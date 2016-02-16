2 Chainz and Lil Wayne Bring “Rolls Royce Weather Everyday” to ‘The Tonight Show’

Last night 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne unveiled the first single from their forthcoming collaborative project Collegrove in a performance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Flanked by Fallon’s legendary house band the Roots and Florida hip-hop duo Black Violin, Chainz and Wayne two-stepped their way through the ultra-smooth “Rolls Royce Weather Everyday,” an anthem about all the cool shit they get to do all day as famous rappers.

The two go back to 2 Chainz’s Tity Boy days, when Wayne guested on “Duffle Bag Boy,” the single from the onetime DTP member’s rap group Playaz Circle, and they also teamed up on I Am Not a Human Being 2‘s “Rich As Fuck.” Collegrove is a portmanteau of both rappers’ hometowns; Wayne hails from the Hollygrove section of New Orleans, Louisiana, and 2 Chainz is from College Park, Georgia. Watch “Rolls Royce Weather Everyday” below.