50 Faces of Young America

MATTE magazine is a journal I started in 2010 as a way to shed light on good new photography. Each issue is devoted to the work of one artist,and the magazine is printed in full color with no ads and sold for the cost of production. MATTE is sold at Printed Matter, Inc, MoMA PS1, and the International Center of Photography.

The 4th of July Issue of MATTE collects Richard Renaldi‘s photographs of young Americans from the past 15 years. A current Guggenheim fellow, Renaldi’s work is the subject of three books by Aperture: Figure and Ground, Touching Strangers, and Manhattan Sunday (forthcoming). Purchase his issue of MATTE here.

Videos by VICE

See more photos by Richard Renaldi here. Purchase his issue of MATTE here. Collectors edition plates available here.