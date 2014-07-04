It’s the Fourth of July, and there’s nothing more American than celebrating by cranking up the most all-American tunes and having an all-around good time. To commemorate July 4, 1776, here are 1776 songs about America, with a Spotify playlist at the bottom for you to stream them all. Fuck yeah. Purple mountains majesty and amber waves of grain in abundance:

1. Jimi Hendrix – “Star Spangled Banner- Live At Woodstock”

2. Zac Brown Band – “Chicken Fried”

3. The Beach Boys – “Surfin’ USA”

4. Don McLean – “American Pie”

5. Kid Rock – “Born Free”

6. Chuck Berry – “Route 66”

7. Grand Funk Railroad – “We’re An American Band”

8. Billy Joel – “We Didn’t Start the Fire”

9. Miley Cyrus – “Party In the U.S.A.”

10. Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers – “American Girl”

11. Jay Z, Kanye West – “Made In America”

12. Fall Out Boy – “America’s Suitehearts”

13. Pete Seeger – “Shenandoah”

14. Bruce Springsteen – “Born In The U.S.A.”

15. Marvin Gaye – “The Star Spangled Banner”

16. Lana Del Rey – “National Anthem”

17. Lana Del Rey – “American”

18. Green Day – “American Idiot”

19. 2 LIVE CREW – “Banned In The U.S.A.”

20. Simon & Garfunkel – “America”

21. Lee Greenwood – “God Bless The U.S.A.”

22. Lenny Kravitz – “American Woman”

23. Hank Williams, Jr. – “The American Way”

24. Gordon Lightfoot – “Somewhere U.S.A.”

25. Toby Keith – “Courtesy of the Red White And Blue”

26. Bonnie Mckee – “American Girl”

27. Old Crow Medicine Show – “Wagon Wheel”

28. Brad Paisley – “American Saturday Night”

29. Lady Antebellum – “American Honey”

30. Bongzilla – “Amerijuanican”

31. Eminem – “White America”

32. Weezer – “Surf Wax America”

33. Ice Cube – “AmeriKKKa’s Most Wanted”

34. Jason Aldean – “Fly Over States”

35. Demi Lovato – “Made in the USA”

36. Jay Z – “American Gangster”

37. Jay Z, Young Jeezy – “My President Is Black (Remix)”

38. John Mellencamp – “Small Town”

39. Dierks Bentley – “Home”

40. The Beastie Boys – “Paul Revere”

41. Jimmy Eat World – “Bleed American”

42. John Mellencamp – “R.O.C.K. In The U.S.A.”

43. Piebald – “American Hearts”

44. Chuck Berry – “Back in the U.S.A.”

45. Nick Carter featuring Mr. Vegas – “Girls In The USA”

46. Wilco – “Ashes of American Flags”

47. Chicago – “State of the Union”

48. Ryan Adams – “Do Miss America”

49. Chicago – “America”

50. Woody Guthrie – “Going Down The Road”

51. Kelis “4th of July (Fireworks)”

52. Hank Williams, Jr. – “The Coalition To Ban Coalitions”

53. NOFX – “USA-holes”

54. X – “4th of July”

55. Spank Rock – “Screwville, USA”

56. Sparks – “Sextown, USA”

57. Parmalee – “Carolina”

58. Lynyrd Skynyrd – “Sweet Home Alabama”

59. Pete Seeger – “This Land Is Your Land”

60. Petey Pablo – “Raise Up”

61. Petey Pablo – “Raise Up (All Cities Remix)”

62. Fountains Of Wayne – “The Senator’s Daughter”

63. Saves The Day – “The Vast Spoils Of America”

64. LL Cool J – “American Girl”

65. Choking Victim – “Fuck America”

66. Soundgarden – “4th of July”

67. Chris Cagle – “Let There Be Cowgirls”

68. Chris Lane Band – “Too Tennessee”

69. Lynyrd Skynyrd – “Red White & Blue”

70. Phil Vassar – “American Child”

71. Steve Vai – “Liberty”

72. John Denver – “The Eagle and the Hawk”

73. Florida Georgia Line & Nelly – “Cruise”

74. Florida Georgia Line – “Round Here”

75. Florida Georgia Line – “Get Your Shine On”

76. Florida Georgia Line – “Here’s To The Good Times”

77. Florida Georgia Line – “Stay”

78. Florida Georgia Line – “Tell Me How You Like It”

79. Florida Georgia Line – “Dayum, Baby”

80. Florida Georgia Line – “This Is How We Roll”

81. The Eagles – “Take It Easy”

82. The Eagles – “Witchy Woman”

83. The Eagles – “Peaceful Easy Feeling”

84. The Eagles – “Desperado”

85. The Eagles – “Tequila Sunrise”

86. The Eagles – “Doolin-Dalton”

87. The Eagles – “Already Gone”

88. The Eagles – “The Best Of My Love”

89. The Eagles – “James Dean”

90. The Eagles – “Ol’ 55”

91. The Eagles – “Midnight Flyer”

92. The Eagles – “On The Border”

93. The Eagles – “Lyin’ Eyes”

94. The Eagles – “One Of These Nights”

95. The Eagles – “Take It To The Limit”

96. The Eagles – “After The Thrill Is Gone”

97. The Eagles – “Hotel California”

98. The Eagles – “Life In The Fast Lane”

99. The Eagles – “Wasted Time”

100. The Eagles – “Victim Of Love”

101. The Eagles – “The Last Resort”

102. The Eagles – “New Kid In Town”

103. The Eagles – “Please Come Home For Christmas”

104. The Eagles – “Heartache Tonight”

105. The Eagles – “The Sad Cafe”

106. The Eagles – “I Can’t Tell You Why”

107. The Eagles – “The Long Run”

108. The Eagles – “In The City”

109. The Eagles – “Those Shoes”

110. The Eagles – “Seven Bridges Road—Live Version”

111. The Eagles – “Hole In The World”

112. Jimi Hendrix – “Freedom”

113. John Philip Sousa – “The Liberty Bell”

114. John Philip Sousa – “Stars and Stripes Forever”

115. John Philip Sousa – “Semper Fidelis”

116. John Philip Sousa – “The Washington Post”

117. John Philip Sousa – “Hail to the Spirit of Liberty”

118. John Philip Sousa – “The Liberty Bell March”

119. John Philip Sousa – “The Invincible Eagle”

120. John Philip Sousa – “Hands Across the Sea”

121. John Philip Sousa – “The Thunderer”

122. John Philip Sousa – “The Manhattan Beach March”

123. John Philip Sousa – “The Diplomat March”

124. John Philip Sousa – “El Capitan”

125. John Philip Sousa – “The Gladiator March”

126. John Philip Sousa – “High School Cadets”

127. John Philip Sousa – “King Cotton March”

128. John Philip Sousa – “The Bride Elect March”

129. Kid Rock – “Slow My Roll”

130. Kid Rock – “Care- feat. Martina McBride & T.I.”

131. Kid Rock – “Purple Sky”

132. Kid Rock – “When It Rains”

133. Kid Rock – “God Bless Saturday”

134. Kid Rock – “Collide – feat. Sheryl Crow & Bob Seger on Piano”

135. Kid Rock – “Flyin’ High – feat. Zac Brown”

136. Kid Rock – “Times Like These”

137. Kid Rock – “Rock On”

138. Kid Rock – “Rock Bottom Blues”

139. Kid Rock – “For The First Time [In A Long Time]”

140. Kid Rock – “Care – Demo Version”

141. Kid Rock – “Trucker Anthem”

142. Kid Rock – “Forever”

143. Kid Rock – “Lay It On Me”

144. Kid Rock – “Cocky”

145. Kid Rock – “What I Learned Out On The Road”

146. Kid Rock – “I’m Wrong, But You Ain’t Right”

147. Kid Rock – “Lonely Road Of Faith”

148. Kid Rock – “You Never Met A Motherf**ker Quite Like Me”

149. Kid Rock – “Picture – feat. Sheryl Crow”

150. Kid Rock – “I’m A Dog”

151. Kid Rock – “Midnight Train to Memphis”

152. Kid Rock – “Baby Came Home”

153. Kid Rock – “Drunk In The Morning”

154. Kid Rock – “WCSR – feat. Snoop Dogg

155. Kid Rock – “Bawitdaba”

156. Kid Rock – “Cowboy”157. Kid Rock – “Devil Without A Cause”

158. Kid Rock – “I Am The Bullgod”

159. Kid Rock – “Roving Gangster [Rollin’]”

160. Kid Rock – “Wasting Time”

161. Kid Rock – “Welcome 2 The Party”

162. Kid Rock – “I Got One For Ya’”

163. Kid Rock – “Somebody’s Gotta Feel This”

164. Kid Rock – “Fist Of Rage”

165. Kid Rock – “Only God Knows Why”

166. Kid Rock – “F-ck Off”

167. Kid Rock – “Where U At Rock”

168. Kid Rock – “Black Chick, White Guy”

169. Kid Rock – “Intro”

170. Kid Rock – “American Bad A**”

171. Kid Rock – “Prodigal Son”

172. Kid Rock – “Paid”

173. Kid Rock – “Early Mornin’ Stoned Pimp – feat. Joe C. And Tino”

174. Kid Rock – “Dark & Grey”

175. Kid Rock – “3 Sheets To The Wind [What’s My Name]”

176. Kid Rock – “Abortion”

177. Kid Rock – “I Wanna Go Back”

178. Kid Rock – “Ya’ Keep On”

179. Kid Rock – “F*ck That”

180. Kid Rock – “F*ck You Blind”

181. Kid Rock – “Born 2 B A Hick”

182. Kid Rock – “My Oedipus Complex – feat. Twisted Brown Trucker”

183. Kid Rock – “Rock n’ Roll Pain Train”

184. Kid Rock – “Cadillac Pussy”

185. Kid Rock – “Feel Like Makin’ Love”

186. Kid Rock – “Black Bob”

187. Kid Rock – “Jackson, Mississippi”

188. Kid Rock – “Cold and Empty”

189. Kid Rock – “Rock n’ Roll”

190. Kid Rock – “Hillbilly Stomp”

191. Kid Rock – “I Am”

192. Kid Rock – “Son of Detroit”

193. Kid Rock – “Do It For You”

194. Kid Rock – “Hard Night for Sarah”

195. Kid Rock – “Run Off To LA”

196. Kid Rock – “Single Father”

197. Kid Rock – “Chickens In The Pen”

198. Kid Rock – “Let’s Ride”

199. Kid Rock – “3 CATT Boogie”

200. Kid Rock – “Detroit, Michigan”

201. Kid Rock – “Rebel Soul”

202. Kid Rock – “God Save Rock n Roll”

203. Kid Rock – “Happy New Year”

204. Kid Rock – “Celebrate”

205. Kid Rock – “The Mirror”

206. Kid Rock – “Mr. Rock n Roll”

207. Kid Rock – “Cucci Galore”

208. Kid Rock – “Redneck Paradise”

209. Kid Rock – “Cocaine and Gin”

210. Kid Rock – “Midnight Ferry”

211. Kid Rock – “Rock N Roll Jesus”

212. Kid Rock – “Amen”

213. Kid Rock – “All Summer Long”

214. Kid Rock – “Roll On”

215. Kid Rock – “So Hott”

216. Kid Rock – “Sugar”

217. Kid Rock – “When U Love Someone”

218. Kid Rock – “New Orleans”

219. Kid Rock – “Don’t Tell Me U Love Me”

220. Kid Rock – “Blue Jeans And A Rosary”

221. Kid Rock – “Half Your Age”

222. Kid Rock – “Lowlife [Living The Highlife]”

223. Journey – “Don’t Stop Believin’”

224. Billy Joel – “Only the Good Die Young”

225. John Mellencamp – “American Fool”

226. John Mellencamp – “Freedom’s Road”

227. John Mellencamp – “The Americans”

228. John Mellencamp – “American Son”

229. John Mellencamp – “American Dream”

230. John Mellencamp – “Our Country”

231. John Mellencamp – “To Washington”

232. Bishop Lamont – “Team America PSA” (Team America – FUCK YEAH)

233. Bishop Lamont – “Team America Fuck Yeah” (Team America – FUCK YEAH)

234. Bishop Lamont – “The Sandler Files” (Team America – FUCK YEAH)

235. Bishop Lamont – “Ni**as” (Team America – FUCK YEAH)

236. Bishop Lamont – “I Think We Gonna Have…” (Team America – FUCK YEAH)

237. Bishop Lamont – “Death Threat Interlude” (Team America – FUCK YEAH)

238. Bishop Lamont – “Money On My Head” (Team America – FUCK YEAH)

239. Bishop Lamont – “I’m Faded” (Team America – FUCK YEAH)

240. Bishop Lamont – “I Like Bombs” (Team America – FUCK YEAH)

241. Bishop Lamont – “Fuck North Korea” (Team America – FUCK YEAH)

242. Bishop Lamont – “The Biggest Boss” (Team America – FUCK YEAH)

243. Bishop Lamont – “B.O.B.” (Team America – FUCK YEAH)

244. Bishop Lamont – “Game of Death” (Team America – FUCK YEAH)

245. Bishop Lamont – “Kim Jung Il Interlude” (Team America – FUCK YEAH)

246. Bishop Lamont – “Mission Failure” (Team America – FUCK YEAH)

247. Bishop Lamont – “The Big Paycheck” (Team America – FUCK YEAH)

248. Bishop Lamont – “Showdown at NY Pink…” (Team America – FUCK YEAH)

249. Native American Flute – “Native Wisdom”

250. Native American Flute – “Native Prophecy”

251. Native American Flute – “Ceremonies of the Storm”

252. Native American Flute – “Spirit of the Tribe”

253. Native American Flute – “Drummer’s Entry”

254. Native American Flute – “White Buffalo Woman”

255. Native American Flute – “Flute Winds”

256. Native American Flute – “Feathered Spirits”

257. Native American Flute – “Melodies in the Storm”

258. Native American Flute – “Cicadas Bring The Night”

259. Native American Flute – “Love Flute Melody”

260. Native American Flute – “Gentle Winds of Love”

261. Native American Flute – “Eagle Bone Whistle”

262. Native American Flute – “Sacred Winds”

263. Native American Flute – “Feather Dancer”

264. Native American Flute – “Distant Call”

265. Native American Flute – “Serenade on the Pond”

266. Native American Flute – “Sacred Ground”

267. Native American Flute – “Moon of the Spear”

268. Native American Flute – “Crickets & Eagle Bone Whistle”

269. Native American Flute – “Two Covered by the Blanket”

270. Native American Flute – “Feathers & Drums”

271. Native American Flute – “Offerings Against An Empty Sky”

272. Native American Flute – “Courting Blanket”

273. Native American Flute – “Baby’s Nap In The Field”

274. Madvillain – “America’s Most Blunted”

275. Melissa Etheridge – “All American Girl”

276. Green Day – “Last of the American Girls”

277. Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers – “Breakdown”

278. Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers – “Listen To Her Heart”

279. Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers – “I Need To Know”

280. Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers – “Refugee”

281. Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers – “Don’t Do Me Like That”

282. Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers – “Even The Losers”

283. Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers – “Here Comes My Girl”

284. Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers – “The Waiting”

285. Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers – “You Got Lucky”

286. Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers – “Don’t Come Around Here No More”

287. Tom Petty – “I Won’t Back Down”

288. Tom Petty – “Runnin’ Down A Dream”

289. Tom Petty – “Free Fallin’”

290. Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers – “Learning to Fly”

291. Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers – “Into The Great Wide Open”

292. Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers – “Mary Jane’s Last Dance”

293. Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers – “Something In The Air”

294. John Denver – “Rocky Mountain High”

295. John Denver – “Wild Montana Skies”

296. Green Day – “Jesus Of Suburbia” (American Idiot)

297. Green Day – “Holiday/Boulevard of Broken Dreams” (American Idiot)

298. Green Day – “Are We The Waiting/ St. Jimmy” (American Idiot)

299. Green Day – “Give Me Novacaine/She’s a Rebel” (American Idiot)

300. Green Day – “Extraordinary Girl/ Letterbomb” (American Idiot)

301. Green Day – “Wake Me Up When September Ends” (American Idiot)

302. Green Day – “Homecoming” (American Idiot)

303. Green Day – “Whatsername” (American Idiot)

304. Fourth Of July – “My Country ‘Tis Of Thee”

305. Fourth Of July – “Take Me Out To The Ball Game”

306. Fourth Of July – “This Land Is Your Land”

307. Fourth Of July – “God Bless The USA”

308. Imagine Dragons – “America”

309. Titus Andronicus – “A More Perfect Union”

310. Titus Andronicus – “Titus Andronicus Forever”

311. Titus Andronicus – “No Future Part Three”

312. Titus Andronicus – “Richard II Or Extraordinary Popular….”

313. Titus Andronicus – “A Pot In Which To Piss”

314. Titus Andronicus – “Four Score And Seven”

315. Titus Andronicus – “Theme From ‘Cheers’”

316. Titus Andronicus – “To Old Friends and New”

317. Titus Andronicus – “…And Ever”

318. Titus Andronicus – “The Battle Of Hampton Roads”

319. The All-American Rejects – “My Paper Heart”

320. The All-American Rejects – “Your Star”

321. The All-American Rejects – “Swing, Swing”

322. The All-American Rejects – “Time Stands Still”

323. The All-American Rejects – “One More Sad Song”

324. The All-American Rejects – “Why Worry”

325. The All-American Rejects – “Don’t Leave Me”

326. The All-American Rejects – “Too Far Gone”

327. The All-American Rejects – “Drive Away”

328. The All-American Rejects – “Happy Endings”

329. The All-American Rejects – “The Last Song”

330. Los Tigres Del Norte – “America”

331. LMFAO – “Hot Dog”

332. Yelawolf – “Made In The U.S.A.”

333. Damn Yankees – “Coming of Age”

334. Damn Yankees – “High Enough”

335. Damn Yankees – “Don’t Tread on Me”

336. Damn Yankees – “Where You Goin’ Now”

337. Damn Yankees – “Come Again”

338. Dan Deacon – “Guilford Avenue Bridge”

339. Dan Deacon – “True Thrush”

340. Dan Deacon – “Lots”

341. Dan Deacon – “Prettyboy”

342. Dan Deacon – “Crash Jam”

343. Dan Deacon – “USA I: Is a Monster”

344. Dan Deacon – “USA II: The Great American Desert”

345. Dan Deacon – “USA III: Rail”

346. Dan Deacon – “USA IV: Manifest”

347. Lynyrd Skynyrd – “Travelin’ Man – Live At Freedom Hall”

348. Lynyrd Skynyrd – “Workin’ – Live At Freedom Hall”

349. Lynyrd Skynyrd – “What’s Your Name – Live At Freedom Hall”

350. Lynyrd Skynyrd – “That Smell – Live At Freedom Hall”

351. Lynyrd Skynyrd – “Simple Man – Live At Freedom Hall”

352. Lynyrd Skynyrd – “Down South Jukin’ – Live At Freedom Hall”

353. Lynyrd Skynyrd – “The Needle And The Spoon – Live At Freedom Hall”

354. Lynyrd Skynyrd – “The Ballad Of Curtis Loew – Live At Freedom Hall”

355. Lynyrd Skynyrd – “Gimme Back My Bullets – Live At Freedom Hall”

356. Lynyrd Skynyrd – “Tuesday’s Gone – Live At Freedom Hall”

357. Lynyrd Skynyrd – “Red White And Blue – Live At Freedom Hall”

358. Lynyrd Skynyrd – “Gimme Three Steps – Live At Freedom Hall”

359. Lynyrd Skynyrd – “Call Me The Breeze – Live At Freedom Hall”

360. Lynyrd Skynyrd – “Sweet Home Alabama – Live At Freedom Hall”

361. Lynyrd Skynyrd – “Free Bird – Live At Freedom Hall”

362. Lynyrd Skynyrd – “Skynyrd Nation”

363. Macklemore – “American”

364. Madonna – “American Life”

365. Majority Rule – “American Feature”

366. Pete Seeger – “Yankee Doodle”

367. Pete Seeger – “America The Beautiful”

368. Pete Seeger – “When I First Came To This Land”

369. Pete Seeger – “Cumberland Gap”

370. Pete Seeger – “Whiskey Rye Whiskey”

371. Pete Seeger – “Whoopie Ti-Yi-Yo, Get Along Little Doggies”

372. Animal Collective – “Fireworks”

373. Best Movie Soundtracks – “20th Century Fox Fanfare”

374. Best Movie Soundtracks – “Kill Bill”

375. Best Movie Soundtracks – “Superman: Main Theme”

376. Best Movie Soundtracks – “Rocky: Gonna Fly Now”

377. Best Movie Soundtracks – “Rocky: Eye of the Tiger”

378. Best Movie Soundtracks – “Rocky: War/Fanfare From Rocky”

379. Best Movie Soundtracks – “Rocky: Training Montage”

380. Sufjan Stevens – “Concerning the UFO sighting near Highland, Illinois”

381. Sufjan Stevens – “The Black Hawk War, Or, How to Demolish Yourself….”

382. Sufjan Stevens – “Come On! Feel The Illinoise!”

383. Sufjan Stevens – “John Wayne Gacy, JR”

384. Sufjan Stevens – “Jacksonville”

385. Sufjan Stevens – “A Short Reprise for Mary Todd”

386. Sufjan Stevens – “Decatur”

387. Sufjan Stevens – “One Last Woo-hoo for the Pullman”

388. Sufjan Stevens – “Chicago”

389. Sufjan Stevens – “Casimir Pulaski Day”

390. Sufjan Stevens – “To The Workers of The Rock River Valley Region”

391. Sufjan Stevens – “The Man of Metropolis Steals Our Hearts”

392. Sufjan Stevens – “Prarie Fire That Wanders About”

393. Sufjan Stevens – “A Conjunction of Drones”

394. Sufjan Stevens – “The Predatory Wasp”

395. Sufjan Stevens – “They Are Night Zombies!!!”

396. Sufjan Stevens – “Let’s Hear That String Part Again”

397. Sufjan Stevens – “The Temple As in The Hearts”

398. Sufjan Stevens – “The Seer’s Tower”

399. Sufjan Stevens – “The Tallest Man”

400. Sufjan Stevens – “Riffs and Variations on a single note”

401. Sufjan Stevens – “Out of Egypt”

402. Sufjan Stevens – “Flint”

403. Sufjan Stevens – “All The Good Naysayers, Speak Up!”

404. Sufjan Stevens – “For The Widows In Paradise”

405. Sufjan Stevens – “Say Yes! To M!ch!gan!”

406. Sufjan Stevens – “Tahquamenon Falls”

407. Sufjan Stevens – “Holland”

408. Sufjan Stevens – “Oh Detroit, Lift Up Your…”

409. Sufjan Stevens – “Romulus”

410. Sufjan Stevens – “Alanson, Crooked River”

411. Sufjan Stevens – “Sleeping Bear, Sault Ste. Marie”

412. Sufjan Stevens – “They Also Mourn Who Do Not…”

413. Sufjan Stevens – “Oh God Where Are You Now?”

414. Sufjan Stevens – “Redford (for Yia-Yia and Pappou)”

415. Sufjan Stevens – “Vito’s Ordination Song”

416. Bruce Springsteen – “Cover Me”

417. Bruce Springsteen – “Darlington County”

418. Bruce Springsteen – “Working on the Highway”

419. Bruce Springsteen – “Downbound Train”

420. Bruce Springsteen – “I’m On Fire”

421. Bruce Springsteen – “No Surrender”

422. Bruce Springsteen – “Bobby Jean”

423. Bruce Springsteen – “I’m Goin’ Down”

424. Bruce Springsteen – “Glory Days”

425. Bruce Springsteen – “Dancing In The Dark”

426. Bruce Springsteen – “My Hometown”

427. Bruce Springsteen – “Born to Run”

428. Bruce Springsteen – “Thunder Road”

429. Bruce Springsteen – “Badlands”

430. Bruce Springsteen – “The River”

431. Bruce Springsteen – “Hungry Heart”

432. Bruce Springsteen – “Atlantic City”

433. Bruce Springsteen – “Dancing In The Dark”

434. Bruce Springsteen – “Brilliant Disguise”

435. Bruce Springsteen – “Human Touch”

436. Bruce Springsteen – “Better Days”

437. Bruce Springsteen – “Streets of Philadelphia”

438. Bruce Springsteen – “Secret Garden”

439. Bruce Springsteen – “Murder Incorporated”

440. Bruce Springsteen – “Blood Brothers”

441. Bruce Springsteen – “This Hard Land”

442. Bruce Springsteen – “4th of July, Asbury Park”

443. Bucky Covington – “Drinking Side Of Country”

444. Drive-By Truckers – “Aftermath USA”

445. Drive-By Truckers – “The Boys From Alabama”

446. Dusty Drake – “One Last Time”

447. Funky Aztecs – “Amerikkkan”

448. 2Pac & Snoop Dogg – “2 Of Amerikaz Most Wanted”

449. Nutt-So, Fatal, 2Pac – “American Gangsta”

450. Paul Simon – “Graceland”

451. The Beach Boys – “Surfin’ Safari”

452. James Taylor – “Carolina In My Mind”

453. Ray Charles – “Georgia On My Mind”

454. Willie Nelson – “Heartland”

455. George Strait – “Heartland”

456. Cold Cave – “Underworld USA”

457. Colt Ford – “Back”

458. Counting Crows & Sheryl Crow – “American Girls”

459. Craig Morgan – “International Harvester”

460. Craig Morgan – “Bonfire”

461. Crosby, Stills, Nash, & Young – “Heartland”

462. Dads – “If Your Song Title Has the Word ‘Beach’ in It I’m Not Listening” (American Radass)

463. Dads – “Get to the Beach!” (American Radass)

464. Dads – “Honestly, Chroma, Q&A” (American Radass)

465. Dads – “Aww, C’mon Guyz” (American Radass)

466. Dads – “Shit Twins” (American Radass)

467. Dads – “Grunt Work (The ’69 Sound)” (American Radass)

468. Dads – “Groin Twerk” (American Radass)

469. Dads – “Big Bag of Sandwiches” (American Radass)

470. Dads – “Bakefast at Piffany’s” (American Radass)

471. Dads – “Heavy to the Touch (Think About Tonight, Forget About Tomorrow)” (American Radass)

472. Darius Rucker – “This”

473. Darius Rucker – “Come Back Song”

474. Darius Rucker – “Learn to Live”

475. Darius Rucker – “Wagon Wheel”

476. Darius Rucker – “Radio”

477. Darren Warren – “Kentucky Friday Night”

478. Daryl Hall & John Oates – “All American Girl”

479. David Ford – “State of the Union”

480. Depeche Mode – “Route 66”

481. Zac Brown Band – “America The Beautiful”

482. Desaparecidos – “Mall of America”

483. The Tossers – “USA”

484. Trace Adkins – “Million Dollar View”

485. Descendents – “Statue of Liberty”

486. Deuce – “America”

487. Dierks Bentley – “Am I The Only One”

488. Dillinger Four – “O.K. F.M. D.O.A.” (Midwestern Songs of the Americas)

489. Dillinger Four – “#51 Dick Butkus” (Midwestern Songs of the Americas)

490. Dillinger Four – “It’s A Fine Line Between The Monkey And The Robot” (Midwestern Songs of the Americas)

491. Dillinger Four – “Portrait Of The Artist As A Fucking Asshole” (Midwestern Songs of the Americas)

492. Dillinger Four – “Twenty-One Said Three Times Quickly” (Midwestern Songs of the Americas)

493. Dillinger Four – “Super Powers Enable Me To Blend In With Machinery” (Midwestern Songs of the Americas)

494. Dillinger Four – “Doublewhiskeycokenoice” (Midwestern Songs of the Americas)

495. Dillinger Four – “Supermodels Don’t Drink Colt .45” (Midwestern Songs of the Americas)

496. Dillinger Four – “Shut Your Little Trap, Inc.” (Midwestern Songs of the Americas)

497. Dillinger Four – “Mosh For Jesus” (Midwestern Songs of the Americas)

498. Dillinger Four – “Hand Made Hard Times Handed Back” (Midwestern Songs of the Americas)

499. Dillinger Four – “Honey, I Shit In The Hot Tub” (Midwestern Songs of the Americas)

500. Dillinger Four – “The Great American Going Out Of Business Sale” (Midwestern Songs of the Americas)

501. Yo La Tengo – “Oklahoma, U.S.A.”

502. Dixie Chicks – “Travelin’ Soldier”

503. Dixie Chicks – “Ready to Run”

504. Dixie Chicks – “Goodbye Earl”

505. Dixie Chicks – “There’s Your Trouble”

506. Dixie Chicks – “Cowboy Take Me Away”

507. Dixie Chicks – “Wide Open Spaces”

508. Dixie Chicks – “You Were Mine”

509. Dixie Chicks – “Sin Wagon”

510. Whitney Houston – “Star Spangled Banner”

511. Tori Amos – “America”

512. Killer Mike – “Reagan”

513. Dolly Parton – “Release Me”

514. Dope – “I’m Back” (American Apathy)

515. Dope – “Survive” (American Apathy)

516. Dope – “No Way Out” (American Apathy)

517. Dope – “Always” (American Apathy)

518. Dope – “Bastard” (American Apathy)

519. Dope – “Sex Machine” (American Apathy)

520. Dope – “Four More Years” (American Apathy)

521. Dope – “Revolution” (American Apathy)

522. Dope – “Let’s Fuck” (American Apathy)

523. Dope – “Fuck the World” (American Apathy)

524. Dope – “I Wish I Was the President” (American Apathy)

525. Dope – “Dream” (American Apathy)

526. Dope – “The Life” (American Apathy)

527. Dope – “People Are People” (American Apathy)

528. Dope – “Bitch” (American Apathy)

529. Dope – “Fuck tha Police” (American Apathy)

530. Dope – “Burn” (American Apathy)

531. Trevor Rabin – “National Treasure Suite” (National Treasure Soundtrack)

532. Trevor Rabin – “Ben” (National Treasure Soundtrack)

533. Trevor Rabin – “Finding Charlotte” (National Treasure Soundtrack)

534. Trevor Rabin – “Library of Congress” (National Treasure Soundtrack)

535. Trevor Rabin – “Preparation Montage” (National Treasure Soundtrack)

536. Trevor Rabin – “Arrival At National Archives” (National Treasure Soundtrack)

537. Trevor Rabin – “The Chase” (National Treasure Soundtrack)

538. Trevor Rabin – “Declaration of Independence” (National Treasure Soundtrack)

539. Trevor Rabin – “Foot Chase” (National Treasure Soundtrack)

540. Trevor Rabin – “Spectacle Discovery” (National Treasure Soundtrack)

541. Trevor Rabin – “Interrogation” (National Treasure Soundtrack)

542. Trevor Rabin – “Treasure” (National Treasure Soundtrack)

543. Chris Young – “Voices”

544. Chris Young – “Gettin’ You Home”

545. Chris Young – “I Can Take It From There”

546. Chris Young – “Save Water, Drink Beer”

547. Chris Young – “Neon”

548. Christopher Todd Landor – “American Fantasia”

549. Christopher Todd Landor – “Yankee Doodle”

550. Christopher Todd Landor – “Stars and Stripes Forever”

551. Christopher Todd Landor – “Semper Fidelis (Official March of the US Marine Corps)”

552. Christopher Todd Landor – “The Yankee Doodle Boy (Yankee Doodle Dandee)”

553. Christopher Todd Landor – “You’re a Grand Old Flag”

554. Ciaran Lavery – “American”

555. Kidz Bop Kids – “Party in the USA”

556. Gregor F. Narholz – “The Star Spangled Banner (National Anthem)”

557. Hank Williams, Jr. – “Don’t Give Us A Reason”

558. Hank Williams, Jr. – “Mr. Lincoln”

559. Hank Williams, Jr. – “I’ve Got Rights”

560. Hank Williams, Jr. – “All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over For Monday Night Footballl”

561. Hank Williams, Jr. – “Give A Damn”

562. Hank Williams, Jr. – “Practice What I Preach”

563. Hank Williams, Jr. – “A Country Boy Can Survive”

564. Hank Williams, Jr. – “U.S.A. Today”

565. The Hold Steady – “Stuck Between Stations”

566. The Hold Steady – “Chips Ahoy”

567. The Hold Steady – “Hot Soft Light”

568. The Hold Steady – “Same Kooks”

569. The Hold Steady – “First Night”

570. The Hold Steady – “Party Pit”

571. The Hold Steady – “You Can Make Him Like You”

572. The Hold Steady – “Massive Nights”

573. The Hold Steady – “Citrus”

574. The Hold Steady – “Chill Out Tent”

575. The Hold Steady – “South Town Girls”

576. Ice Cube – “Better Off Dead”

577. Ice Cube – “The Nigga Ya Love To Hate”

578. Ice Cube – “What They Hittin’ Foe?”

579. Ice Cube – “You Can’t Fade Me/JD’s Gaffilin’ (Medley)”

580. Ice Cube – “Once Upon A Time In The Projects”

581. Ice Cube – “Turn Off The Radio”

582. Ice Cube – “Endangered Species (Tales From The Darkside)-Feat. Chuck D”

583. Ice Cube – “A Gangsta’s Fairytale”

584. Ice Cube – “I’m Only Out For One Thang-Feat. Flavor Flav”

585. Ice Cube – “Get Off My Dick And Tell Yo Bitch To Come Here”

586. Ice Cube – “The Drive-By”

587. Ice Cube – “Rollin’ Wit The Lench Mob”

588. Ice Cube – “Who’s The Mack?”

589. Ice Cube – “It’s A Man’s World-Feat. Yo.Yo”

590. Ice Cube – “The Bomb”

591. Ice Cube – “Jackin’ For Beats”

592. Ice Cube – “The Product”

593. Ice Cube – “Dead Homiez”

594. Ice Cube – “JD’s Gafflin’ (Part 2)”

595. Ice Cube – “I Gotta Say What Up!!!”

596. American Football – “Never Meant”

597. American Football – “The Summer Ends”

598. American Football – “Honestly?”

599. American Football – “For Sure”

600. American Football – “You Know I Should Be Leaving Soon”

601. American Football – “But The Regrets Are Killing Me”

602. American Football – “I’ll See You When We’re Both Not So Emotional”

603. American Football – “Stay Home”

604. American Football – “The One With The Wurlitzer”

605. American Football – “Intro [Live at the Blind Pig]”

606. American Football – “Five Silent Miles [Live at the Blind Pig]”

607. American Football – “Untitled #1”

608. American Football – “Untitled #2”

609. American Football – “Stay Home [Practice]”

610. American Football – “Untitled #3 [Practice]”

611. American Football – “Never Meant [4-Track Album Preview]”

612. American Football – “But The Regrets Are Killing Me [4 track preview]”

613. American Football – “I’ll See You When We’re Both Not So Emotional [4-Track…]”

614. American Football – “The 7’s”

615. Anti-Flag – “You’d Do The Same” (Die For The Government)

616. Anti-Flag – “Die For The Government” (Die For The Government)

617. Anti-Flag – “Drink Drank Punk” (Die For The Government)

618. Anti-Flag – “Rotten Future” (Die For The Government)

619. Anti-Flag – “Safe Tonight” (Die For The Government)

620. Anti-Flag – “Red White and Brainwashed” (Die For The Government)

621. Anti-Flag – “Davey Destroyed The Punk Scene” (Die For The Government)

622. Anti-Flag – “Summer Squatter Go Home” (Die For The Government)

623. Anti-Flag – “She’s My Little Gogo Dancer” (Die For The Government)

624. Anti-Flag – “Police State In The USA” (Die For The Government)

625. Anti-Flag – “Punk By The Book” (Die For The Government)

626. Anti-Flag – “Fuck Police Brutality” (Die For The Government)

627. Anti-Flag – “I’m Being Watched By The CIA” (Die For The Government)

628. Anti-Flag – “Kill The Rich” (Die For The Government)

629. Anti-Flag – “No More Dead” (Die For The Government)

630. Anti-Flag – “Confused Youth” (Die For The Government)

631. Anti-Flag – “Your Daddy Was a Rich Man” (Die For The Government)

632. Bad Religion – “American Jesus”

633. Barry Michael – “Uncountrify Me”

634. The Beach Boys – “California Girls”

635. Beartooth – “Keep Your American Dream”

636. Ben Folds Five – “Army”

637. Benton Blount – “I Dont Have To Prove I’m Country”

638. Beyoncé – “I Was Here”

639. Big And Rich – “Rollin’”

640. Big Boi, Killer Mike – “Oh No” (XXX: State of the Union Soundtrack)

641. Billy Bragg – “Help Save The Youth of America”

642. Billy Currington – “Good Directions”

643. Billy Joe Shaver – “Good Ol USA”

644. Black Flag – “American Waste”

645. Blake Shelton – “Hillbilly Bone”

646. Blake Shelton – “Kiss My Country Ass”

647. Blake Shelton – “Honey Bee”

648. Blake Shelton – “God Gave Me You”

649. Blake Shelton – “Over”

650. The Blood Brothers – “Usa Nails”

651. Bob Dylan – “Subterranean Homesick Blues”

652. Brooks & Dunn – “Boot Scootin’ Boogie”

653. Brooks & Dunn – “Only In America”

654. Brooks & Dunn – “Honky Tonk Stomp”

655. Brooks & Dunn – “Rock My World”

656. Brooks & Dunn – “Beer Thirty”

657. Earth Wind & Fire Experience – “Got To Get You Into My Life (Live)”

658. Easton Corbin – “Clockwork”

659. Easton Corbin – “A Little More Country Than That”

660. Edens Edge – “Too Good To Be True”

661. Edwina Travis-Chin – “America The Beautiful”

662. Elliot – “Calm Americans”

663. Elvis Costello – “Crawling To The USA”

664. Elvis Presley – “Hot Dog”

665. Elvis Presley – “America The Beautiful”

666. Fang Island – “Dreams of Dreams”

667. Fang Island – “The Illinois”

668. Johnny Cash – “I Won’t Back Down”

669. Johnny Cash – “Solitary Man”

670. Johnny Cash – “One”

671. Johnny Cash – “The Man Comes Around”

672. Johnny Cash – “Hurt”

673. Johnny Cash – “In My Life”

674. Johnny Cash – “Desperado”

675. Johnny Cash – “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry”

676. Johnny Cash – “We’ll Meet Again”

677. Johnny Cash – “Help Me”

678. Johnny Cash – “God’s Gonna Cut You Down”

679. Johnny Cash – “Like The 309”

680. Johnny Cash – “If You Could Read My Mind”

681. Johnny Cash – “Further On Up The Road”

682. Johnny Cash – “On The Evening Train”

683. Johnny Cash – “I Came To Believe”

684. Johnny Cash – “Love’s Been Good To Me”

685. Johnny Cash – “A Legend In My Time”

686. Johnny Cash – “Rose Of My Heart”

687. Johnny Cash – “Four Strong Winds”

688. Johnny Cash – “I’m Free From The Chain Gang Now”

689. Johnny Cash – “Song of the Patriot”

690. Johnny Cash – “Country Boy”

691. Kiss – “Detroit Rock City”

692. Kiss – “King Of The Night Time World”

693. Kiss – “God Of Thunder”

694. Kiss – “Great Expectations”

695. Kiss – “Flaming Youth”

696. Kiss – “Sweet Pain”

697. Kiss – “Shout It Out Loud”

698. Kiss – “Beth”

699. Kiss – “Do You Love Me”

700. Kiss – “Rock And Roll Party”

701. Kiss – “Room Service”

702. Kiss – “Two Timer”

703. Kiss – “Ladies In Waiting”

704. Kiss – “Getaway”

705. Kiss – “Rock Bottom Blues”

706. Kiss – “C’mon And Love Me”

707. Kiss – “Anything For My Baby”

708. Kiss – “She’s Like Texas”

709. Kiss – “Love Her All I Can”

710. Kiss – “Rock And Roll All Nite”

711. Kiss – “Got To Choose”

712. Kiss – “Parasite”

713. Kiss – “Goin’ Blind”

714. Kiss – “Hotter Than Hell”

715. Kiss – “Let Me Go, Rock ‘N Roll”

716. Kiss – “All The Way”

717. Kiss – “Watchin’ You”

718. Kiss – “Mainline”

719. Kiss – “Comin’ Home”

720. Kiss – “Strange Ways”

721. Kiss – “Strutter”

722. Kiss – “Nothin’ To Lose”

723. Kiss – “Firehouse”

724. Kiss – “Cold Gin”

725. Kiss – “Let Me Know”

726. Kiss – “Kissin’ Time”

727. Kiss – “Deuce”

728. Kiss – “Love Theme From Kiss”

729. Kiss – “100,000 Years”

730. Kiss – “Black Diamond”

731. Kiss – “I Stole Your Love”

732. Kiss – “Christine Sixteen”

733. Kiss – “Got Love For Sale”

734. Kiss – “Shock Me”

735. Kiss – “Tomorrow And Tonight”

736. Kiss – “Love Gun”

737. Kiss – “Hooligan”

738. Kiss – “Almost Human”

739. Kiss – “Plaster Caster”

740. Kiss – “Then She Kissed ME”

741. Kiss – “I Pledge Allegiance To The State of Rock And Roll”

742. Kiss – “I Want You”

743. Kiss – “Take Me”

744. Kiss – “Calling Dr. Love”

745. Kiss – “Ladies Room”

746. Kiss – “Baby Driver”

747. Kiss – “Love Em’ And Leave ‘Em”

748. Kiss – “Mr. Speed”

749. Kiss – “See You In Your Dreams”

750. Kiss – “Hard Luck Woman”

751. Kiss – “Makin’ Love”

752. The Offspring – “Welcome” (Americana)

753. The Offspring – “Have You Ever” (Americana)

754. The Offspring – “Staring At The Sun” (Americana)

755. The Offspring – “Pretty Fly (For A White Guy)” (Americana)

756. The Offspring – “The Kids Aren’t Alright” (Americana)

757. The Offspring – “Feelings” (Americana)

758. The Offspring – “She’s Got Issues” (Americana)

759. The Offspring – “Walla Walla” (Americana)

760. The Offspring – “The End Of The Line” (Americana)

761. The Offspring – “No Breaks” (Americana)

762. The Offspring – “Why Don’t You Get A Job?” (Americana)

763. The Offspring – “Americana” (Americana)

764. The Offspring – “Pay The Man” (Americana)

765. Patriotic Fathers – “America The Beautiful”

766. Patriotic Fathers – “When Johnny Comes Marching Home”

767. Patriotic Fathers – “Yankee Doodle (Drum & Fife)”

768. Patriotic Fathers – “Battle Hymn Of The Republic”

769. Patriotic Fathers – “Dixie (I Wish I Was in Dixie)”

770. Patriotic Fathers – “Reveille (Bugle Call)”

771. Patriotic Fathers – “Taps (Bugle Call)”

772. Patriotic Fathers – “In The Good Old Summertime”

773. Patriotic Fathers – “The Entertainer (A Rag Time Two Step)”

774. Patriotic Fathers – “Home On The Range”

775. Patriotic Fathers – “The Band Played On”

776. Patriotic Fathers – “Support Our Troops”

777. Patriotic Fathers – “The Star Spangled Banner”

778. Patriotic Fathers – “Columbia, The Gem Of The Ocean”

779. Patriotic Fathers – “God Bless America”

780. Patriotic Fathers – “The Washington Post March”

781. Patriotic Fathers – “The Thunderer March”

782. Patriotic Fathers – “The Liberty Bell March”

783. Patriotic Fathers – “The Gladiator March”

784. Patriotic Fathers – “Anchors Aweigh”

785. Patriotic Fathers – “Wild Blue Yonder”

786. Patriotic Fathers – “Over There”

787. Patriotic Fathers – “American Patrol”

788. Pumpkin Patriots – “Amazing Chilling Grace”

789. Pumpkin Patriots – “Chilling America The Beautiful”

790. Pumpkin Patriots – “Battle Hymn Of The Chilling Republic”

791. Pumpkin Patriots – “God Bless Chilling America”

792. Pumpkin Patriots – “My Chilling Country Tis Of Thee”

793. Pumpkin Patriots – “Pomp & Chilling Circumstance”

794. Pumpkin Patriots – “Chilling Star Spangled Banner”

795. Pumpkin Patriots – “Stars & Chilling Stripes”

796. Pumpkin Patriots – “Chilling Taps”

797. Pumpkin Patriots – “Chilling William Tell Orchestra”

798. Pumpkin Patriots – “Kiss Distinctly American”

799. Toby Keith – “American Ride”

800. Toby Keith – “Gypsy Driftin’”

801. Toby Keith – “Are You Feelin’ Me”

802. Toby Keith – “Every Dog Has Its Day”

803. Toby Keith – “Woke Up On My Own”

804. Toby Keith – “If You’re Tryin’ You Ain’t”

805. Toby Keith – “Cryin For Me (Wayman’s Song)”

806. Toby Keith – “If I Had One”

807. Toby Keith – “You Can’t Read My Mind”

808. Toby Keith – “Tender As I Wanna Be”

809. Toby Keith – “Loaded”

810. Toby Keith – “Ballad of Balad”

811. Toby Keith – “Made In America”

812. Toby Keith – “I Need To Hear A Country Song”

813. Toby Keith – “Clancy’s Tavern”

814. Toby Keith – “Tryin’ To Fall In Love”

815. Toby Keith – “Just Another Sundown”

816. Toby Keith – “Beers Ago”

817. Toby Keith – “South Of You”

818. Toby Keith – “Club Zydeco Moon”

819. Toby Keith – “I Won’t Let You Down”

820. Toby Keith – “Red Solo Cup”

821. Toby Keith – “Chill-Axin”

822. Toby Keith – “I Like Girls That Drink Beer”

823. Toby Keith – “I Love This Bar”

824. Toby Keith – “Whiskey Girl”

825. Toby Keith – “American Soldier”

826. Toby Keith – “If I Was Jesus”

827. Toby Keith – “Time For Me To Ride”

828. Toby Keith – “Sweet”

829. Toby Keith – “Don’t Leave, I Think I Love You”

830. Toby Keith – “Nights I can’t Remember”

831. Toby Keith – “Baddest Boots”

832. Toby Keith – “The Critic”

833. Toby Keith – “The Taliban Song”

834. Toby Keith – “Weed With Willie”

835. Toby Keith – “Who’s Your Daddy?”

836. Toby Keith – “Good To Go To Mexico”

837. Toby Keith – “It’s All Good”

838. Toby Keith – “Beer For My Horses”

839. Toby Keith – “Losing My Touch”

840. Toby Keith – “Huckleberry”

841. Toby Keith – “It Works For Me”

842. Toby Keith – “Ain’t It Just Like You”

843. Toby Keith – “Rock You Baby”

844. Toby Keith – “Rodeo Moon”

845. Toby Keith – “That’s Not How It Is”

846. Toby Keith – “Live Introduction By Toby”

847. Sugar Ray Dance Party USA

848. Sugarland Everyday America

849. Sugarland Stand Up

850. The Suicide File Another Night In America

851. System of a Down A.D.D.

852. T.I. Pledge Allegiance

853. Ted Leo and the Pharmicists Mourning In America

854. Ted Leo and the Pharmicists Loyal to my Sorrowful Country

855. Terri Clark Northern Girl

856. Texas A&M University Aggie War Hymm

857. The Thermals God And Country

858. They Might Be Giants Hot Dog!

859. Thievery Corporation The State Of The Union

860. Thomas Rhett Beer With Jesus

861. Thursday Friends In The Armed Forces

862. Todd Fritsch Texas Talkin’

863. Various Artists Sweet Home Chicago

864. Washington State University Washington State Fight Song

865. Wilco I Got You (At The End Of The Century

866. Zac Brown Band Keep Me In Mind

867. United States Coast Guard Band Church Call

868. United States Coast Guard Band Evening Colors

869. United States Coast Guard Band The Star Spangled Banner

870. United States Coast Guard Band Officers Call

871. United States Coast Guard Band The Golden Reverse

872. United States Coast Guard Band Bravura

873. United States Coast Guard Band Presentation of Colors

874. United States Coast Guard Band Presidential and Vice Presidential…

875. United States Coast Guard Band Coast Guard Naval Marine Corps

876. United States Coast Guard Band General Of The United States Air Force…

877. United States Coast Guard Band Service Songs of the US Millitary

878. United States Coast Guard Band Semper Paratus

879. United States Coast Guard Band Hail To The Chief

880. United States Coast Guard Band Attention

881. United States Coast Guard Band Reveille

882. United States Coast Guard Band First Call

883. United States Coast Guard Band Assembly

884. United States Coast Guard Band Recall

885. United States Coast Guard Band Mess Call

886. United States Coast Guard Band Adjutant’s Call

887. United States Coast Guard Band Echo Taps

888. United States Coast Guard Band Tattoo

889. United States Coast Guard Band Taps

890. United States Coast Guard Band Taps Orchestration

891. University of Alabama Yea Alabama

892. University of Florida The Orange and Blue

893. University of Michigan The Victors

894. University Of Mississippi Forward, Rebels

895. University of Nebraska Hail Varisty

896. University of Notre Dame Notre Dame Victory March

897. University of Oaklahoma Boomer Sooner

898. University of Oregon Mighty Oregon

899. University of Southern California Fight On

900. University of Texas The Eyes of Texas

901. University of Washington Bow Down to Washington

902. University of Wisconsin On, Wisconsin

903. United States Air Force Band To The Colors

904. United States Air Force Band Retreat

905. US Air Force Band Air Force Song

906. US Air Force Band Trio National Emblem

907. US Air Force Band The Liberty Bell

908. US Air Force Band One Ruffle & Flourish

909. US Air Force Band Air Force Hymn

910. US Air Force Band Amazing Grace

911. US Air Force Band La Peri-Fanfare

912. US Air Force Band Air Force Blue

913. US Air Force Band Manhattan Beach

914. US Air Force Band The Pledge of Allegiance

915. US Air Force Band Battle Hymn of the Republic

916. US Air Force Band Preamble

917. US Army Band America The Beautiful

918. US Army Band American Overture for Band

919. US Army Band The Flag Still Flies High

920. US Army Band Testament of Freedom

921. US Army Band Official West Point March

922. US Army Band Star Spangled Spectacular

923. US Army Band Battle Hymn of the Republic

924. US Army Band Armed Service Medley

925. US Army Band God Bless the USA

926. US Army Band American Salute

927. US Army Band Hero For Today

928. US Army Band National Emblem March

929. US Army Band Hero

930. US Army Band America The Beautiful

931. US Army Band Freedom Isn’t Free

932. US Army Band God of Our Fathers

933. US Army Band Stars and Stripes Forever

934. US Army Band The Rifle Regiment

935. US Army Band The Boys Of The Old Brigade

936. US Army Band The Invincible Eagle

937. US Army Band Commando March

938. US Army Band Daughters Of Texas

939. US Army Band The Chimes Of Liberty

940. US Army Band Joyce’s 71st NY. Regiment March

941. US Army Band National Emblem March

942. US Army Band Bravura

943. US Army Band The Purple Carnival

944. US Army Band National Spirit March

945. US Army Band The Virginians

946. US Army Band Washington Post March

947. US Army Band Americans We

948. US Army Band Barnum and Bailey’s Favorite

949. US Army Band The Stars and Stripes Forever

950. US Army Band Summon The Heroes

951. US Army Band On Brave Old Army Team

952. US Army Band American Salute

953. US Army Band Hellcat Concerto

954. US Army Band Ladies of the Big Bands

955. US Army Band Lincoln Portrait

956. US Army Band God Bless the USA

957. US Army Band Saratoga Quickstep

958. US Army Band Theme From J.F.K.

959. US Army Band Long Time Ago

960. US Army Band Simple Gifts

961. US Army Band At The River

962. US Army Band Over There

963. US Army Band Battle Hymn of the Republic

964. US Army Band God Bless America

965. US Army Band Stars and Stripes Forever

966. US Army Band America The Beautiful

967. US Army Band The Army Goes Rolling Along

968. US Army Band The Star Spangled Banner

969. US Army Band The Testament of Freedom

970. US Army Band Shenandoah

971. US Army Band American Overture for Band

972. US Army Band Oh Susannah

973. US Army Band The Cowboys

974. US Army Band Camptown Races

975. US Army Band America The Beautiful

976. US Army Band Lincoln Portrait

977. US Army Band Beautiful Dreamer

978. US Army Band American Salute

979. US Army Band The Army Goes Rolling Along

980. US Army Band We Were There

981. US Army Band God Bless America

982. US Army Band Heroic Fanfare

983. US Army Band Ragged Old Flag

984. US Army Band The Flag Still Flies High

985. US Army Band A Hero For Today

986. US Army Band Duty, Honor, Country

987. US Army Band American Soldier

988. US Army Band Tenting Tonight On The Camp Grounds

989. US Army Band Stars and Stripes Forever

990. US Army Band The Armed Forces Medley

991. US Army Band Dogface Soldier

992. US Army Band West Point Medley

993. US Army Band Yankee Doodle

994. US Coast Guard Band Billboard MArch

995. Us Coast Guard Band King Cotton

996. Us Coast Guard Band The Thunderer

997. US Coast Guard Band Congressional Members and Hearers…

998. US Coast Guard Band Hall Independencia

999. US Coast Guard Band Music For Occasions

1000. US Marine Band Toccata Marzial

1001. US Marine Band Theme and Variations, OP 43a

1002. US Marine Band Colonial Song

1003. US Marine Band Prelude & Scherzo, OP 52

1004. US Marine Band Music Festival

1005. US Marine Band H.M. Jollies

1006. US Marine Band Music for a Festival

1007. US Marine Band The Boys Of The Old Brigade

1008. US Marine Band The Black Horse Troop

1009. US Millitary Academy Band American Salute

1010. US Navy Band Ouverture to the Wasps

1011. US Navy Band La Voda de Luis Alonzo

1012. US Navy Band Prelude Variations

1013. US Navy Band Nabucco Ouverture

1014. US Navy Band Konzertmuzif Fur Blaso, OP 41

1015. US Navy Band Finale From Symphonic Poem

1016. US Navy Band Liberty Fanfare

1017. US Navy Band Seeds of Freedom

1018. US Navy Band Eternal Father

1019. U.S. Drill Sergeant Field Recordings C-130 Rolling Down The Strip

1020. U.S. Drill Sergeant Field Recordings When I Get To Heaven

1021. U.S. Drill Sergeant Field Recordings I Wanna Be A Drill Instructor

1022. U.S. Drill Sergeant Field Recordings Rock Steady

1023. U.S. Drill Sergeant Field Recordings Hard Work

1024. U.S. Drill Sergeant Field Recordings Easy Run

1025. U.S. Drill Sergeant Field Recordings I Want To Be a Navy Seal

1026. Trapped Under Ice American Dreams

1027. Trevor Morris Banning Steps Into Action

1028. The Union Confederacy Lincoln And Liberty

1029. The Union Confederacy When Johnny Comes Marching Home

1030. The United Air Force Band National Anthem

1031. United Coast Guard Band US Public Health Service March

1032. The USA IS a Monster Clay People

1033. The USA IS a Monster The Hobokon

1034. The USA IS a Monster Tecumseh

1035. The USA IS a Monster Poison Plant

1036. The USA IS a Monster Riff Scientist

1037. The USA IS a Monster Hey

1038. The USA IS a Monster All the World’s Leaders Must Die

1039. The USA IS a Monster Waterfall

1040. The USA IS a Monster George Catlin and the Mandan…

1041. The USA IS a Monster Poland

1042. The USA IS a Monster Built The Fire

1043. The USA IS a Monster Alligator Allegory

1044. The USA IS a Monster God Is Red

1045. The USA IS a Monster M.L. King of the Punks

1046. USAF Band and Singing Sergeants This Is My Country

1047. USAF Band and Singing Sergeants The Higher We Fly

1048. USAF Band and Singing Sergeants Patriot’s Song Medley

1049. USAF Band and Singing Sergeants God of Our Fathers

1050. USAF Band and Singing Sergeants This Land Is Your Land

1051. USAF Band and Singing Sergeants Lord Guard & Guide

1052. Ying Yang Twins Mr. Collipark’s Intro

1053. Ying Yang Twins Wiggle Then Move

1054. Ying Yang Twins Ms. New Booty

1055. Ying Yang Twins Git It

1056. Ying Yang Twins Get Yern

1057. Ying Yang Twins The Pink

1058. Ying Yang Twins 4 Oz.

1059. Ying Yang Twins Legendary Status

1060. Ying Yang Twins Bedroom Boom

1061. Ying Yang Twins Duts

1062. Ying Yang Twins Wait Ultimix

1063. Ying Yang Twins Shake Remix

1064. Yo Gotti, Jadakiss Red White & Blue

1065. Willie Nelson Whiskey River

1066. Willow Whip My Hair

1067. Woe, Is Me Stand Up (American Dream EP)

1068. Woe, Is Me American Dream (American Dream EP)

1069. Woe, Is Me A Voice Of Hope (American Dream EP)

1070. Woe, Is Me Restless Night (American Dream EP)

1071. Woe, Is Me Fine Without You (American Dream EP)

1072. The Wild Feathers American

1073. Will Schaefer Hail To The Chief (American Celebration)

1074. Will Schaefer Halls of Montezuma (American Celebration)

1075. Will Schaefer The Caissons Go Rolling Along (American Celebration)

1076. The World/Inferno Friendship Society – “Secret Service Freedom Fighting…”

1077. American Steel Wake Up Alone

1078. American Steel I Don’t Mind

1079. American Steel Day To Night

1080. American Steel Dead and Broken

1081. American Steel Loaded Gun

1082. American Steel Every New Morning

1083. American Steel Graveyards

1084. American Steel Got a Backbeat

1085. American Steel Rogue’s March

1086. American Steel Whiskey, Women and Blackguard

1087. American Steel Hope Springs From Somewhere

1088. American Steel Insurrection Ave

1089. American Steel Bloody Murder

1090. American Steel One of These Days

1091. American Steel There Could Be More

1092. American Steel Optimist

1093. American Steel Parting Glass

1094. American Steel Dark Corner

1095. Tim Mcgraw Two Lanes Of Freedom

1096. Tim Mcgraw One of Those Nights

1097. Tim Mcgraw Friend Of a Friend

1098. Tim Mcgraw Southern Girl

1099. Tim Mcgraw Truck Yeah

1100. Tim Mcgraw Nashville Without You

1101. Tim Mcgraw Book Of John

1102. Tim Mcgraw Annie I Owe You a Dance

1103. Tim Mcgraw Mexicoma

1104. Tim Mcgraw Number 37405

1105. Tim Mcgraw It’s Your World

1106. Tim Mcgraw Tinted Windows

1107. Tim Mcgraw Highway, Don’t Care

1108. Tim Mcgraw Let Me Love It Out of You

1109. Stanford University Come Join The Band

1110. Steve Azar American Farmer

1111. Steve Miller Band Living In The U.S.A.

1112. Stevie Wonder Signed, Sealed, Delivered

1113. Straight No Chaser America The Beautiful

1114. Spice 1 Face Of A Desperate Man (Amerikkka’s Nightmare)

1115. Spice 1 Strap On The Side (Amerikkka’s Nightmare)

1116. Spice 1 Doncha Runaway (Amerikkka’s Nightmare)

1117. Spice 1 Nigga Sings The Blues (Amerikkka’s Nightmare)

1118. Spice 1 You Can Get A Gat For That (Amerikkka’s Nightmare)

1119. Spice 1 Bustas Can’t See Me (Amerikkka’s Nightmare)

1120. Spice 1 Murder Ain’t Crazy (Amerikkka’s Nightmare)

1121. Spice 1 Stickin To The G Code (Amerikkka’s Nightmare)

1122. Spice 1 Give The G a Gat (Amerikkka’s Nightmare)

1123. Spice 1 Three Strikes (Amerikkka’s Nightmare)

1124. Spice 1 You Done Fucked Up (Amerikkka’s Nightmare)

1125. Spice 1 Tell Me What The Mail Like (Amerikkka’s Nightmare)

1126. Spice 1 Jealous Got Me Strapped (Amerikkka’s Nightmare)

1127. Spice 1 D-Boyz Got Love For Me (Amerikkka’s Nightmare)

1128. Spice 1 Hard To Kill (Amerikkka’s Nightmare)

1129. Strung Out Velvet Alley (American Paradox)

1130. Strung Out Kill Your Scene (American Paradox)

1131. Strung Out Alien Amplifier (American Paradox)

1132. Strung Out Cult of the Subterranean (American Paradox)

1133. Strung Out Lubricating The Revolution (American Paradox)

1134. Strung Out The Kids (American Paradox)

1135. Strung Out Unkoil (American Paradox)

1136. Strung Out Contender (American Paradox)

1137. Strung Out An American Paradox (American Paradox)

1138. Strung Out Dig (American Paradox)

1139. Strung Out Razor Sex (American Paradox)

1140. Strung Out Cemetery (American Paradox)

1141. Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings This Land Is YOur Land

1142. Silverstein American Dream

1143. The Smashing Pumpkins United States

1144. The Smashing Pumpkins For God and Country

1145. The So So Glos Son of an American

1146. Son House American Defense

1147. Son House Government Fleet Blues

1148. Soulfly American Steel

1149. Brad Paisley Southern Comfort Zone

1150. Brad Paisley This Is Country Music

1151. Brantley Gillbert Country Must Be Country Wide

1152. Brian McKnight 4th of July

1153. Brian McKnight Red White and Blue

1154. Brigham Young University The Cougar Song

1155. The Bronx Heart Attack American

1156. Eminem Like Toy Soldiers

1157. Eminem Mosh

1158. Eminem We As Americans

1159. Eric Church Smoke a Little Smoke

1160. Eric Church Springsteen

1161. Eric Church I’m Gettin’ Stoned

1162. Eric Paslay Friday Night

1163. Estelle American Boy-feat. Kanye West

1164. Faith Hill American Heart

1165. The Gaslight Anthem Great Expectations

1166. The Gaslight Anthem The ’59 Sound

1167. The Gaslight Anthem Old White Lincoln

1168. The Gaslight Anthem High Lonesome

1169. The Gaslight Anthem Film Noir

1170. The Gaslight Anthem Miles Davis & The Cool

1171. The Gaslight Anthem The Patient Ferris Wheel

1172. The Gaslight Anthem Casanova, Baby!

1173. The Gaslight Anthem Even Cowgirls Get The Blues

1174. The Gaslight Anthem Meet Me By The River’s Edge

1175. The Gaslight Anthem Here’s Looking At You, Kid

1176. The Gaslight Anthem The Backseat

1177. The Gaslight Anthem American Slang

1178. The Gaslight Anthem Stay Lucky

1179. The Gaslight Anthem Bring It On

1180. The Gaslight Anthem The Diamond Church Street Choir

1181. The Gaslight Anthem The Queen of Lower Chelsea

1182. The Gaslight Anthem Orphans

1183. The Gaslight Anthem Boxer

1184. The Gaslight Anthem Old Haunts

1185. The Gaslight Anthem The Spirit of Jazz

1186. The Gaslight Anthem We Did It When We Were Young

1187. Georgia Institute of Technology Ramblin’ Wreck From Georgia Tech

1188. Germs American Leather

1189. Give Up The Ghost The Day Music Died

1190. Give Up The Ghost Love American

1191. Gogol Bordello Your Country

1192. Gogol Bordello American Wedding

1193. Good Riddance Mother Superior

1194. Hans Zimmer For God and for Country

1195. HELL YEAH War In Me

1196. HELL YEAH Band Of Brothers

1197. HELL YEAH Rage / Burn

1198. HELL YEAH Drink Drank Drunk

1199. HELL YEAH Bigger God

1200. HELL YEAH Between You and Nowhere

1201. HELL YEAH Call It Like I See It

1202. HELL YEAH Why Does It Always

1203. HELL YEAH WM Free

1204. HELL YEAH Dig Myself a Hole

1205. HELL YEAH What Does It Take to be Me

1206. HELL YEAH Sangre Por Sangre (Blood for Blood)

1207. HELL YEAH Demons in the Dirt

1208. HELL YEAH Soul Killer

1209. HELL YEAH Moth

1210. HELL YEAH Cross to Bier (Cradle of Bones)

1211. HELL YEAH DMF

1212. HELL YEAH Gift

1213. HELL YEAH Hush

1214. HELL YEAH Say When

1215. HELL YEAH Black December

1216. HELL YEAH Feast or Famine

1217. HELL YEAH Hush-Acoustic

1218. HELL YEAH HELLYEAH

1219. HELL YEAH You Wouldn’t Know

1220. HELL YEAH Matter of Time

1221. HELL YEAH Waging War

1222. HELL YEAH Alcohaulin’ Ass

1223. HELL YEAH GodDamn

1224. HELL YEAH In the Mood

1225. HELL YEAH Star

1226. HELL YEAH Rotten to the Core

1227. The Henningsens American Beautiful

1228. Henry Jackman The Gettysburg Address

1229. Henry Jackman Captain America

1230. The Impressions Keep On Pushing-Single Version

1231. Innerpartysystem American Trash

1232. Iron & Wine Flightless Bird, American Mouth

1233. J-Kwon, Petey Pablo, Ebony Eyez Get XXX’d (XXX: State of the Union Soundtrack)

1234. Jake Kellen Rodeo Girl

1235. Jake Owen Anywhere With You

1236. Jake Owen Barefoot Blue Jean Night

1237. Jake Owen Apple Pie Moonshine

1238. Jake Owen Settin’ The World On Fire

1239. Jake Owen The One That Got Away

1240. Jake Owen Days of Gold

1241. Jake Owen Summer Jam (feat. Florida Georgia Line)

1242. Jake Owen Yee Haw

1243. James Taylor Your Smiling Face

1244. James Taylor On The 4th of July

1245. Jason Aldean Amarillo Sky

1246. Jason Aldean Lonesome USA

1247. Jason Aldean Dirt Road Anthem

1248. Jason Aldean My Kinda Party

1249. Jason Aldean She’s Country (Club Mix)

1250. Jason Aldean Take A Little Ride

1251. Jason Aldean Wide Open

1252. Jason Aldean Big Green Tractor

1253. JAY Z American Dreamin’

1254. Hoodie Allen Lucky Man (All American)

1255. Hoodie Allen No Interruption (All American)

1256. Hoodie Allen Eighteen Cool (All American)

1257. Hoodie Allen Top Of The World (All American)

1258. Hoodie Allen No Faith in Brooklyn (feat. Jhameel) (All American)

1259. Hoodie Allen Small Town (All American)

1260. Hoodie Allen High Again (All American)

1261. Hoodie Allen Ain’t Gotta Work (All American)

1262. Hunter Hayes Wanted

1263. Ill Repute Clean Cut American Kid

1264. Jeannie C. Riley Country Girl

1265. Jennifer Ivester Oh Suzanna

1266. Jennifer Lopez Get Right

1267. Jerrod Niemann What Do You Want

1268. Jody Booth Nashville

1269. Joe Cocker & Jennifer Warner Up Where We Belong

1270. Joe Purdy 4th of July

1271. John Debney Senate / Ivan Creates Drones

1272. John Denver Take Me Home, Country Roads

1273. John Mayer Route 66

1274. John Mellencamp Hot Dogs and Hamburgers

1275. John Mellencamp Pink Houses

1276. Jonathan Richman And The Modern Lovers Back In the U.S.A.

1277. Josh Abbott Band She’s Like Texas

1278. Josh Gracin Drink It Gone

1279. Journey Liberty

1280. Jump5 God Bless The U.S.A.

1281. Justin Moore If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away

1282. Justin Moore Small Town USA

1283. Justin Moore Good Ole American Way

1284. Justin Moore Till My Last Day

1285. Kacey Musgraves Follow Your Arrow

1286. Kathy Kallik Man In the Moon

1287. Katy Perry, Snoop Dogg California Gurls – feat. Snoop Dogg

1288. Katy Perry Firework

1289. Katy Perry Teenage Dream

1290. Katy Perry Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.)

1291. Keb’ Mo’ American The Beautiful

1292. Kenny Ball and the Jazzmen Swanee River

1293. Kenny Chesney American Kids

1294. Kenny Chesney Summertime

1295. Kenny Chesney Somewhere With You

1296. Kenny Chesney Wild Ride – Featuring Joe Walsh

1297. Kenny Chesney Come Over

1298. Kid Liberty Fight With Your Fists

1299. Kim Wilde Kids In America

1300. Kip Moore Hey Pretty Girl

1301. Kip Moore Young Love

1302. Lady Antebellum Dancin’ Away With My Heart

1303. Lana Del Rey Cola

1304. Larry and His Flask Flag and Concerete

1305. LCD Soundsystem North American Scum

1306. Lead Belly Abraham Lincoln

1307. Leah Seawright Country Girl 101

1308. Led Zeppelin Hot Dog

1309. Ledisi Thank You

1310. Ledisi Raise Up

1311. Lee Greenwood The Pledge of Allegiance

1312. Less Than Jake National Anthem

1313. letlive. White America’s Beautiful Black Market

1314. Levi Riggs Talkin’ Country

1315. Lil Jon, 8 Bal, Bun B Rep Yo City

1316. Limp Bizkit Hot Dog

1317. Limp Bizkit Counterfit- Album Version

1318. Limp Bizkit Faith

1319. Limp Bizkit Nookie – GH Version

1320. Limp Bizkit Break Stuff

1321. Limp Bizkit Re-Arranged

1322. Limp Bizkit N 2 Gether Now

1323. Limp Bizkit Take A Look Around

1324. Limp Bizkit My Generation

1325. Limp Bizkit Rollin’ (Air Raid Vehicle)

1326. Limp Bizkit My Way

1327. Limp Bizkit Boiler

1328. Limp Bizkit Eat You Alive

1329. Limp Bizkit Behind Blue Eyes

1330. Limp Bizkit Build A Bridge

1331. Limp Bizkit Why

1332. Limp Bizkit Lean On Me

1333. Limp Bizkit Home Sweet Home/Bitterweet Symphony

1334. Marilyn Manson We’re From America

1335. Marilyn Manson “President Dead”

1336. Marilyn Manson Burning Flag

1337. Marilyn Manson Prelude (The Family Trip) (Portrait of an American Family)

1338. Marilyn Manson Cake and Sodomy (Portrait of an American Family)

1339. Marilyn Manson Lunchbox (Portrait of an American Family)

1340. Marilyn Manson Organ Grinder (Portrait of an American Family)

1341. Marilyn Manson Cyclops (Portrait of an American Family)

1342. Marilyn Manson Dope Hat (Portrait of an American Family)

1343. Marilyn Manson Get Your Gunn (Portrait of an American Family)

1344. Marilyn Manson Wrapped In Plastic (Portrait of an American Family)

1345. Marilyn Manson Dogma (Portrait of an American Family)

1346. Marilyn Manson Sweet Tooth (Portrait of an American Family)

1347. Marilyn Manson Snake Eyes And Sissies (Portrait of an American Family)

1348. Marilyn Manson My Monkey (Portrait of an American Family)

1349. Luna 4th Of July

1350. Luna Star-Spangled Man

1351. Lupe Fiasco American Terrorist (feat. Matthew Santos)

1352. Mark Wills Looking For America

1353. Marty Robbins, Johnny Cash Song Of The Patriot

1354. MC5 The American Ruse

1355. The Men Country Song

1356. Michael Jackson Unbreakable

1357. Michigan State University Marching Band Michigan State University Fight Song

1358. Luke Bryan That’s My Kind Of Night

1359. Luke Bryan Beer In The Headlights

1360. Luke Bryan Crash My Party

1361. Luke Bryan Roller Coaster

1362. Luke Bryan We Run This Town

1363. Luke Bryan Drink A Beer

1364. Luke Bryan I See You

1365. Luke Bryan Goodbye Girl

1366. Luke Bryan Play It Again

1367. Luke Bryan Blood Brothers

1368. Luke Bryan Out Like That

1369. Luke Bryan Shut It Down

1370. Luke Bryan Dirt Road Diary

1371. Luke Bryan If You Ain’t Here To Party

1372. Luke Bryan Country Girl (Shake It For Me)

1373. Luke Bryan Kiss Tomorrow Goodbye

1374. Luke Bryan Drunk On You

1375. Mr. President Coco Jamboo-Radio Version

1376. Mr. President Side To Side

1377. Mr. President I Give You My Heart

1378. Mr. President Where The Sun Goes Down

1379. Nas My Country

1380. Nate Dogg/Pharoahe Monch I Pledge Allegiance

1381. The Navy Band & Sea Chanters Choir America The Dream Goes On

1382. Night Ranger (You Can Still) Rock In America

1383. Nine Inch Nails The Good Soldier

1384. No Doubt Different People

1385. Noah And The Whale Tonight’s The Kind Of Night

1386. The Notorious B.I.G. Going Back To Cali

1387. Ohio State University Across The FIeld

1388. Old Southern Moonshine Revival Southern Girl

1389. Oregon State University Oregon State Fighting Song

1390. Outshyne Country Boy In Me

1391. Parmalee Musta Had A Good TIme

1392. Pat Riot You and I

1393. Pat Riot Just Leads Home

1394. Pat Riot All of the Night

1395. Pat Riot To Be or Not to Be

1396. Pat Riot Everday Doing It

1397. Pat Riot Falling Apart and I Don’t Mind

1398. Pat Riot Round and Round We Go

1399. Pat Riot My First Blues Song

1400. Pat Riot Grow a Beard

1401. Pat Riot Americano

1402. Pat Riot Always

1403. Pat Riot The Republic Of Play Dough

1404. Pat Riot Bust Your Face Open

1405. Pat Riot Nothing Changes

1406. Pat Riot One Big Party

1407. Pat Riot The Sound of War

1408. Pat Riot Finding Fatima

1409. Pat Riot Can’t Let Go

1410. Patriot Skinhead Girl

1411. Patriot Novus Ordo Seclorum

1412. Patriot Cohesion

1413. Patriot Songs for the Youth

1414. Patriot One for the Road

1415. Patsy Cline Walkin’ After Midnight

1416. Petti Page Detour

1417. Phoenix Stone 100 Proof Moonshine

1418. Pidgeon Nationalism Moves West

1419. Pidgeon California (Is for Fuckers)

1420. Pistol Annies Boys from The South

1421. The Pogues The Body Of An American

1422. Portugal. The Man So American

1423. The Presidents Of The United States of America Peaches

1424. R.A.M.B.O. Atkins’ America

1425. Randy Houser Runnin’ Out of Moonlight

1426. Randy Houser How Country Feels

1427. Raphael Saadiq Keep Marchin’

1428. Misfits American Nightmare

1429. Mississippi John Hurt Alabama Bound

1430. Mobb Deep U.S.A. (Aiight Then)

1431. Montgomery Gentry Hillbilly Shoes

1432. Montgomery Gentry So Called Life

1433. Montgomery Gentry Work Hard, Play Harder

1434. Montgomery Gentry Hell Yeah

1435. Montgomery Gentry My Town

1436. Montgomery Gentry Where I Come From

1437. Motionless In White America

1438. Miley Cyrus Liberty Walk

1439. Mindy Smith Falling

1440. Misfits American Psycho

1441. Rascal Flatts Banjo

1442. Rascal Flatts Life is a Highway

1443. Rascal Flatts Bless The Broken Road

1444. Rascal Flatts Fast Cara and Freedom

1445. Rascal Flatts What Hurts The Most

1446. Rascal Flatts Backwards

1447. Rascal Flatts My Wish

1448. Rascal Flatts Me and My Gang

1449. Rascal Flatts Life is a Highway

1450. Rascal Flatts Red Camaro

1451. Rascal Flatts Rewind

1452. Rascal Flatts Bob That Head

1453. Rascal Flatts Summer Nights

1454. Ray Lamontagne You Are The Best Thing

1455. Razorlight America

1456. Red Hot Chili Peppers Californication

1457. Reign Supreme Intro (American Violence)

1458. Reign Supreme I Stand Defiant (American Violence)

1459. Reign Supreme Iscariot (American Violence)

1460. Reign Supreme To a Dead God (American Violence)

1461. Reign Supreme Still Unbroken (American Violence)

1462. Reign Supreme Faithless (American Violence)

1463. REO Speedwagon Roll With The Changes

1464. Rick Derringer Real American

1465. The Rip Chords Hot Rod U.S.A.

1466. The Rip Chords Summer U.S.A.

1467. Rise Against State Of The Union

1468. Rob Zombie Dragula – Si Non Oscillas Remix (American Made Music)

1469. Rob Zombie Superbeast – Remix (American Made Music)

1470. Rob Zombie How To Make A Monster – Kitty’s Remix (American Made Music)

1471. Rob Zombie Living Dead Girl (American Made Music)

1472. Rob Zombie Spookshow Baby – Black Leather Remix (American Made Music)

1473. Rob Zombie Demonoid Phenomenon (American Made Music)

1474. Rob Zombie The Ballad Of Resurrection Joe (American Made Music)

1475. Rob Zombie What Lurks On Channel X? – XXX Remix (American Made Music)

1476. Rob Zombie Meet The Creeper – Pink Pussy Mix (American Made Music)

1477. Rob Zombie Return Of The Phantom Stranger (American Made Music)

1478. Rob Zombie Superbeast – Girl On A Motorcycle Remix (American Made Music)

1479. Rob Zombie Meet The Creeper – Brute Man Remix (American Made Music)

1480. Rob Zombie American Witch

1481. Rocket Club North Country

1482. Screeching Weasel American Suicide

1483. Senses Fail Institutionalized

1484. Set Your Goals The Last American Virgin

1485. Sex & Patriotism Tearin’ It Up

1486. Sex & Patriotism Eyes Do Lie

1487. Sex & Patriotism One With The Dog’s

1488. Sex & Patriotism Crazy World

1489. Sex & Patriotism Brother Beware

1490. Sex & Patriotism Fit 2 Be Tired

1491. Sex & Patriotism Can’t Let Her Be

1492. Sex & Patriotism Dear Jani (To Die For)

1493. Sex & Patriotism Rock N’ Roll Dream

1494. Sex & Patriotism Here With Me

1495. Bad Religion You’ve Got A Chance (The New America)

1496. Bad Religion It’s A Long Way To The Promise Land (The New America)

1497. Bad Religion A World Without Melody (The New America)

1498. Bad Religion New America (The New America)

1499. Bad Religion 1000 Memories (The New America)

1500. Bad Religion I Love My Computer (The New America)

1501. Bad Religion The Hopeless Housewife (The New America)

1502. Bad Religion There Will Be A Way (The New America)

1503. Bad Religion Let It Burn (The New America)

1504. Bad Religion Don’t Sell Me Short (The New America)

1505. Bob Dylan Stuck Inside Of Mobile With The…

1506. Bob Dylan This Land Is Your Land

1507. Bob Dylan Senor (Tales of Yankee Power)

1508. Bob Dylan The Times They Are A-Changin’

1509. Bongzilla Kash Under Glass (Amerijuanican)

1510. Bongzilla Tri-Pack Master (Amerijuanican)

1511. Bongzilla Cutdown (Amerijuanican)

1512. Bongzilla Weedy Woman (Amerijuanican)

1513. Bongzilla Stonesphere (Amerijuanican)

1514. Bongzilla Champagne & Reefer (Amerijuanican)

1515. Bonnie Raitt Angel From Montgomery

1516. Born Against Mount The Pavement (9 Patriotic Battle Hymns)

1517. Born Against By The Throat (9 Patriotic Battle Hymns)

1518. Born Against Nine Years Later (9 Patriotic Battle Hymns)

1519. Born Against Test Pattern (9 Patriotic Battle Hymns)

1520. Born Against Mary & Child (9 Patriotic Battle Hymns)

1521. Born Against Jock Gestapo (9 Patriotic Battle Hymns)

1522. Born Against Organ of Hope (9 Patriotic Battle Hymns)

1523. Born Against Well Fed Fuck (9 Patriotic Battle Hymns)

1524. Born Against Murder The Sons of Bitches (9 Patriotic Battle Hymns)

1525. Born Against Mt. Dew (9 Patriotic Battle Hymns)

1526. Born Against Footbound and Hobbled (9 Patriotic Battle Hymns)

1527. Born Against This Trash Should’ve Been Free (9 Patriotic Battle Hymns)

1528. Born Against Poland (9 Patriotic Battle Hymns)

1529. Born Against Sendero (9 Patriotic Battle Hymns)

1530. Born Against Set Your A.M. Dial for White Emperor…. (9 Patriotic Battle Hymns)

1531. Born Against Born Against Are Fucking Dead (9 Patriotic Battle Hymns)

1532. Born Against A Whopper of a Tale (9 Patriotic Battle Hymns)

1533. Five Finger Death Punch American Capitalist (American Capitalist)

1534. Five Finger Death Punch Under and Over It (American Capitalist)

1535. Five Finger Death Punch The Pride (American Capitalist)

1536. Five Finger Death Punch Coming Down (American Capitalist)

1537. Five Finger Death Punch Menace (American Capitalist)

1538. Five Finger Death Punch Generation Dead (American Capitalist)

1539. Five Finger Death Punch Back for More (American Capitalist)

1540. Five Finger Death Punch Remember Everything (American Capitalist)

1541. Five Finger Death Punch Wicked Ways (American Capitalist)

1542. Five Finger Death Punch If I Fell (American Capitalist)

1543. LoCash Cowboys C.O.U.N.T.R.Y.

1544. Lonestar Party Heard Around The World

1545. Loretta Lynn I Fall to Pieces (Live)

1546. Hollywood Undead Been To Hell (American Tragedy)

1547. Hollywood Undead Apologize (American Tragedy)

1548. Hollywood Undead Comin’ In Hot (American Tragedy)

1549. Hollywood Undead My Town (American Tragedy)

1550. Hollywood Undead I Don’t Wanna Die (American Tragedy)

1551. Hollywood Undead Hear Me Now (American Tragedy)

1552. Hollywood Undead Gangsta Sexy (American Tragedy)

1553. Hollywood Undead Glory (American Tragedy)

1554. Hollywood Undead Lights out (American Tragedy)

1555. Hollywood Undead Coming Back Down (American Tragedy)

1556. Hollywood Undead Bullet (American Tragedy)

1557. Hollywood Undead Levitate (American Tragedy)

1558. Hollywood Undead Pour Me (American Tragedy)

1559. Hollywood Undead Tendencies (American Tragedy)

1560. Hollywood Undead Mother Murder (American Tragedy)

1561. Hollywood Undead Lump Your Head (American Tragedy)

1562. Hollywood Undead Le Deux (American Tragedy)

1563. Hollywood Undead S.C.A.V.A. (American Tragedy)

1564. American Authors Believer

1565. American Authors Think About It

1566. American Authors Best Day Of My Life

1567. American Authors Luck

1568. American Authors Trouble

1569. American Authors Hit It

1570. American Authors Home

1571. American Authors Love

1572. American Authors Heart of Stone

1573. American Authors Ghost

1574. American Authors Oh, What A Life

1575. The American Scene By Way of Introduction

1576. The American Scene Did You Hear About Your Friends…

1577. The American Scene Last Chopper Out of Saigon

1578. The American Scene Home

1579. The American Scene Marty McFly, Nostradamus, and I

1580. The American Scene Killed Off in the Second Act

1581. The American Scene Another World Beater

1582. The American Scene This Is Rebirth

1583. The American Scene A Million Minutes in the Making

1584. The American Scene Just Say It

1585. The American Scene Blood Orange

1586. The American Scene Hungry Hands

1587. The American Scene When You’re Undone

1588. The American Scene Fifth and Natoma

1589. The American Scene Shape Shifter

1590. The American Scene The View From Here

1591. The American Scene Untitled

1592. The American Scene Used to You

1593. The American Scene Safe For Now

1594. American Hi-Fi Allison

1595. American Hi-Fi Flavor Of The Weak

1596. American Hi-Fi I’m A Fool

1597. American Hi-Fi Another Perfect Day

1598. American Hi-Fi The Art of Losing

1599. American Hi-Fi The Break Up Song

1600. American Hi-Fi The Geeks Get The Girls

1601. 4Bars Marching Millitary Drum Corp

1602. 7 Seconds What If There’s A War In America

1603. Aaron Watson July In Cheyenne

1604. Act of Congress Such Great Heights

1605. Act of Congress She Knows Her Way Around

1606. Act of Congress Love Comes For Free

1607. Act of Congress Home

1608. Act of Congress Alright

1609. Act of Congress Hole In My Heart

1610. Act of Congress Fallin’ In Love

1611. Act of Congress One Will Break

1612. Act of Congress Time

1613. Act of Congress Who’s Gonna Love You

1614. Against Me! Americans Abroad

1615. AgesandAges No Nostalgia

1616. Aimee Mann 4th of July

1617. Al Green Let’s Stay Together

1618. Alan Jackson USA Today

1619. Alkaline Trio The American Scream

1620. Allison Moorer One On The House

1621. Andre Nickatina July The 4th

1622. Andrew Jackson Jihad American Tune

1623. Andy Timmons For God and Country

1624. Andy Velo Southern Thing

1625. Apm Music Singers This Is My Country

1626. Apm Music Singers Give My Regards to Broadway

1627. Apm Music Singers America

1628. Apm Music Singers Seventy Six Trombones

1629. Arcade Fire We Used to Wait

1630. Aretha Franklin The Weight

1631. Army Field Band Soldiers on Parade

1632. Army Field Band Testament of Freedom

1633. Astronautalis Thomas Jefferson

1634. Avail Pink Houses

1635. Faith Hill Breathe

1636. Faith Hill The Way You Love Me

1637. Faith Hill Cry

1638. Faith Hill This Kiss

1639. Faith Hill Just to Hear You Say That You Love Me- With Tim McGraw

1640. Faith Hill Mississippi Girl

1641. Faith Hill Like We Never Loved At All

1642. Faith Hill There You’ll Be

1643. Faith Hill It Matters To Me

1644. Faith Hill Wild One

1645. C I V I L W A R – “Ode to the North American Snake Oil Distributor”

1646. C I V I L W A R – “AMERICASPREMIEREFAITHBASEDINITIATIVE”

1647. Canned Heat – “Going Up The Country”

1648. Captain Audio – “Battle Sounds (Sound Effects – War of 1812)”

1649. Carrie Underwood – “All-American Girl”

1650. The Charlie Daniels Band – “My Beautiful America”

1651. The Charlie Daniels Band – “America, I Believe In You”

1652. The Charlie Daniels Band – “American Farmer”

1653. The Charlie Daniels Band – “Let Freedom Ring”

1654. The Charlie Daniels Band – “(What This World Needs Is) A Few More Rednecks”

1655. The Charlie Daniels Band – “This Ain’t No Rag, It’s A Flag”

1656. The Charlie Daniels Band – “Still In Saigon”

1657. The Charlie Daniels Band – “The Last Fallen Hero”

1658. The Charlie Daniels Band – “In America”

1659. The Charlie Daniels Band – “Star Spangled Banner”

1660. The Charlie Daniels Band – “Freedom And Justice For All”

1661. The Charlie Daniels Band – “Iraq Blues”

1662. The Charlie Daniels Band – “Simple Man”

1663. The Charlie Daniels Band – “Red Skelton’s Pledge of Allegiance”

1664. The Charlie Daniels Band – “Summer of ’68”

1665. Jimmy Eat World Cautioners (Bleed American)

1666. Jimmy Eat World A Praise Chorus (Bleed American)

1667. Jimmy Eat World The Middle (Bleed American)

1668. Jimmy Eat World Your House (Bleed American)

1669. Jimmy Eat World Sweetness (Bleed American)

1670. Jimmy Eat World Hear You Me (Bleed American)

1671. Jimmy Eat World If You Don’t, Don’t (Bleed American)

1672. Jimmy Eat World Get It Faster (Bleed American)

1673. Jimmy Eat World The Authority Song (Bleed American)

1674. Jimmy Eat World My Sundown (Bleed American)

1675. The Gaslight Anthem National Anthem

1676. The Gaslight Anthem “45”

1677. The Gaslight Anthem Handwritten

1678. The Gaslight Anthem Here Comes My Man

1679. The Gaslight Anthem Mulholland Drive

1680. The Gaslight Anthem Keepsake

1681. The Gaslight Anthem Too Much Blood

1682. The Gaslight Anthem Howl

1683. The Gaslight Anthem Biloxi Parish

1684. The Gaslight Anthem Desire

1685. The Gaslight Anthem Mae

1686. The Gaslight Anthem National Anthem

1687. The Gaslight Anthem Blue Dahlia

1688. The Gaslight Anthem Silver

1689. The Gaslight Anthem You Got Lucky

1690. The Gaslight Anthem Rollin’ And Tumblin’

1691. The Gaslight Anthem Boomboxes And Dictionarie

1692. The Gaslight Anthem I Coul’da Been A Contender

1693. The Gaslight Anthem Wooderson

1694. The Gaslight Anthem We Came To Dance

1695. The Gaslight Anthem 1930

1696. The Gaslight Anthem The Navesink Banks

1697. The Gaslight Anthem Red In The Morning

1698. The Gaslight Anthem I’da Called You Wood, Joe

1699. The Gaslight Anthem Angry Johnny And The Radio

1700. The Gaslight Anthem Drive

1701. The Gaslight Anthem We’re Getting A Divorce, You Keep The Diner

1702. The Gaslight Anthem Red At Night

1703. Johnny Cash – “Opening Dialogue”

1704. Johnny Cash – “Paul Revere”

1705. Johnny Cash – “Begin West Movement”

1706. Johnny Cash – “The Road To Kaintuck”

1707. Johnny Cash – “To The Shining Mountains”

1708. Johnny Cash – “The Battle of New Orleans”

1709. Johnny Cash – “Southwestward”

1710. Johnny Cash – “Remember The Alamo”

1711. Johnny Cash – “Opening The West”

1712. Johnny Cash – “Lorena”

1713. Johnny Cash – “The Gettysburg Address”

1714. Johnny Cash – “The West”

1715. Johnny Cash – “Big Foot”

1716. Johnny Cash – “Like A Young Colt”

1717. Johnny Cash – “Mister Garfield”

1718. Johnny Cash – “A Proud Land”

1719. Johnny Cash – “The Big Battle”

1720. Johnny Cash – “On Wheels And Wings”

1721. Johnny Cash – “Come Take A Trip In My Airship”

1722. Johnny Cash – “Reaching For The Stars”

1723. Johnny Cash – “These Are My People”

1724. Bon Jovi – “Livin On A Prayer”

1725. Bon Jovi – “You Give Love A Bad Name”

1726. Bon Jovi – “It’s My Life”

1727. Bon Jovi – “Have A Nice Day”

1728. Bon Jovi – “Wanted Dead Or Alive”

1729. Bon Jovi – “Bad Medicine”

1730. Bon Jovi – “We Weren’t Born To Follow”

1731. Bon Jovi – “I’ll Be There For You”

1732. Bon Jovi – “Born To Be My Baby”

1733. Bon Jovi – “Blaze of Glory”

1734. Bon Jovi – “Who Says You Can’t Go Home”

1735. Bon Jovi – “Lay Your Hands On Me”

1736. Bon Jovi – “Always”

1737. Bon Jovi – “What Do You Got?”

1738. Bon Jovi – “No Apologies”

1739. Bon Jovi – “In These Arms”

1740. Bon Jovi – “Someday I’ll Be Saturday Night”

1741. Bon Jovi – “Lost Highway”

1742. Bon Jovi – “Keep The Faith”

1743. Bon Jovi – “When We Were Beautiful”

1744. Bon Jovi – “Bed of Roses”

1745. Bon Jovi – “This Ain’t A Love Song”

1746. Bon Jovi – “These Days”

1747. Bon Jovi – “(You Want To) Make A Memory”

1748. Bon Jovi – “Blood On Blood”

1749. Bon Jovi – “This Is Love This Is Life”

1750. Bon Jovi – “The More Things Change”

1751. Bruce Springsteen – “Lonesome Day”

1752. Bruce Springsteen – “Into The Fire”

1753. Bruce Springsteen – “Waitin’ on a Sunny Day”

1754. Bruce Springsteen – “Nothing Man”

1755. Bruce Springsteen – “Countin’ On A Miracle”

1756. Bruce Springsteen – “Empty Sky”

1757. Bruce Springsteen – “Worlds Apart”

1758. Bruce Springsteen – “Let’s Be Friends (Skin to Skin)”

1759. Bruce Springsteen – “Further On (Up The Road)”

1760. Bruce Springsteen – “The Fuse”

1761. Bruce Springsteen – “Mary’s Place”

1762. Bruce Springsteen – “Lonesome Day”

1763. Bruce Springsteen – “You’re Missing”

1764. Bruce Springsteen – “The Rising”

1765. Bruce Springsteen – “Paradise”

1766. Mike Jones – “Turning Headz” (The American Dream)

1767. Mike Jones – “My 64 – feat. Bun B and Snoop Dogg” (The American Dream)

1768. Mike Jones – “Mr. Jones” (The American Dream)

1769. Mike Jones – “Like What I Got” (The American Dream)

1770. Mike Jones – “Still Tippin’ – feat Slim Thug And Pall Wall” (The American Dream)

1771. Mike Jones – “Back Then” (The American Dream)

1772. Mike Jones – “Shine Cause I Grind – Remix” (The American Dream)

1773. Ray Charles – “America The Beautiful”

1774. Frank Serafine – “Fireworks Display (Sound Effects)”

1775. Freddie Gibbs – “National Anthem (F*ck The World)”

1776. John Denver – “Take Me Home, Country Roads”

