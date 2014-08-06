A Betting Guide to The Mercury Music Prize 2014

A photo of an unconventional betting shop somewhere in Britain (via)

Nominations might not be announced for another few weeks and the award itself isn’t announced until November, but that hasn’t stopped booking shops taking your money on bets for the Mercury Music Prize. Ladbrokes were the first to take bets, allowing stupid people to waste their money backing London Grammar despite the fact they’re not eligible for this year’s award.

The Mercury Prize is a hard award to second guess. Every year you think they’re going to pick something a 54-year-old Athlete fan would find a bit safe, they go with a Dizzee Rascal. Every year you think they’re going to go with an obviously exciting album out that year (Burial’s Burial or Darkstar’s North or Rustie’s Glass Swords) they go with an Alt-J.

But we think we’ve come up with a 10-point system that should help you decide where to place your bets. You simply mark each record on a point system, the more points it scores, the more pounds you bet. Look let’s just show you.

Kate Tempest – 5/2

Black music by a white person [1 point]

“Social conscience” [1 point]

Total: 2 points

Jungle – 6/1

Featured on a sporting montage [5 points]

Would keep Richard Russell happy [1 point]

Total: 6 points

East India Youth – 10/1

Could have been made in the 80s [1 point]

Good review from The Quietus [2 points, came out on their label]

Sounds Good On Paper But You’d Never Actually Listen To It [1 point]

On Steve Lamacq’s fuck tape [1 point]

Total: 5 points

Damon Albarn – 12/1

Black music by a white person [1 point]

They Really Don’t Need To Win It [1 point]

Making Up For Them Never Winning It Before [1 point]

Would keep Richard Russell happy [1 point]

“Meaningful” performance on Jools Holland [1 point]

Total: 5 points

Wild Beasts 12/1

They Really Don’t Need To Win It [1 point]

Making Up For Them Never Winning It Before [1 point]

Good review from The Quietus [1 points]

“Meaningful” performance on Jools Holland [1 point]

Total: 4 points

Sam Smith 16/1

Could have been made in the 80s [1 point]

Wholly underwhelming [1 point]

Your Dad Asked For It For His Birthday [1 point]

They Really Don’t Need To Win It [1 point]

Straight Outta The Home Counties [1 point]

Total: 5 points

London Grammar 16/1

Featured on DEC Emergency Appeal [1 point]

Your Dad Asked For It For His Birthday [1 point]

Featured on a sporting montage [1 points]

Not going to make it, same night as the UCS Reunion [1 point]

“Meaningful” performance on Jools Holland [1 point]

Total: 5 points (but can’t actually win it)

Chvrches 16/1

Your Dad Asked For It For His Birthday [1 point]

Featured on a sporting montage [1 points]

“Meaningful” performance on Jools Holland [1 point]

Lauren Laverne will mispronounce their name if they win [1 point]

Total: 4 points

Young Fathers 20/1

Sounds Good On Paper But You’d Never Actually Listen To It [1 point]

Total: 1 point

FKA Twigs 20/1

Would keep Richard Russell happy [1 point]

