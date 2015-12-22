31 Proposed Restaurant Menu Items for the New CBGB Newark Airport Restaurant

Today we found out that CBGB will reopen as a restaurant in Newark Airport, solving the ongoing mystery of what would happen after the name of the legendary punk club was purchased from founder Hilly Krystal in 2012. This isn’t the afterlife we’d imagined for a place that helped launch the careers of greats from the Ramones to the Talking Heads to Blondie, but if we’re gonna eat airport food inside the hollowed out, taxidermized body of ’70s New York punk, we’d better do it in style. We’ve proposed a menu for the reborn CBGB below with soup, salad, sides, sandwiches, dessert, and drink options. Enjoy.

Rockaway Beet Salad

Take a Walk on the Wild Side Salad

Patti Smith Soup

Eat to the Leek Soup

Frakie Eggdrop Soup

Because the Rice Pilaf

Young, Loud, and Sauteed Mushrooms

I Wanna Be Potatoes

Pigs in a Blank(et) Generation

Ever Falafel in Love (With Someone You Shouldn’t’ve?)

Beat on the Bratwurst

Take Me to the Liver

Hilly’s Chili Burger

I Love Pasta Bowl with Marky Ramone’s Brooklyn’s Own Sauce

Looking for a Brisque with Personality Spices

(I’m Always Touched by Your) Pheasant, Dear

Chinese Rock Lobster

Max’s Kansas Ziti

Gyro Killer with Now I Wanna Sniff Some Au Jus

Paint It Blackbean Burger

Down at the Rock ‘n’ Roll Club Sandwich

Sheena Is a Crunchy Taco

L.A.M.B.chops

Let the Good Times Lobster Roll

Tarte of Glass

Once in a Key Lime Pie

Marquee Prune Pie

Sundae Morning

Gabba Gabba Crepes

Blitzkrieg Pop with Parallel Limes

Olde English & Tropicana Brass Monkey