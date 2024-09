​On December 7, Mexico’s Attorney General Jesús Murillo Karam confirmed that human remains found in a river in Cocula, Guerrero, were those of Alexander Mora, one of the missing 43 Ayotzinapa students.

In our first dispatch about the case that has electrified Mexico, VICE News spoke with parents of the missing students, who are reluctant to accept the identification of one set of remains as evidence of a massacre of the other 42 students, as they continue to demand answers.