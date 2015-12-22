31 Proposed Restaurant Menu Items for the New CBGB Newark Airport Restaurant

Today we found out that CBGB will reopen as a restaurant in Newark Airport, solving the ongoing mystery of what would happen after the name of the legendary punk club was purchased from founder Hilly Krystal in 2012. This isn’t the afterlife we’d imagined for a place that helped launch the careers of greats from the Ramones to the Talking Heads to Blondie, but if we’re gonna eat airport food inside the hollowed out, taxidermized body of ’70s New York punk, we’d better do it in style. We’ve proposed a menu for the reborn CBGB below with soup, salad, sides, sandwiches, dessert, and drink options. Enjoy.
Rockaway Beet Salad
Take a Walk on the Wild Side Salad
Patti Smith Soup
Eat to the Leek Soup
Frakie Eggdrop Soup
Because the Rice Pilaf
Young, Loud, and Sauteed Mushrooms
I Wanna Be Potatoes
Pigs in a Blank(et) Generation
Ever Falafel in Love (With Someone You Shouldn’t’ve?)
Beat on the Bratwurst
Take Me to the Liver
Hilly’s Chili Burger
I Love Pasta Bowl with Marky Ramone’s Brooklyn’s Own Sauce
Looking for a Brisque with Personality Spices
(I’m Always Touched by Your) Pheasant, Dear
Chinese Rock Lobster
Max’s Kansas Ziti
Gyro Killer with Now I Wanna Sniff Some Au Jus
Paint It Blackbean Burger
Down at the Rock ‘n’ Roll Club Sandwich
Sheena Is a Crunchy Taco
L.A.M.B.chops
Let the Good Times Lobster Roll
Tarte of Glass
Once in a Key Lime Pie
Marquee Prune Pie
Sundae Morning
Gabba Gabba Crepes
Blitzkrieg Pop with Parallel Limes
Olde English & Tropicana Brass Monkey