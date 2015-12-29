2 Chainz Made Over $2 Million with Dabbin’ Santa Sweater

While you were at home for Christmas, eating a ham and opening presents filled with socks, 2 Chainz was out making over $2 Million with his Dabbin’ Santa sweaters. Surely you’ve heard of the craze, the sweater has been worn by your favorite rappers in addition to being the subject of an incredible iPhone game. In a recent interview with Forbes, 2 Chainz detailed his marketing strategy tied with the sweater, including a variety of other sweaters, a charity, and apparel items.

Of the sweater’s design and succes, 2 Chainz said,

“I don’t want people to think this was an overnight success. We’ve been trying with a bunch of designs for a couple years now. This is just timing meets opportunity. There’s the whole dab thing, and Atlanta’s always been somewhere that actually moves the culture a little bit. We have been the backbone of hip-hop for the past couple years. So with dabbing coming out of Atlanta, it just began to grow legs and start moving on its own.”

Read the full interview on Forbes right here, in which he explains why he’s donated to charity and talks about his new upcoming record with Lil Wayne.