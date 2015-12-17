Image by Christopher Classens
One thing about hip-hop, man… it’s real. It is a thing that exists. Sometimes hip-hop gets extra real, though, like last week when a dude at a Slim Jesus show decided he wasn’t real hip-hop and snatched his microphone, or that one time KRS-One literally tossed PM Dawn off the stage for pretty much the same thing, or anytime, like, Immortal Technique does a thing. But how can you tell when hip-hop is real and when it isn’t? How do we root out the scourge of fake hip-hop? Let’s rip through rap history for clues. Here are 50 times hip-hop was real. Let’s use their example to Bring the Game Back to Its Essence and maybe Kick Off Another Golden Age.
When kids in the Bronx discovered Kraftwerk
Every time Rakim rapped, and you couldn’t hear him pause to breathe
Flavor Flav and Chuck D telling us 911 is a joke
When Kool Moe Dee smashed a Kangol under his Jeep on the How Ya Like Me Now cover to get at LL
He didn’t like it.
Snoop and Dre having nuthin but 40’s in the fridge in the “Nuthin But a G Thang” video
Stay strapped at all costs.
Wu-Tang Clan actually turning out to not be anything to fuck with
The motherfuckin’ ruckus was brought.
J Dilla’s entire life
That one time Zev Love X from KMD bought a Doctor Doom mask
Hey!
When Kendrick Lamar told us we’re gonna be alright
When Ice Cube got fired on his day off in Friday
Craig. Craig!
Busta Rhymes hitting the Cha Cha
Drake who?
Rawkus Records, am I right?
When Outkast rescued me, you, your mama, and your cousin too
Why was there a desert in the forest, again?
The first four minutes of the movie Belly
Puff and J-Lo fleeing the scene of a 1998 nightclub shootout
Don’t be fooled by the rocks that she got.
When Omarion and Marques Houston did it for Lil’ Saint
When Troy Ave brought New York back
It’s still unclear what or where the city was brought back from.
Every time DJ Khaled needs “another one”
Every time Jadakiss told us what color the whip was
“You can’t stand Kiss / Coming through the hood in an Aston Vanquish the color of dandruff”
Every time Young Thug dresses himself, and it go motherfuckin viral
Thug stays dressed, haters stay pressed.
When Lil Flip came thru the garage sale
When 2pac told Yo! MTV Raps he beat up the director of Menace II Society and caught an assault charge
When Ralph McDaniels interviewed the Roc-A-Fella Records camp backstage at Summer Jam 2001, but Jay Z just did sign language
“…”
Nas
Whose world?
Cam’ron resisting a carjacking, getting shot, driving himself to the hospital, and refusing to cooperate with police afterward
Stop snitching.
When Foxy Brown took 32 grams, chopped it in half, doubled it times three, divided the profit by four, subtracted by eight, and added the other two that Mega brought through
Affirmative.
Webbie getting baptized in a barrel on Easter Sunday in a white tee, jeans, bandana, and gold watch
The time Lil Kim was gone for a minute but then she came back with “The Jump Off”
When Boosie’s daughter told y’all her daddy was coming home
Every time a sitting President of the United States got mad at Kanye West
Like we always do at this time.
Future
Freebandz, Freebandz.
we
re
DMX constantly trying to find his dogs
When Lil B met Clams Casino
The time dude nearly died crashing his motorcycle tricking down the highway in Drag-On’s “Spit These Bars” video
Who left the footage in?
Every time Mary J. Blige hits a two-step
Get it, auntie queen.
When Pimp C challenged Atlanta rappers’ dope prices
When Papoose had the five boroughs in his hands in the “Touch It (Remix)” video
Streets mad delicious.
That one year everyone wore accessory aviation goggles
I had two pairs.
Nicki Minaj frying all our lookin asses
We deserved it.
Joe Budden scoring a hit no one realized was about jerking off
Pump what, now?
J. Cole scoring a hit everyone realized was about jerking off
Shouts out rap songs that double as condom instructionals. (“The J, the I, the M, the M, the Y, the J, the I, the M”)
Whenever Angie Martinez rapped
The movie BET always plays where Q-Tip goes to jail for killing Fat Joe
Spoiler alert: It’s bad.
Cribs
Redman taking MTV Cribs to the bando
The whole Dungeon Family LARPing on the cover of the Even in Darkness compilation
“To become forever more Excalibur.”
Every time Trap God Gucci Mane blesses an artist, and they blow up afterward
Waka, Nicki, Thug, Future, Migos…
Beyonce’s “Upgrade U” verse being better than Jay’s
Lil Wayne’s “Upgrade U” verse being better than both
Jim Jones’s mother crafting a diss song, video, and commemorative t-shirt after an argument with her son’s fiance.
Eminem’s mom did it first but with a fraction of the #BARZ and finesse.
T.I. and Tiny’s animated Holiday Hustle Christmas Special
Craig got the real live shit from front to back.