4 Copywriters for VICE/VIRTUE Scandinavia







WANT TO WORK IN THE WORLD'S NO. 1 CONTENT AGENCY?

VIRTUE is the commercial side of VICE. Formed in 2006 to service brands advertising on VICE platforms, VIRTUE has grown into a global powerhouse, now with offices in 28 countries. As a full service content agency, we produce branded content and omni-channel campaigns with cultural and commercial impact. That last line would be absolute marketing bullshit – if it weren’t true.

We are experiencing rapid growth throughout our Scandinavian offices and are now looking for four talented advertising copywriters to join our team of 70 VIRTUE employees in Copenhagen, Denmark.

A LITTLE MORE ABOUT VIRTUE SCANDINAVIA

VICE Media Denmark has grown from five to 100 people in three years with VIRTUE as the main driver. VIRTUE Scandinavia is one of the biggest five Danish agencies, with another booming office in Stockholm and another on the way in Oslo. We offer our clients a range of services from lead agency partnership, to brand building, consumer engagement and product and channel development and production. We strive to produce as much in-house content as possible with our integrated production department. This means you will be working alongside over 30 producers, directors, DOPs and editors while producing hundreds of unique assets a month.

Our clients are a sweet combo of Danish, Scandinavian and global brands; we are not just a local VIRTUE office servicing the Scandinavian market, we are a global agency with a range of international clients producing content around the world (again, no BS, we’ve just sent one of our teams around the world in 12 days for a client).

ENOUGH ABOUT US, LET’S TALK ABOUT YOU

You will join a team of 26 creatives (art directors, copywriters, creatives, motion graphics designers and designers) where you will be creating 360° campaigns with content and storytelling at the core.

The ideal candidate is a digital native and who has experience working with brand strategy, concept development, content and video production. Candidates should have an extensive understanding of international brand work and be able to fire off clean, thoughtful ideas with analytical insight and execute them with excellent craftsmanship. We expect you to apply the same zeal and dedication to quality to Facebook posts and banner headlines, as you do to film scripts and award work.

It’s essential that you have an in-depth understanding of traditional advertising (including print, television, digital and social) but even more so new media and content creation.

We promise that your creative ambitions will be met with challenging work and a team of equally ambitious and talented colleagues. This is a one of a kind opportunity to join the company that is shaping the media and advertising landscape and will continue to do so for many years to come.

REWIND

The four copywriter positions we are looking to fill are:

2 x Senior Copywriter, one native English speaking and one native Danish speaking

2 x Junior Copywriters, preferably English native speakers

QUALIFICATIONS SENIOR COPYWRITER

You obviously write better than good. You also understand the core principles of effective and engaging copy in a wide variety of genres

Native English or Danish speaker

Solid conceptual and ideation skills

Experience with writing scripts for both web, film and TV is a plus

Thorough understanding of digital, social and content creation

Min. three years agency experience

International agency experience is also a plus

Absolutely must have an entrepreneurial spirit and strong work ethic

School is cool, but experience is better

QUALIFICATIONS JUNIOR COPYWRITER

You are a skilled writer with a passion for your craft and an ambition to hone it under the supervision of talented seniors.

Native English or Danish speaker

Solid conceptual and ideation skills

You have developed and executed concepts and campaigns in several different media

Thorough understanding of digital, social and content creation

Experience from relevant internship, study job or freelance work

You are fresh out of ad school or similar and know that the only way up is to work hard prove your skills.

People living outside of Denmark are encouraged to apply.

IMPORTANT

Only applications with a portfolio, resume and cover letter will be considered.

Your portfolio can be PDF or online, but please select the work you feel best showcases your skill and meets our job description.

Both fulltime and freelance may apply.



Send your application to dkjobs@vice.com with the subject:

“Copywriters for VIRTUE Copenhagen”

Yes, we will be sorting emails based on subject line. Please make it obvious which of the three positions you are applying for.