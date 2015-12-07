All Hail 2 Chainz, Who Has Offered to Pay a Single Mother’s Rent for a Year

2 Chainz has offered to pay for a single mother’s rent for a year through his TRU Foundation – a non-profit organisation set up to help those in need in his hometown of southern Atlanta and the surrounding areas.

The rapper and his kids (Harmony, Heaven and Halo) paid a surprise visit to Dierdre Plater, a veteran who is now registered disabled, in her home in Georgia, where he also said he’d buy her new furniture.

“Every [holiday] season I try to give back,” he told her. “I’m not saying y’all can’t do it… I was raised by a single parent mum. I’m here to help jump start.”

The money has come from the sales of 2 Chainz’s “Ugly Christmas Sweaters“, which include festive jumpers, baby onesies, and soon swegways featuring Santa and Mrs Clause dabbing. It’s easily the best thing that’s ever happened because of the dance since Kendrick Lamar crashed a wedding and dabbed to Whitney Houston.

In an Instagram post he wrote: “I remember when we didn’t have hot water and I didn’t want my friends to know, so I told them it was something wrong with that bathroom… I remember using the oven to heat the house, I would stand in the kitchen for hours to stay warm.”

