Ebola Pop Is Taking Over Liberia

A lot of terrible things are happening in the world right now; and most of them involve people dying. Palestine is fucked, Iraq is fucked, Ukraine is fucked, and each day the news seems to report another plane disaster or violent protest. With so much hellish shit going down, it’s even possible to forget about the Ebola epidemic – despite the fact it’s killed more than 1500 people in West Africa since the outbreak earlier this year. The disease is mostly widely spread in Sierra Leone, Guinea, and Liberia.

One of the reasons Ebola continues to be spread in the region is the struggle in getting information about the disease out there. Adult literacy rates in Liberia, for example, are under 45% making it harder to spread information about the disease. All sort of prevention tactics are being tested: the President has ordered civil servants to stay at home for a month, sailors were banned from disembarking from ships in August, and a quarantine zone has been set-up in the country’s capital. The most interesting, though, is the bunch of Liberian musicians who have taken it upon themselves to raise awareness.

