50 Cent Was Arrested for Saying Bad Words on Stage in the Carribean

What a bummer. Last night at a concert in the Caribbean island St. Kitts, rapper 50 Cent was arrested for saying a very bad word in front of a crowd of presumable adults. According to TMZ, he was told before his set he wasn’t allowed to use any curse words, but Fif clearly did not heed the warning when he said “motherf*ckin’.” Because of his actions, he was forced to pay a fine and appear in court the next day. A rep told TMZ that “the concert was a great success and ‘for future trips to St. Kitts he will leave the motherf****** in the United States.’”

