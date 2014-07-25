Apparently a Lot of Musicians “Love Music”

Image via justinbieber on Instagram
Throughout history, there have been many great quotes about music. From Beethoven to Bob Marley, musicians have always said words about music that can inspire us for generations. John Lennon said music quotes. Whitney Houston said music quotes. And many of today’s biggest celebrities have music quotes that will make you think about music in a completely different way forever. After all, music is dope. For the best and most unforgettable celebrity quotes about music, read on:
1. “I love music” – Justin Bieber
Now that’s real!
2. “I love music” – will.i.am
Couldn’t agree more!
3. “I love Rock and Roll music so much. What a great thing” – Ryan Adams
Real rock stars tell it like it is!
4. “I’ve always made music from the heart…that’s what I do.” – Kid Rock
So true!
5. “MUSIC IS LOVE” – Diddy
How can you not love music when you think about it like that?
6. “I LOVE MUSIC!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” – Skrillex
How can you not agree with this?!
7. “Music is the shyt” – Wale
Dxmn, it’s true!
8. “music is seriously the greatest thing on EARTH.” – Adam Levine
When the haters try to get you down, just remind them of this quote!
9. “I FUCKIN LOVE MUSIC!” – Katy Perry
Real music fans know what she’s saying.
10. “one thing about music when it hits you feel no pain” – Diplo
Diplo said it best!
11. “Have I mentioned how much I love music today???” – Adam Levine
Agreed, Adam!
12. “Sometimes music all makes sense. It brings you to beautiful places, meeting amazing people and you become reminded why you create.” – Macklemore
The only thing that makes more sense than music is this quote LOL!
13. “music is the real time machine. it can take you back as far as you wanna go.” – Iggy Azalea
Mind. Blown.
14. “One thing ’bout music: when it hits, you feel no pain” – Drake
Drake said it best!
15. “I LOVE MUSIC SO MUCH” – Tyler, the Creator
Tyler, the Creator can be a real prankster, but you can’t deny that he loves music.
16. “i love music” – Grimes
So true!
17. “People say that music isn’t worth anything anymore, but imagine how different the world would be if suddenly all the music went silent.” – Rivers Cuomo
That’s a sad thing to think about. People are dumb! I know I’m going to #buy the next #Weezer album to show my support.
18. “I love music so much omg” – Ariana Grande
What a sweetheart!
19. “There’s a feeling you get from making music that is unlike anything else in the world.” – Kid Rock
Now that’s real talk!
20. “i LOVE music..” – Diddy
Only real music fans know what he’s talking about here!
21. “Big up everyone that likes music” – Diplo
Thanks for representing for the true music lovers, Diplo!
22. “Its about making music that you love” – Skrillex
That’s just how it is!
23. “Folk music!” – Colin Meloy
YASSSSSS.
24. “The only thing cooler than not liking ‘cool music’ is not even knowing what ‘cool music’ is.” – Adam Levine
So real. Hipsters can get lost!
25. “gotta love the music” – Soulja Boy
Wow. It makes you think.
26. “I love all kinds of music” – Skrillex
Can’t help but feel the same!
27. “One thing ’bout music when it hits you feel no pain” – dead prez
dead prez said it best!
28. “I love music more than anything else in the world” – Mac Miller
Hip-hop in the house! Music in the house!
29. “I make music. I love music.” – Justin Bieber
If you want to know why Bieber is the best, this quote here is your answer!
30. “I love music.” – Dave Grohl
Dave knows what he’s talking about!
31. “It’s just music.” – Rivers Cuomo
What more is there to say?
Kyle Kramer loves music. He’s on Twitter – @KyleKramer
—
