get You Into My Life (Live)”
658. Easton Corbin – “Clockwork”
659. Easton Corbin – “A Little More Country Than That”
660. Edens Edge – “Too Good To Be True”
661. Edwina Travis-Chin – “America The Beautiful”
662. Elliot – “Calm Americans”
663. Elvis Costello – “Crawling To The USA”
664. Elvis Presley – “Hot Dog”
665. Elvis Presley – “America The Beautiful”
666. Fang Island – “Dreams of Dreams”
667. Fang Island – “The Illinois”
668. Johnny Cash – “I Won’t Back Down”
669. Johnny Cash – “Solitary Man”
670. Johnny Cash – “One”
671. Johnny Cash – “The Man Comes Around”
672. Johnny Cash – “Hurt”
673. Johnny Cash – “In My Life”
674. Johnny Cash – “Desperado”
675. Johnny Cash – “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry”
676. Johnny Cash – “We’ll Meet Again”
677. Johnny Cash – “Help Me”
678. Johnny Cash – “God’s Gonna Cut You Down”
679. Johnny Cash – “Like The 309”
680. Johnny Cash – “If You Could Read My Mind”
681. Johnny Cash – “Further On Up The Road”
682. Johnny Cash – “On The Evening Train”
683. Johnny Cash – “I Came To Believe”
684. Johnny Cash – “Love’s Been Good To Me”
685. Johnny Cash – “A Legend In My Time”
686. Johnny Cash – “Rose Of My Heart”
687. Johnny Cash – “Four Strong Winds”
688. Johnny Cash – “I’m Free From The Chain Gang Now”
689. Johnny Cash – “Song of the Patriot”
690. Johnny Cash – “Country Boy”
691. Kiss – “Detroit Rock City”
692. Kiss – “King Of The Night Time World”
693. Kiss – “God Of Thunder”
694. Kiss – “Great Expectations”
695. Kiss – “Flaming Youth”
696. Kiss – “Sweet Pain”
697. Kiss – “Shout It Out Loud”
698. Kiss – “Beth”
699. Kiss – “Do You Love Me”
700. Kiss – “Rock And Roll Party”
701. Kiss – “Room Service”
702. Kiss – “Two Timer”
703. Kiss – “Ladies In Waiting”
704. Kiss – “Getaway”
705. Kiss – “Rock Bottom Blues”
706. Kiss – “C’mon And Love Me”
707. Kiss – “Anything For My Baby”
708. Kiss – “She’s Like Texas”
709. Kiss – “Love Her All I Can”
710. Kiss – “Rock And Roll All Nite”
711. Kiss – “Got To Choose”
712. Kiss – “Parasite”
713. Kiss – “Goin’ Blind”
714. Kiss – “Hotter Than Hell”
715. Kiss – “Let Me Go, Rock ‘N Roll”
716. Kiss – “All The Way”
717. Kiss – “Watchin’ You”
718. Kiss – “Mainline”
719. Kiss – “Comin’ Home”
720. Kiss – “Strange Ways”
721. Kiss – “Strutter”
722. Kiss – “Nothin’ To Lose”
723. Kiss – “Firehouse”
724. Kiss – “Cold Gin”
725. Kiss – “Let Me Know”
726. Kiss – “Kissin’ Time”
727. Kiss – “Deuce”
728. Kiss – “Love Theme From Kiss”
729. Kiss – “100,000 Years”
730. Kiss – “Black Diamond”
731. Kiss – “I Stole Your Love”
732. Kiss – “Christine Sixteen”
733. Kiss – “Got Love For Sale”
734. Kiss – “Shock Me”
735. Kiss – “Tomorrow And Tonight”
736. Kiss – “Love Gun”
737. Kiss – “Hooligan”
738. Kiss – “Almost Human”
739. Kiss – “Plaster Caster”
740. Kiss – “Then She Kissed ME”
741. Kiss – “I Pledge Allegiance To The State of Rock And Roll”
742. Kiss – “I Want You”
743. Kiss – “Take Me”
744. Kiss – “Calling Dr. Love”
745. Kiss – “Ladies Room”
746. Kiss – “Baby Driver”
747. Kiss – “Love Em’ And Leave ‘Em”
748. Kiss – “Mr. Speed”
749. Kiss – “See You In Your Dreams”
750. Kiss – “Hard Luck Woman”
751. Kiss – “Makin’ Love”
752. The Offspring – “Welcome” (Americana)
753. The Offspring – “Have You Ever” (Americana)
754. The Offspring – “Staring At The Sun” (Americana)
755. The Offspring – “Pretty Fly (For A White Guy)” (Americana)
756. The Offspring – “The Kids Aren’t Alright” (Americana)
757. The Offspring – “Feelings” (Americana)
758. The Offspring – “She’s Got Issues” (Americana)
759. The Offspring – “Walla Walla” (Americana)
760. The Offspring – “The End Of The Line” (Americana)
761. The Offspring – “No Breaks” (Americana)
762. The Offspring – “Why Don’t You Get A Job?” (Americana)
763. The Offspring – “Americana” (Americana)
764. The Offspring – “Pay The Man” (Americana)
765. Patriotic Fathers – “America The Beautiful”
766. Patriotic Fathers – “When Johnny Comes Marching Home”
767. Patriotic Fathers – “Yankee Doodle (Drum & Fife)”
768. Patriotic Fathers – “Battle Hymn Of The Republic”
769. Patriotic Fathers – “Dixie (I Wish I Was in Dixie)”
770. Patriotic Fathers – “Reveille (Bugle Call)”
771. Patriotic Fathers – “Taps (Bugle Call)”
772. Patriotic Fathers – “In The Good Old Summertime”
773. Patriotic Fathers – “The Entertainer (A Rag Time Two Step)”
774. Patriotic Fathers – “Home On The Range”
775. Patriotic Fathers – “The Band Played On”
776. Patriotic Fathers – “Support Our Troops”
777. Patriotic Fathers – “The Star Spangled Banner”
778. Patriotic Fathers – “Columbia, The Gem Of The Ocean”
779. Patriotic Fathers – “God Bless America”
780. Patriotic Fathers – “The Washington Post March”
781. Patriotic Fathers – “The Thunderer March”
782. Patriotic Fathers – “The Liberty Bell March”
783. Patriotic Fathers – “The Gladiator March”
784. Patriotic Fathers – “Anchors Aweigh”
785. Patriotic Fathers – “Wild Blue Yonder”
786. Patriotic Fathers – “Over There”
787. Patriotic Fathers – “American Patrol”
788. Pumpkin Patriots – “Amazing Chilling Grace”
789. Pumpkin Patriots – “Chilling America The Beautiful”
790. Pumpkin Patriots – “Battle Hymn Of The Chilling Republic”
791. Pumpkin Patriots – “God Bless Chilling America”
792. Pumpkin Patriots – “My Chilling Country Tis Of Thee”
793. Pumpkin Patriots – “Pomp & Chilling Circumstance”
794. Pumpkin Patriots – “Chilling Star Spangled Banner”
795. Pumpkin Patriots – “Stars & Chilling Stripes”
796. Pumpkin Patriots – “Chilling Taps”
797. Pumpkin Patriots – “Chilling William Tell Orchestra”
798. Pumpkin Patriots – “Kiss Distinctly American”
799. Toby Keith – “American Ride”
800. Toby Keith – “Gypsy Driftin’”
801. Toby Keith – “Are You Feelin’ Me”
802. Toby Keith – “Every Dog Has Its Day”
803. Toby Keith – “Woke Up On My Own”
804. Toby Keith – “If You’re Tryin’ You Ain’t”
805. Toby Keith – “Cryin For Me (Wayman’s Song)”
806. Toby Keith – “If I Had One”
807. Toby Keith – “You Can’t Read My Mind”
808. Toby Keith – “Tender As I Wanna Be”
809. Toby Keith – “Loaded”
810. Toby Keith – “Ballad of Balad”
811. Toby Keith – “Made In America”
812. Toby Keith – “I Need To Hear A Country Song”
813. Toby Keith – “Clancy’s Tavern”
814. Toby Keith – “Tryin’ To Fall In Love”
815. Toby Keith – “Just Another Sundown”
816. Toby Keith – “Beers Ago”
817. Toby Keith – “South Of You”
818. Toby Keith – “Club Zydeco Moon”
819. Toby Keith – “I Won’t Let You Down”
820. Toby Keith – “Red Solo Cup”
821. Toby Keith – “Chill-Axin”
822. Toby Keith – “I Like Girls That Drink Beer”
823. Toby Keith – “I Love This Bar”
824. Toby Keith – “Whiskey Girl”
825. Toby Keith – “American Soldier”
826. Toby Keith – “If I Was Jesus”
827. Toby Keith – “Time For Me To Ride”
828. Toby Keith – “Sweet”
829. Toby Keith – “Don’t Leave, I Think I Love You”
830. Toby Keith – “Nights I can’t Remember”
831. Toby Keith – “Baddest Boots”
832. Toby Keith – “The Critic”
833. Toby Keith – “The Taliban Song”
834. Toby Keith – “Weed With Willie”
835. Toby Keith – “Who’s Your Daddy?”
836. Toby Keith – “Good To Go To Mexico”
837. Toby Keith – “It’s All Good”
838. Toby Keith – “Beer For My Horses”
839. Toby Keith – “Losing My Touch”
840. Toby Keith – “Huckleberry”
841. Toby Keith – “It Works For Me”
842. Toby Keith – “Ain’t It Just Like You”
843. Toby Keith – “Rock You Baby”
844. Toby Keith – “Rodeo Moon”
845. Toby Keith – “That’s Not How It Is”
846. Toby Keith – “Live Introduction By Toby”
Videos by VICE
847. Sugar Ray Dance Party USA
848. Sugarland Everyday America
849. Sugarland Stand Up
850. The Suicide File Another Night In America
851. System of a Down A.D.D.
852. T.I. Pledge Allegiance
853. Ted Leo and the Pharmicists Mourning In America
854. Ted Leo and the Pharmicists Loyal to my Sorrowful Country
855. Terri Clark Northern Girl
856. Texas A&M University Aggie War Hymm
857. The Thermals God And Country
858. They Might Be Giants Hot Dog!
859. Thievery Corporation The State Of The Union
860. Thomas Rhett Beer With Jesus
861. Thursday Friends In The Armed Forces
862. Todd Fritsch Texas Talkin’
863. Various Artists Sweet Home Chicago
864. Washington State University Washington State Fight Song
865. Wilco I Got You (At The End Of The Century
866. Zac Brown Band Keep Me In Mind
867. United States Coast Guard Band Church Call
868. United States Coast Guard Band Evening Colors
869. United States Coast Guard Band The Star Spangled Banner
870. United States Coast Guard Band Officers Call
871. United States Coast Guard Band The Golden Reverse
872. United States Coast Guard Band Bravura
873. United States Coast Guard Band Presentation of Colors
874. United States Coast Guard Band Presidential and Vice Presidential…
875. United States Coast Guard Band Coast Guard Naval Marine Corps
876. United States Coast Guard Band General Of The United States Air Force…
877. United States Coast Guard Band Service Songs of the US Millitary
878. United States Coast Guard Band Semper Paratus
879. United States Coast Guard Band Hail To The Chief
880. United States Coast Guard Band Attention
881. United States Coast Guard Band Reveille
882. United States Coast Guard Band First Call
883. United States Coast Guard Band Assembly
884. United States Coast Guard Band Recall
885. United States Coast Guard Band Mess Call
886. United States Coast Guard Band Adjutant’s Call
887. United States Coast Guard Band Echo Taps
888. United States Coast Guard Band Tattoo
889. United States Coast Guard Band Taps
890. United States Coast Guard Band Taps Orchestration
891. University of Alabama Yea Alabama
892. University of Florida The Orange and Blue
893. University of Michigan The Victors
894. University Of Mississippi Forward, Rebels
895. University of Nebraska Hail Varisty
896. University of Notre Dame Notre Dame Victory March
897. University of Oaklahoma Boomer Sooner
898. University of Oregon Mighty Oregon
899. University of Southern California Fight On
900. University of Texas The Eyes of Texas
901. University of Washington Bow Down to Washington
902. University of Wisconsin On, Wisconsin
903. United States Air Force Band To The Colors
904. United States Air Force Band Retreat
905. US Air Force Band Air Force Song
906. US Air Force Band Trio National Emblem
907. US Air Force Band The Liberty Bell
908. US Air Force Band One Ruffle & Flourish
909. US Air Force Band Air Force Hymn
910. US Air Force Band Amazing Grace
911. US Air Force Band La Peri-Fanfare
912. US Air Force Band Air Force Blue
913. US Air Force Band Manhattan Beach
914. US Air Force Band The Pledge of Allegiance
915. US Air Force Band Battle Hymn of the Republic
916. US Air Force Band Preamble
917. US Army Band America The Beautiful
918. US Army Band American Overture for Band
919. US Army Band The Flag Still Flies High
920. US Army Band Testament of Freedom
921. US Army Band Official West Point March
922. US Army Band Star Spangled Spectacular
923. US Army Band Battle Hymn of the Republic
924. US Army Band Armed Service Medley
925. US Army Band God Bless the USA
926. US Army Band American Salute
927. US Army Band Hero For Today
928. US Army Band National Emblem March
929. US Army Band Hero
930. US Army Band America The Beautiful
931. US Army Band Freedom Isn’t Free
932. US Army Band God of Our Fathers
933. US Army Band Stars and Stripes Forever
934. US Army Band The Rifle Regiment
935. US Army Band The Boys Of The Old Brigade
936. US Army Band The Invincible Eagle
937. US Army Band Commando March
938. US Army Band Daughters Of Texas
939. US Army Band The Chimes Of Liberty
940. US Army Band Joyce’s 71st NY. Regiment March
941. US Army Band National Emblem March
942. US Army Band Bravura
943. US Army Band The Purple Carnival
944. US Army Band National Spirit March
945. US Army Band The Virginians
946. US Army Band Washington Post March
947. US Army Band Americans We
948. US Army Band Barnum and Bailey’s Favorite
949. US Army Band The Stars and Stripes Forever
950. US Army Band Summon The Heroes
951. US Army Band On Brave Old Army Team
952. US Army Band American Salute
953. US Army Band Hellcat Concerto
954. US Army Band Ladies of the Big Bands
955. US Army Band Lincoln Portrait
956. US Army Band God Bless the USA
957. US Army Band Saratoga Quickstep
958. US Army Band Theme From J.F.K.
959. US Army Band Long Time Ago
960. US Army Band Simple Gifts
961. US Army Band At The River
962. US Army Band Over There
963. US Army Band Battle Hymn of the Republic
964. US Army Band God Bless America
965. US Army Band Stars and Stripes Forever
966. US Army Band America The Beautiful
967. US Army Band The Army Goes Rolling Along
968. US Army Band The Star Spangled Banner
969. US Army Band The Testament of Freedom
970. US Army Band Shenandoah
971. US Army Band American Overture for Band
972. US Army Band Oh Susannah
973. US Army Band The Cowboys
974. US Army Band Camptown Races
975. US Army Band America The Beautiful
976. US Army Band Lincoln Portrait
977. US Army Band Beautiful Dreamer
978. US Army Band American Salute
979. US Army Band The Army Goes Rolling Along
980. US Army Band We Were There
981. US Army Band God Bless America
982. US Army Band Heroic Fanfare
983. US Army Band Ragged Old Flag
984. US Army Band The Flag Still Flies High
985. US Army Band A Hero For Today
986. US Army Band Duty, Honor, Country
987. US Army Band American Soldier
988. US Army Band Tenting Tonight On The Camp Grounds
989. US Army Band Stars and Stripes Forever
990. US Army Band The Armed Forces Medley
991. US Army Band Dogface Soldier
992. US Army Band West Point Medley
993. US Army Band Yankee Doodle
994. US Coast Guard Band Billboard MArch
995. Us Coast Guard Band King Cotton
996. Us Coast Guard Band The Thunderer
997. US Coast Guard Band Congressional Members and Hearers…
998. US Coast Guard Band Hall Independencia
999. US Coast Guard Band Music For Occasions
1000. US Marine Band Toccata Marzial
1001. US Marine Band Theme and Variations, OP 43a
1002. US Marine Band Colonial Song
1003. US Marine Band Prelude & Scherzo, OP 52
1004. US Marine Band Music Festival
1005. US Marine Band H.M. Jollies
1006. US Marine Band Music for a Festival
1007. US Marine Band The Boys Of The Old Brigade
1008. US Marine Band The Black Horse Troop
1009. US Millitary Academy Band American Salute
1010. US Navy Band Ouverture to the Wasps
1011. US Navy Band La Voda de Luis Alonzo
1012. US Navy Band Prelude Variations
1013. US Navy Band Nabucco Ouverture
1014. US Navy Band Konzertmuzif Fur Blaso, OP 41
1015. US Navy Band Finale From Symphonic Poem
1016. US Navy Band Liberty Fanfare
1017. US Navy Band Seeds of Freedom
1018. US Navy Band Eternal Father
1019. U.S. Drill Sergeant Field Recordings C-130 Rolling Down The Strip
1020. U.S. Drill Sergeant Field Recordings When I Get To Heaven
1021. U.S. Drill Sergeant Field Recordings I Wanna Be A Drill Instructor
1022. U.S. Drill Sergeant Field Recordings Rock Steady
1023. U.S. Drill Sergeant Field Recordings Hard Work
1024. U.S. Drill Sergeant Field Recordings Easy Run
1025. U.S. Drill Sergeant Field Recordings I Want To Be a Navy Seal
1026. Trapped Under Ice American Dreams
1027. Trevor Morris Banning Steps Into Action
1028. The Union Confederacy Lincoln And Liberty
1029. The Union Confederacy When Johnny Comes Marching Home
1030. The United Air Force Band National Anthem
1031. United Coast Guard Band US Public Health Service March
1032. The USA IS a Monster Clay People
1033. The USA IS a Monster The Hobokon
1034. The USA IS a Monster Tecumseh
1035. The USA IS a Monster Poison Plant
1036. The USA IS a Monster Riff Scientist
1037. The USA IS a Monster Hey
1038. The USA IS a Monster All the World’s Leaders Must Die
1039. The USA IS a Monster Waterfall
1040. The USA IS a Monster George Catlin and the Mandan…
1041. The USA IS a Monster Poland
1042. The USA IS a Monster Built The Fire
1043. The USA IS a Monster Alligator Allegory
1044. The USA IS a Monster God Is Red
1045. The USA IS a Monster M.L. King of the Punks
1046. USAF Band and Singing Sergeants This Is My Country
1047. USAF Band and Singing Sergeants The Higher We Fly
1048. USAF Band and Singing Sergeants Patriot’s Song Medley
1049. USAF Band and Singing Sergeants God of Our Fathers
1050. USAF Band and Singing Sergeants This Land Is Your Land
1051. USAF Band and Singing Sergeants Lord Guard & Guide
1052. Ying Yang Twins Mr. Collipark’s Intro
1053. Ying Yang Twins Wiggle Then Move
1054. Ying Yang Twins Ms. New Booty
1055. Ying Yang Twins Git It
1056. Ying Yang Twins Get Yern
1057. Ying Yang Twins The Pink
1058. Ying Yang Twins 4 Oz.
1059. Ying Yang Twins Legendary Status
1060. Ying Yang Twins Bedroom Boom
1061. Ying Yang Twins Duts
1062. Ying Yang Twins Wait Ultimix
1063. Ying Yang Twins Shake Remix
1064. Yo Gotti, Jadakiss Red White & Blue
1065. Willie Nelson Whiskey River
1066. Willow Whip My Hair
1067. Woe, Is Me Stand Up (American Dream EP)
1068. Woe, Is Me American Dream (American Dream EP)
1069. Woe, Is Me A Voice Of Hope (American Dream EP)
1070. Woe, Is Me Restless Night (American Dream EP)
1071. Woe, Is Me Fine Without You (American Dream EP)
1072. The Wild Feathers American
1073. Will Schaefer Hail To The Chief (American Celebration)
1074. Will Schaefer Halls of Montezuma (American Celebration)
1075. Will Schaefer The Caissons Go Rolling Along (American Celebration)
1076. The World/Inferno Friendship Society – “Secret Service Freedom Fighting…”
1077. American Steel Wake Up Alone
1078. American Steel I Don’t Mind
1079. American Steel Day To Night
1080. American Steel Dead and Broken
1081. American Steel Loaded Gun
1082. American Steel Every New Morning
1083. American Steel Graveyards
1084. American Steel Got a Backbeat
1085. American Steel Rogue’s March
1086. American Steel Whiskey, Women and Blackguard
1087. American Steel Hope Springs From Somewhere
1088. American Steel Insurrection Ave
1089. American Steel Bloody Murder
1090. American Steel One of These Days
1091. American Steel There Could Be More
1092. American Steel Optimist
1093. American Steel Parting Glass
1094. American Steel Dark Corner
1095. Tim Mcgraw Two Lanes Of Freedom
1096. Tim Mcgraw One of Those Nights
1097. Tim Mcgraw Friend Of a Friend
1098. Tim Mcgraw Southern Girl
1099. Tim Mcgraw Truck Yeah
1100. Tim Mcgraw Nashville Without You
1101. Tim Mcgraw Book Of John
1102. Tim Mcgraw Annie I Owe You a Dance
1103. Tim Mcgraw Mexicoma
1104. Tim Mcgraw Number 37405
1105. Tim Mcgraw It’s Your World
1106. Tim Mcgraw Tinted Windows
1107. Tim Mcgraw Highway, Don’t Care
1108. Tim Mcgraw Let Me Love It Out of You
1109. Stanford University Come Join The Band
1110. Steve Azar American Farmer
1111. Steve Miller Band Living In The U.S.A.
1112. Stevie Wonder Signed, Sealed, Delivered
1113. Straight No Chaser America The Beautiful
1114. Spice 1 Face Of A Desperate Man (Amerikkka’s Nightmare)
1115. Spice 1 Strap On The Side (Amerikkka’s Nightmare)
1116. Spice 1 Doncha Runaway (Amerikkka’s Nightmare)
1117. Spice 1 Nigga Sings The Blues (Amerikkka’s Nightmare)
1118. Spice 1 You Can Get A Gat For That (Amerikkka’s Nightmare)
1119. Spice 1 Bustas Can’t See Me (Amerikkka’s Nightmare)
1120. Spice 1 Murder Ain’t Crazy (Amerikkka’s Nightmare)
1121. Spice 1 Stickin To The G Code (Amerikkka’s Nightmare)
1122. Spice 1 Give The G a Gat (Amerikkka’s Nightmare)
1123. Spice 1 Three Strikes (Amerikkka’s Nightmare)
1124. Spice 1 You Done Fucked Up (Amerikkka’s Nightmare)
1125. Spice 1 Tell Me What The Mail Like (Amerikkka’s Nightmare)
1126. Spice 1 Jealous Got Me Strapped (Amerikkka’s Nightmare)
1127. Spice 1 D-Boyz Got Love For Me (Amerikkka’s Nightmare)
1128. Spice 1 Hard To Kill (Amerikkka’s Nightmare)
1129. Strung Out Velvet Alley (American Paradox)
1130. Strung Out Kill Your Scene (American Paradox)
1131. Strung Out Alien Amplifier (American Paradox)
1132. Strung Out Cult of the Subterranean (American Paradox)
1133. Strung Out Lubricating The Revolution (American Paradox)
1134. Strung Out The Kids (American Paradox)
1135. Strung Out Unkoil (American Paradox)
1136. Strung Out Contender (American Paradox)
1137. Strung Out An American Paradox (American Paradox)
1138. Strung Out Dig (American Paradox)
1139. Strung Out Razor Sex (American Paradox)
1140. Strung Out Cemetery (American Paradox)
1141. Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings This Land Is YOur Land
1142. Silverstein American Dream
1143. The Smashing Pumpkins United States
1144. The Smashing Pumpkins For God and Country
1145. The So So Glos Son of an American
1146. Son House American Defense
1147. Son House Government Fleet Blues
1148. Soulfly American Steel
1149. Brad Paisley Southern Comfort Zone
1150. Brad Paisley This Is Country Music
1151. Brantley Gillbert Country Must Be Country Wide
1152. Brian McKnight 4th of July
1153. Brian McKnight Red White and Blue
1154. Brigham Young University The Cougar Song
1155. The Bronx Heart Attack American
1156. Eminem Like Toy Soldiers
1157. Eminem Mosh
1158. Eminem We As Americans
1159. Eric Church Smoke a Little Smoke
1160. Eric Church Springsteen
1161. Eric Church I’m Gettin’ Stoned
1162. Eric Paslay Friday Night
1163. Estelle American Boy-feat. Kanye West
1164. Faith Hill American Heart
1165. The Gaslight Anthem Great Expectations
1166. The Gaslight Anthem The ’59 Sound
1167. The Gaslight Anthem Old White Lincoln
1168. The Gaslight Anthem High Lonesome
1169. The Gaslight Anthem Film Noir
1170. The Gaslight Anthem Miles Davis & The Cool
1171. The Gaslight Anthem The Patient Ferris Wheel
1172. The Gaslight Anthem Casanova, Baby!
1173. The Gaslight Anthem Even Cowgirls Get The Blues
1174. The Gaslight Anthem Meet Me By The River’s Edge
1175. The Gaslight Anthem Here’s Looking At You, Kid
1176. The Gaslight Anthem The Backseat
1177. The Gaslight Anthem American Slang
1178. The Gaslight Anthem Stay Lucky
1179. The Gaslight Anthem Bring It On
1180. The Gaslight Anthem The Diamond Church Street Choir
1181. The Gaslight Anthem The Queen of Lower Chelsea
1182. The Gaslight Anthem Orphans
1183. The Gaslight Anthem Boxer
1184. The Gaslight Anthem Old Haunts
1185. The Gaslight Anthem The Spirit of Jazz
1186. The Gaslight Anthem We Did It When We Were Young
1187. Georgia Institute of Technology Ramblin’ Wreck From Georgia Tech
1188. Germs American Leather
1189. Give Up The Ghost The Day Music Died
1190. Give Up The Ghost Love American
1191. Gogol Bordello Your Country
1192. Gogol Bordello American Wedding
1193. Good Riddance Mother Superior
1194. Hans Zimmer For God and for Country
1195. HELL YEAH War In Me
1196. HELL YEAH Band Of Brothers
1197. HELL YEAH Rage / Burn
1198. HELL YEAH Drink Drank Drunk
1199. HELL YEAH Bigger God
1200. HELL YEAH Between You and Nowhere
1201. HELL YEAH Call It Like I See It
1202. HELL YEAH Why Does It Always
1203. HELL YEAH WM Free
1204. HELL YEAH Dig Myself a Hole
1205. HELL YEAH What Does It Take to be Me
1206. HELL YEAH Sangre Por Sangre (Blood for Blood)
1207. HELL YEAH Demons in the Dirt
1208. HELL YEAH Soul Killer
1209. HELL YEAH Moth
1210. HELL YEAH Cross to Bier (Cradle of Bones)
1211. HELL YEAH DMF
1212. HELL YEAH Gift
1213. HELL YEAH Hush
1214. HELL YEAH Say When
1215. HELL YEAH Black December
1216. HELL YEAH Feast or Famine
1217. HELL YEAH Hush-Acoustic
1218. HELL YEAH HELLYEAH
1219. HELL YEAH You Wouldn’t Know
1220. HELL YEAH Matter of Time
1221. HELL YEAH Waging War
1222. HELL YEAH Alcohaulin’ Ass
1223. HELL YEAH GodDamn
1224. HELL YEAH In the Mood
1225. HELL YEAH Star
1226. HELL YEAH Rotten to the Core
1227. The Henningsens American Beautiful
1228. Henry Jackman The Gettysburg Address
1229. Henry Jackman Captain America
1230. The Impressions Keep On Pushing-Single Version
1231. Innerpartysystem American Trash
1232. Iron & Wine Flightless Bird, American Mouth
1233. J-Kwon, Petey Pablo, Ebony Eyez Get XXX’d (XXX: State of the Union Soundtrack)
1234. Jake Kellen Rodeo Girl
1235. Jake Owen Anywhere With You
1236. Jake Owen Barefoot Blue Jean Night
1237. Jake Owen Apple Pie Moonshine
1238. Jake Owen Settin’ The World On Fire
1239. Jake Owen The One That Got Away
1240. Jake Owen Days of Gold
1241. Jake Owen Summer Jam (feat. Florida Georgia Line)
1242. Jake Owen Yee Haw
1243. James Taylor Your Smiling Face
1244. James Taylor On The 4th of July
1245. Jason Aldean Amarillo Sky
1246. Jason Aldean Lonesome USA
1247. Jason Aldean Dirt Road Anthem
1248. Jason Aldean My Kinda Party
1249. Jason Aldean She’s Country (Club Mix)
1250. Jason Aldean Take A Little Ride
1251. Jason Aldean Wide Open
1252. Jason Aldean Big Green Tractor
1253. JAY Z American Dreamin’
1254. Hoodie Allen Lucky Man (All American)
1255. Hoodie Allen No Interruption (All American)
1256. Hoodie Allen Eighteen Cool (All American)
1257. Hoodie Allen Top Of The World (All American)
1258. Hoodie Allen No Faith in Brooklyn (feat. Jhameel) (All American)
1259. Hoodie Allen Small Town (All American)
1260. Hoodie Allen High Again (All American)
1261. Hoodie Allen Ain’t Gotta Work (All American)
1262. Hunter Hayes Wanted
1263. Ill Repute Clean Cut American Kid
1264. Jeannie C. Riley Country Girl
1265. Jennifer Ivester Oh Suzanna
1266. Jennifer Lopez Get Right
1267. Jerrod Niemann What Do You Want
1268. Jody Booth Nashville
1269. Joe Cocker & Jennifer Warner Up Where We Belong
1270. Joe Purdy 4th of July
1271. John Debney Senate / Ivan Creates Drones
1272. John Denver Take Me Home, Country Roads
1273. John Mayer Route 66
1274. John Mellencamp Hot Dogs and Hamburgers
1275. John Mellencamp Pink Houses
1276. Jonathan Richman And The Modern Lovers Back In the U.S.A.
1277. Josh Abbott Band She’s Like Texas
1278. Josh Gracin Drink It Gone
1279. Journey Liberty
1280. Jump5 God Bless The U.S.A.
1281. Justin Moore If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away
1282. Justin Moore Small Town USA
1283. Justin Moore Good Ole American Way
1284. Justin Moore Till My Last Day
1285. Kacey Musgraves Follow Your Arrow
1286. Kathy Kallik Man In the Moon
1287. Katy Perry, Snoop Dogg California Gurls – feat. Snoop Dogg
1288. Katy Perry Firework
1289. Katy Perry Teenage Dream
1290. Katy Perry Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.)
1291. Keb’ Mo’ American The Beautiful
1292. Kenny Ball and the Jazzmen Swanee River
1293. Kenny Chesney American Kids
1294. Kenny Chesney Summertime
1295. Kenny Chesney Somewhere With You
1296. Kenny Chesney Wild Ride – Featuring Joe Walsh
1297. Kenny Chesney Come Over
1298. Kid Liberty Fight With Your Fists
1299. Kim Wilde Kids In America
1300. Kip Moore Hey Pretty Girl
1301. Kip Moore Young Love
1302. Lady Antebellum Dancin’ Away With My Heart
1303. Lana Del Rey Cola
1304. Larry and His Flask Flag and Concerete
1305. LCD Soundsystem North American Scum
1306. Lead Belly Abraham Lincoln
1307. Leah Seawright Country Girl 101
1308. Led Zeppelin Hot Dog
1309. Ledisi Thank You
1310. Ledisi Raise Up
1311. Lee Greenwood The Pledge of Allegiance
1312. Less Than Jake National Anthem
1313. letlive. White America’s Beautiful Black Market
1314. Levi Riggs Talkin’ Country
1315. Lil Jon, 8 Bal, Bun B Rep Yo City
1316. Limp Bizkit Hot Dog
1317. Limp Bizkit Counterfit- Album Version
1318. Limp Bizkit Faith
1319. Limp Bizkit Nookie – GH Version
1320. Limp Bizkit Break Stuff
1321. Limp Bizkit Re-Arranged
1322. Limp Bizkit N 2 Gether Now
1323. Limp Bizkit Take A Look Around
1324. Limp Bizkit My Generation
1325. Limp Bizkit Rollin’ (Air Raid Vehicle)
1326. Limp Bizkit My Way
1327. Limp Bizkit Boiler
1328. Limp Bizkit Eat You Alive
1329. Limp Bizkit Behind Blue Eyes
1330. Limp Bizkit Build A Bridge
1331. Limp Bizkit Why
1332. Limp Bizkit Lean On Me
1333. Limp Bizkit Home Sweet Home/Bitterweet Symphony
1334. Marilyn Manson We’re From America
1335. Marilyn Manson “President Dead”
1336. Marilyn Manson Burning Flag
1337. Marilyn Manson Prelude (The Family Trip) (Portrait of an American Family)
1338. Marilyn Manson Cake and Sodomy (Portrait of an American Family)
1339. Marilyn Manson Lunchbox (Portrait of an American Family)
1340. Marilyn Manson Organ Grinder (Portrait of an American Family)
1341. Marilyn Manson Cyclops (Portrait of an American Family)
1342. Marilyn Manson Dope Hat (Portrait of an American Family)
1343. Marilyn Manson Get Your Gunn (Portrait of an American Family)
1344. Marilyn Manson Wrapped In Plastic (Portrait of an American Family)
1345. Marilyn Manson Dogma (Portrait of an American Family)
1346. Marilyn Manson Sweet Tooth (Portrait of an American Family)
1347. Marilyn Manson Snake Eyes And Sissies (Portrait of an American Family)
1348. Marilyn Manson My Monkey (Portrait of an American Family)
1349. Luna 4th Of July
1350. Luna Star-Spangled Man
1351. Lupe Fiasco American Terrorist (feat. Matthew Santos)
1352. Mark Wills Looking For America
1353. Marty Robbins, Johnny Cash Song Of The Patriot
1354. MC5 The American Ruse
1355. The Men Country Song
1356. Michael Jackson Unbreakable
1357. Michigan State University Marching Band Michigan State University Fight Song
1358. Luke Bryan That’s My Kind Of Night
1359. Luke Bryan Beer In The Headlights
1360. Luke Bryan Crash My Party
1361. Luke Bryan Roller Coaster
1362. Luke Bryan We Run This Town
1363. Luke Bryan Drink A Beer
1364. Luke Bryan I See You
1365. Luke Bryan Goodbye Girl
1366. Luke Bryan Play It Again
1367. Luke Bryan Blood Brothers
1368. Luke Bryan Out Like That
1369. Luke Bryan Shut It Down
1370. Luke Bryan Dirt Road Diary
1371. Luke Bryan If You Ain’t Here To Party
1372. Luke Bryan Country Girl (Shake It For Me)
1373. Luke Bryan Kiss Tomorrow Goodbye
1374. Luke Bryan Drunk On You
1375. Mr. President Coco Jamboo-Radio Version
1376. Mr. President Side To Side
1377. Mr. President I Give You My Heart
1378. Mr. President Where The Sun Goes Down
1379. Nas My Country
1380. Nate Dogg/Pharoahe Monch I Pledge Allegiance
1381. The Navy Band & Sea Chanters Choir America The Dream Goes On
1382. Night Ranger (You Can Still) Rock In America
1383. Nine Inch Nails The Good Soldier
1384. No Doubt Different People
1385. Noah And The Whale Tonight’s The Kind Of Night
1386. The Notorious B.I.G. Going Back To Cali
1387. Ohio State University Across The FIeld
1388. Old Southern Moonshine Revival Southern Girl
1389. Oregon State University Oregon State Fighting Song
1390. Outshyne Country Boy In Me
1391. Parmalee Musta Had A Good TIme
1392. Pat Riot You and I
1393. Pat Riot Just Leads Home
1394. Pat Riot All of the Night
1395. Pat Riot To Be or Not to Be
1396. Pat Riot Everday Doing It
1397. Pat Riot Falling Apart and I Don’t Mind
1398. Pat Riot Round and Round We Go
1399. Pat Riot My First Blues Song
1400. Pat Riot Grow a Beard
1401. Pat Riot Americano
1402. Pat Riot Always
1403. Pat Riot The Republic Of Play Dough
1404. Pat Riot Bust Your Face Open
1405. Pat Riot Nothing Changes
1406. Pat Riot One Big Party
1407. Pat Riot The Sound of War
1408. Pat Riot Finding Fatima
1409. Pat Riot Can’t Let Go
1410. Patriot Skinhead Girl
1411. Patriot Novus Ordo Seclorum
1412. Patriot Cohesion
1413. Patriot Songs for the Youth
1414. Patriot One for the Road
1415. Patsy Cline Walkin’ After Midnight
1416. Petti Page Detour
1417. Phoenix Stone 100 Proof Moonshine
1418. Pidgeon Nationalism Moves West
1419. Pidgeon California (Is for Fuckers)
1420. Pistol Annies Boys from The South
1421. The Pogues The Body Of An American
1422. Portugal. The Man So American
1423. The Presidents Of The United States of America Peaches
1424. R.A.M.B.O. Atkins’ America
1425. Randy Houser Runnin’ Out of Moonlight
1426. Randy Houser How Country Feels
1427. Raphael Saadiq Keep Marchin’
1428. Misfits American Nightmare
1429. Mississippi John Hurt Alabama Bound
1430. Mobb Deep U.S.A. (Aiight Then)
1431. Montgomery Gentry Hillbilly Shoes
1432. Montgomery Gentry So Called Life
1433. Montgomery Gentry Work Hard, Play Harder
1434. Montgomery Gentry Hell Yeah
1435. Montgomery Gentry My Town
1436. Montgomery Gentry Where I Come From
1437. Motionless In White America
1438. Miley Cyrus Liberty Walk
1439. Mindy Smith Falling
1440. Misfits American Psycho
1441. Rascal Flatts Banjo
1442. Rascal Flatts Life is a Highway
1443. Rascal Flatts Bless The Broken Road
1444. Rascal Flatts Fast Cara and Freedom
1445. Rascal Flatts What Hurts The Most
1446. Rascal Flatts Backwards
1447. Rascal Flatts My Wish
1448. Rascal Flatts Me and My Gang
1449. Rascal Flatts Life is a Highway
1450. Rascal Flatts Red Camaro
1451. Rascal Flatts Rewind
1452. Rascal Flatts Bob That Head
1453. Rascal Flatts Summer Nights
1454. Ray Lamontagne You Are The Best Thing
1455. Razorlight America
1456. Red Hot Chili Peppers Californication
1457. Reign Supreme Intro (American Violence)
1458. Reign Supreme I Stand Defiant (American Violence)
1459. Reign Supreme Iscariot (American Violence)
1460. Reign Supreme To a Dead God (American Violence)
1461. Reign Supreme Still Unbroken (American Violence)
1462. Reign Supreme Faithless (American Violence)
1463. REO Speedwagon Roll With The Changes
1464. Rick Derringer Real American
1465. The Rip Chords Hot Rod U.S.A.
1466. The Rip Chords Summer U.S.A.
1467. Rise Against State Of The Union
1468. Rob Zombie Dragula – Si Non Oscillas Remix (American Made Music)
1469. Rob Zombie Superbeast – Remix (American Made Music)
1470. Rob Zombie How To Make A Monster – Kitty’s Remix (American Made Music)
1471. Rob Zombie Living Dead Girl (American Made Music)
1472. Rob Zombie Spookshow Baby – Black Leather Remix (American Made Music)
1473. Rob Zombie Demonoid Phenomenon (American Made Music)
1474. Rob Zombie The Ballad Of Resurrection Joe (American Made Music)
1475. Rob Zombie What Lurks On Channel X? – XXX Remix (American Made Music)
1476. Rob Zombie Meet The Creeper – Pink Pussy Mix (American Made Music)
1477. Rob Zombie Return Of The Phantom Stranger (American Made Music)
1478. Rob Zombie Superbeast – Girl On A Motorcycle Remix (American Made Music)
1479. Rob Zombie Meet The Creeper – Brute Man Remix (American Made Music)
1480. Rob Zombie American Witch
1481. Rocket Club North Country
1482. Screeching Weasel American Suicide
1483. Senses Fail Institutionalized
1484. Set Your Goals The Last American Virgin
1485. Sex & Patriotism Tearin’ It Up
1486. Sex & Patriotism Eyes Do Lie
1487. Sex & Patriotism One With The Dog’s
1488. Sex & Patriotism Crazy World
1489. Sex & Patriotism Brother Beware
1490. Sex & Patriotism Fit 2 Be Tired
1491. Sex & Patriotism Can’t Let Her Be
1492. Sex & Patriotism Dear Jani (To Die For)
1493. Sex & Patriotism Rock N’ Roll Dream
1494. Sex & Patriotism Here With Me
1495. Bad Religion You’ve Got A Chance (The New America)
1496. Bad Religion It’s A Long Way To The Promise Land (The New America)
1497. Bad Religion A World Without Melody (The New America)
1498. Bad Religion New America (The New America)
1499. Bad Religion 1000 Memories (The New America)
1500. Bad Religion I Love My Computer (The New America)
1501. Bad Religion The Hopeless Housewife (The New America)
1502. Bad Religion There Will Be A Way (The New America)
1503. Bad Religion Let It Burn (The New America)
1504. Bad Religion Don’t Sell Me Short (The New America)
1505. Bob Dylan Stuck Inside Of Mobile With The…
1506. Bob Dylan This Land Is Your Land
1507. Bob Dylan Senor (Tales of Yankee Power)
1508. Bob Dylan The Times They Are A-Changin’
1509. Bongzilla Kash Under Glass (Amerijuanican)
1510. Bongzilla Tri-Pack Master (Amerijuanican)
1511. Bongzilla Cutdown (Amerijuanican)
1512. Bongzilla Weedy Woman (Amerijuanican)
1513. Bongzilla Stonesphere (Amerijuanican)
1514. Bongzilla Champagne & Reefer (Amerijuanican)
1515. Bonnie Raitt Angel From Montgomery
1516. Born Against Mount The Pavement (9 Patriotic Battle Hymns)
1517. Born Against By The Throat (9 Patriotic Battle Hymns)
1518. Born Against Nine Years Later (9 Patriotic Battle Hymns)
1519. Born Against Test Pattern (9 Patriotic Battle Hymns)
1520. Born Against Mary & Child (9 Patriotic Battle Hymns)
1521. Born Against Jock Gestapo (9 Patriotic Battle Hymns)
1522. Born Against Organ of Hope (9 Patriotic Battle Hymns)
1523. Born Against Well Fed Fuck (9 Patriotic Battle Hymns)
1524. Born Against Murder The Sons of Bitches (9 Patriotic Battle Hymns)
1525. Born Against Mt. Dew (9 Patriotic Battle Hymns)
1526. Born Against Footbound and Hobbled (9 Patriotic Battle Hymns)
1527. Born Against This Trash Should’ve Been Free (9 Patriotic Battle Hymns)
1528. Born Against Poland (9 Patriotic Battle Hymns)
1529. Born Against Sendero (9 Patriotic Battle Hymns)
1530. Born Against Set Your A.M. Dial for White Emperor…. (9 Patriotic Battle Hymns)
1531. Born Against Born Against Are Fucking Dead (9 Patriotic Battle Hymns)
1532. Born Against A Whopper of a Tale (9 Patriotic Battle Hymns)
1533. Five Finger Death Punch American Capitalist (American Capitalist)
1534. Five Finger Death Punch Under and Over It (American Capitalist)
1535. Five Finger Death Punch The Pride (American Capitalist)
1536. Five Finger Death Punch Coming Down (American Capitalist)
1537. Five Finger Death Punch Menace (American Capitalist)
1538. Five Finger Death Punch Generation Dead (American Capitalist)
1539. Five Finger Death Punch Back for More (American Capitalist)
1540. Five Finger Death Punch Remember Everything (American Capitalist)
1541. Five Finger Death Punch Wicked Ways (American Capitalist)
1542. Five Finger Death Punch If I Fell (American Capitalist)
1543. LoCash Cowboys C.O.U.N.T.R.Y.
1544. Lonestar Party Heard Around The World
1545. Loretta Lynn I Fall to Pieces (Live)
1546. Hollywood Undead Been To Hell (American Tragedy)
1547. Hollywood Undead Apologize (American Tragedy)
1548. Hollywood Undead Comin’ In Hot (American Tragedy)
1549. Hollywood Undead My Town (American Tragedy)
1550. Hollywood Undead I Don’t Wanna Die (American Tragedy)
1551. Hollywood Undead Hear Me Now (American Tragedy)
1552. Hollywood Undead Gangsta Sexy (American Tragedy)
1553. Hollywood Undead Glory (American Tragedy)
1554. Hollywood Undead Lights out (American Tragedy)
1555. Hollywood Undead Coming Back Down (American Tragedy)
1556. Hollywood Undead Bullet (American Tragedy)
1557. Hollywood Undead Levitate (American Tragedy)
1558. Hollywood Undead Pour Me (American Tragedy)
1559. Hollywood Undead Tendencies (American Tragedy)
1560. Hollywood Undead Mother Murder (American Tragedy)
1561. Hollywood Undead Lump Your Head (American Tragedy)
1562. Hollywood Undead Le Deux (American Tragedy)
1563. Hollywood Undead S.C.A.V.A. (American Tragedy)
1564. American Authors Believer
1565. American Authors Think About It
1566. American Authors Best Day Of My Life
1567. American Authors Luck
1568. American Authors Trouble
1569. American Authors Hit It
1570. American Authors Home
1571. American Authors Love
1572. American Authors Heart of Stone
1573. American Authors Ghost
1574. American Authors Oh, What A Life
1575. The American Scene By Way of Introduction
1576. The American Scene Did You Hear About Your Friends…
1577. The American Scene Last Chopper Out of Saigon
1578. The American Scene Home
1579. The American Scene Marty McFly, Nostradamus, and I
1580. The American Scene Killed Off in the Second Act
1581. The American Scene Another World Beater
1582. The American Scene This Is Rebirth
1583. The American Scene A Million Minutes in the Making
1584. The American Scene Just Say It
1585. The American Scene Blood Orange
1586. The American Scene Hungry Hands
1587. The American Scene When You’re Undone
1588. The American Scene Fifth and Natoma
1589. The American Scene Shape Shifter
1590. The American Scene The View From Here
1591. The American Scene Untitled
1592. The American Scene Used to You
1593. The American Scene Safe For Now
1594. American Hi-Fi Allison
1595. American Hi-Fi Flavor Of The Weak
1596. American Hi-Fi I’m A Fool
1597. American Hi-Fi Another Perfect Day
1598. American Hi-Fi The Art of Losing
1599. American Hi-Fi The Break Up Song
1600. American Hi-Fi The Geeks Get The Girls
1601. 4Bars Marching Millitary Drum Corp
1602. 7 Seconds What If There’s A War In America
1603. Aaron Watson July In Cheyenne
1604. Act of Congress Such Great Heights
1605. Act of Congress She Knows Her Way Around
1606. Act of Congress Love Comes For Free
1607. Act of Congress Home
1608. Act of Congress Alright
1609. Act of Congress Hole In My Heart
1610. Act of Congress Fallin’ In Love
1611. Act of Congress One Will Break
1612. Act of Congress Time
1613. Act of Congress Who’s Gonna Love You
1614. Against Me! Americans Abroad
1615. AgesandAges No Nostalgia
1616. Aimee Mann 4th of July
1617. Al Green Let’s Stay Together
1618. Alan Jackson USA Today
1619. Alkaline Trio The American Scream
1620. Allison Moorer One On The House
1621. Andre Nickatina July The 4th
1622. Andrew Jackson Jihad American Tune
1623. Andy Timmons For God and Country
1624. Andy Velo Southern Thing
1625. Apm Music Singers This Is My Country
1626. Apm Music Singers Give My Regards to Broadway
1627. Apm Music Singers America
1628. Apm Music Singers Seventy Six Trombones
1629. Arcade Fire We Used to Wait
1630. Aretha Franklin The Weight
1631. Army Field Band Soldiers on Parade
1632. Army Field Band Testament of Freedom
1633. Astronautalis Thomas Jefferson
1634. Avail Pink Houses
1635. Faith Hill Breathe
1636. Faith Hill The Way You Love Me
1637. Faith Hill Cry
1638. Faith Hill This Kiss
1639. Faith Hill Just to Hear You Say That You Love Me- With Tim McGraw
1640. Faith Hill Mississippi Girl
1641. Faith Hill Like We Never Loved At All
1642. Faith Hill There You’ll Be
1643. Faith Hill It Matters To Me
1644. Faith Hill Wild One
1645. C I V I L W A R – “Ode to the North American Snake Oil Distributor”
1646. C I V I L W A R – “AMERICASPREMIEREFAITHBASEDINITIATIVE”
1647. Canned Heat – “Going Up The Country”
1648. Captain Audio – “Battle Sounds (Sound Effects – War of 1812)”
1649. Carrie Underwood – “All-American Girl”
1650. The Charlie Daniels Band – “My Beautiful America”
1651. The Charlie Daniels Band – “America, I Believe In You”
1652. The Charlie Daniels Band – “American Farmer”
1653. The Charlie Daniels Band – “Let Freedom Ring”
1654. The Charlie Daniels Band – “(What This World Needs Is) A Few More Rednecks”
1655. The Charlie Daniels Band – “This Ain’t No Rag, It’s A Flag”
1656. The Charlie Daniels Band – “Still In Saigon”
1657. The Charlie Daniels Band – “The Last Fallen Hero”
1658. The Charlie Daniels Band – “In America”
1659. The Charlie Daniels Band – “Star Spangled Banner”
1660. The Charlie Daniels Band – “Freedom And Justice For All”
1661. The Charlie Daniels Band – “Iraq Blues”
1662. The Charlie Daniels Band – “Simple Man”
1663. The Charlie Daniels Band – “Red Skelton’s Pledge of Allegiance”
1664. The Charlie Daniels Band – “Summer of ’68”
1665. Jimmy Eat World Cautioners (Bleed American)
1666. Jimmy Eat World A Praise Chorus (Bleed American)
1667. Jimmy Eat World The Middle (Bleed American)
1668. Jimmy Eat World Your House (Bleed American)
1669. Jimmy Eat World Sweetness (Bleed American)
1670. Jimmy Eat World Hear You Me (Bleed American)
1671. Jimmy Eat World If You Don’t, Don’t (Bleed American)
1672. Jimmy Eat World Get It Faster (Bleed American)
1673. Jimmy Eat World The Authority Song (Bleed American)
1674. Jimmy Eat World My Sundown (Bleed American)
1675. The Gaslight Anthem National Anthem
1676. The Gaslight Anthem “45”
1677. The Gaslight Anthem Handwritten
1678. The Gaslight Anthem Here Comes My Man
1679. The Gaslight Anthem Mulholland Drive
1680. The Gaslight Anthem Keepsake
1681. The Gaslight Anthem Too Much Blood
1682. The Gaslight Anthem Howl
1683. The Gaslight Anthem Biloxi Parish
1684. The Gaslight Anthem Desire
1685. The Gaslight Anthem Mae
1686. The Gaslight Anthem National Anthem
1687. The Gaslight Anthem Blue Dahlia
1688. The Gaslight Anthem Silver
1689. The Gaslight Anthem You Got Lucky
1690. The Gaslight Anthem Rollin’ And Tumblin’
1691. The Gaslight Anthem Boomboxes And Dictionarie
1692. The Gaslight Anthem I Coul’da Been A Contender
1693. The Gaslight Anthem Wooderson
1694. The Gaslight Anthem We Came To Dance
1695. The Gaslight Anthem 1930
1696. The Gaslight Anthem The Navesink Banks
1697. The Gaslight Anthem Red In The Morning
1698. The Gaslight Anthem I’da Called You Wood, Joe
1699. The Gaslight Anthem Angry Johnny And The Radio
1700. The Gaslight Anthem Drive
1701. The Gaslight Anthem We’re Getting A Divorce, You Keep The Diner
1702. The Gaslight Anthem Red At Night
1703. Johnny Cash – “Opening Dialogue”
1704. Johnny Cash – “Paul Revere”
1705. Johnny Cash – “Begin West Movement”
1706. Johnny Cash – “The Road To Kaintuck”
1707. Johnny Cash – “To The Shining Mountains”
1708. Johnny Cash – “The Battle of New Orleans”
1709. Johnny Cash – “Southwestward”
1710. Johnny Cash – “Remember The Alamo”
1711. Johnny Cash – “Opening The West”
1712. Johnny Cash – “Lorena”
1713. Johnny Cash – “The Gettysburg Address”
1714. Johnny Cash – “The West”
1715. Johnny Cash – “Big Foot”
1716. Johnny Cash – “Like A Young Colt”
1717. Johnny Cash – “Mister Garfield”
1718. Johnny Cash – “A Proud Land”
1719. Johnny Cash – “The Big Battle”
1720. Johnny Cash – “On Wheels And Wings”
1721. Johnny Cash – “Come Take A Trip In My Airship”
1722. Johnny Cash – “Reaching For The Stars”
1723. Johnny Cash – “These Are My People”
1724. Bon Jovi – “Livin On A Prayer”
1725. Bon Jovi – “You Give Love A Bad Name”
1726. Bon Jovi – “It’s My Life”
1727. Bon Jovi – “Have A Nice Day”
1728. Bon Jovi – “Wanted Dead Or Alive”
1729. Bon Jovi – “Bad Medicine”
1730. Bon Jovi – “We Weren’t Born To Follow”
1731. Bon Jovi – “I’ll Be There For You”
1732. Bon Jovi – “Born To Be My Baby”
1733. Bon Jovi – “Blaze of Glory”
1734. Bon Jovi – “Who Says You Can’t Go Home”
1735. Bon Jovi – “Lay Your Hands On Me”
1736. Bon Jovi – “Always”
1737. Bon Jovi – “What Do You Got?”
1738. Bon Jovi – “No Apologies”
1739. Bon Jovi – “In These Arms”
1740. Bon Jovi – “Someday I’ll Be Saturday Night”
1741. Bon Jovi – “Lost Highway”
1742. Bon Jovi – “Keep The Faith”
1743. Bon Jovi – “When We Were Beautiful”
1744. Bon Jovi – “Bed of Roses”
1745. Bon Jovi – “This Ain’t A Love Song”
1746. Bon Jovi – “These Days”
1747. Bon Jovi – “(You Want To) Make A Memory”
1748. Bon Jovi – “Blood On Blood”
1749. Bon Jovi – “This Is Love This Is Life”
1750. Bon Jovi – “The More Things Change”
1751. Bruce Springsteen – “Lonesome Day”
1752. Bruce Springsteen – “Into The Fire”
1753. Bruce Springsteen – “Waitin’ on a Sunny Day”
1754. Bruce Springsteen – “Nothing Man”
1755. Bruce Springsteen – “Countin’ On A Miracle”
1756. Bruce Springsteen – “Empty Sky”
1757. Bruce Springsteen – “Worlds Apart”
1758. Bruce Springsteen – “Let’s Be Friends (Skin to Skin)”
1759. Bruce Springsteen – “Further On (Up The Road)”
1760. Bruce Springsteen – “The Fuse”
1761. Bruce Springsteen – “Mary’s Place”
1762. Bruce Springsteen – “Lonesome Day”
1763. Bruce Springsteen – “You’re Missing”
1764. Bruce Springsteen – “The Rising”
1765. Bruce Springsteen – “Paradise”
1766. Mike Jones – “Turning Headz” (The American Dream)
1767. Mike Jones – “My 64 – feat. Bun B and Snoop Dogg” (The American Dream)
1768. Mike Jones – “Mr. Jones” (The American Dream)
1769. Mike Jones – “Like What I Got” (The American Dream)
1770. Mike Jones – “Still Tippin’ – feat Slim Thug And Pall Wall” (The American Dream)
1771. Mike Jones – “Back Then” (The American Dream)
1772. Mike Jones – “Shine Cause I Grind – Remix” (The American Dream)
1773. Ray Charles – “America The Beautiful”
1774. Frank Serafine – “Fireworks Display (Sound Effects)”
1775. Freddie Gibbs – “National Anthem (F*ck The World)”
1776. John Denver – “Take Me Home, Country Roads”
—
Feeling patriotic? Check these out:
We Talked to Ted Nugent About Freedom, America, and Killing Shit
Stagecoach, Day One – There’s a Barrier Between Freedom and Evil