50 Cent and Schoolboy Q drop new track “Flip On You”

The weekend is swerving into view but before you make your sad trip to the off licence to buy a few street beers, check out this new track from Schoolboy and 50.

It’s a bit of an aggro end to the week to be honest: “Got a G-A-T this MVP don’t run his mouth/ you gon’ make me fill this clip for you/ you gon’ make me unload then reload ‘em number two,” raps Schoolboy. Things continue in that vein pretty much, the pair threatening to kill the shit out of each other over a laid back sample.

Happy Friday.