20 Best TED Talks

With more than 1,600 online videos that collectively have over a billion views, the world of TED Talks can be overwhelming to the uninitiated. To help, we asked our readers to submit their picks for the 20 most informative, provocative and inspiring TED Talks in the fields of technology, entertainment and design. We received more than 12,000 ballots, and now we’re pleased to share the results.
The Future of Sex Zoos: Balancing Fetish, Innovation and Conservation Bill Gates
How to Fight a Cow Col. Frank Tuplin
Community-Based Arson Initiatives: Ideas at Work Taureen Helms
What a Courageous Georgia Cat Breeder Can Teach Us About Eugenics Dr. Barbara Mershepp, PhD
Wireless Headset Mics: What We’ve Learned, What’s Still to Come Klefton Marbell
How to Fight a Chimp Col. Frank Tuplin
Love Will Turn You Around: Ten Days to Mind-Blowing Anal Sex Kenny Rogers
How to Dispose of a Chimp’s Body Col. Frank Tuplin
Shitting Underwater Pavel Gibbons
The Secret Language of Scarfs Dr. Beautrice Garmin, MD
Rethinking the Idea of “Rethinking” Sween Griggs
Why Parasites Target Hollywood Royalty Dr. Vikram Parmalat, MD
What Life with a Slightly Larger Head Has Taught Me About Diversity Anacin Shroeper
Raising a Drug-Free Child – the Hamas Way Uffrica Lofgren
Emerging Markets in Suburban Bush Meat Prius Ramsey-Shilling
Milk Trends Brayff Johnson
The Wordless Art of Claw Gestures Nuncy Thamber
WomenTalk: Women Talking to Women About Being Women Umoja Holmo
This World Exists for My Pleasure: The Power of Quantum Affirmations Dr. Dodd Olper, PhD
Rabbits: Nature’s Furry Pieces of Shit Dr. Björn Karensdottir, PhD