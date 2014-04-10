A Bizarre Night in Thailand

Producer Carrie Ching traveled to Thailand in 2004 to interview expat Vietnam War veterans for a story about the upcoming Bush-Kerry presidential election. The story took her to the country’s raunchiest neighbourhood during Thailand’s New Year festival – on what is notoriously one of the country’s rowdiest days of the year.

She wound up in the heart of Boyz Town, the gay red-light district famous for illegal prostitution of underage boys. The interviews that day may have been about US politics, but the real story – illegal sex tourism and child prostitution – was happening right before her eyes.