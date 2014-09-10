A Backstage iPad Perspective of Hood by Air’s Latest Collection

Taking photos at Fashion Week sucks. From an objective standpoint, it’s pretty formulaic: You take your fancy DSLR, head to the show early, crouch in the photo pit and take head-on, head-to-toe portraits of various weenies wearing things. All the while, the guy next to you who works for some other magazine/media company/blog essentially takes the same picture.

So in the spirit of youthful rebellion (and continuity) we sent out-of-bounds photographer Nick Sethi to document backstage at Hood by Air’s latest showing. And since HBA is known for sending pipe-laden jackets, snowboard boots and crutches down the runway, he figured it’d be cool if he left his DSLR at home and took his iPad instead.

