2 Chainz Hits Back at Islamophobia on “100 Joints” Video

If, like me, you believe that YG & Nipsey Hussle’s “Fuck Donald Trump” stands as music’s most biting and important piece of political criticism in this utterly dogshit year of election nonsense, then 2 Chainz’s new video for “100 Joints” will do good things for you. The track, originally appearing on March’s ColleGroove, pretty much goes where the title suggests, 2 Chainz talking about how many joints he smokes a day. It’s 100.

But the video is a different prospect. It opens with two Donald Trump quotes on America’s Muslim community (three guesses) before going on to follow a Muslim family’s day-to-day. 2 Chainz himself wears a traditional kaffiyeh and igal at points. Eventually he’s on his knees praying.

Videos by VICE

It’s not “Fuck Donald Trump”—the combination of video and lyrics made that exceptional—but it’s another indication of hip-hop’s increasingly essential and mainstream role in fucking with fascism this year.

Check it out below.