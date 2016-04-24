Did 50 Cent Just Meet a Son He Didn’t Know He Had at a Meet and Greet?

My life is full of surprises, this little guy is my son DAVIAN. He started crying, I was thinking why you crying i gotta pay for this shit. LMAO A photo posted by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Apr 23, 2016 at 12:36pm PDT

50 Cent’s life has been a roller-coaster of a thing for the past year or so. Last year, he filed for bankruptcy (leading to the internet making A Lot Of Great Jokes), was brought to court for posting a sex tape of Rick Ross’s ex-girlfriend, and it was revealed he’s in debt to a lot of people. Things for fif might be getting even more complicated, as yesterday he posted a photo to Instagram, stating he met a third son he was not aware he had previously, writing the caption “He started crying, I was thinking why you crying i gotta pay for this shit. LMAO.”

This picture raises various questions that we want answered:

How much money did the kid pay to meet 50 Cent?

Did 50 sign his son’s merch as “50 Cent” or “Dad”?

Is this going to delay Street King Immortal even further?

Is 50 Cent just fucking with all of us?

Hopefully this will all be answered soon, perhaps with 50 posting another Instagram photo of a custody hearing.

