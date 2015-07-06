A Bunch of Things Miguel Is Probably Really Good At

Image by Joanne Lee
Building shelves
Tai chi
Making mint tea (his recipe is incredible)
Building fires
Boogie boarding; he always catches the perfect wave, which sprays up around him in a picturesque halo
Meeting your parents
Playing fetch with the dog at your family picnic
Complimenting you on that outfit that you know is dope but because it’s pretty simple you didn’t think anyone would notice how cool you look
Spotting authentic antiques
Massage
Skipping stones
Grilling meat
Grilling vegetables
Ordering at the bar
Picking out the perfect gift for his girlfriend’s mother
Painting walls
Riding a horse
Smoking hookah and blowing smoke rings, although he only does it like once every couple years
Whittling
Burning sage at the opportune moment
Playing catch with your younger cousin (his mitt is perfectly broken-in, aged leather)
Changing the oil (he drives a vintage convertible)
Whispering
Licking stamps
Choosing the perfect sundae toppings
Making you feel comfortable before you do mind-expanding drugs together
Puzzles
Poker
Horseshoes
Making omelettes
Looking at art
Explaining art to you in a way that doesn’t make you feel stupid
Minor household maintenance
Having the perfect bottle of aged mezcal to offer his guests at that hour of the night when it’s fully dark but there are still several hours before you have to part ways and the night still feels infinite and still and there’s a healthy fire burning in the fire pit
Identifying different tree species
Building a deck
Weather-proofing a deck
Making coffee with an air press AND a French press
Windsurfing
Knowing when everyone’s getting tired and suggesting you leave at the perfect moment
Letting you cry on his shoulder
Changing a flat tire
Decanting wine
Decorating his living room with chairs with a that have a strong design element but are also insanely and unexpectedly comfortable
Identifying constellations
Picking blueberries
Smelling good
Hammering nails
Mowing the lawn (shirtless)
Having a stack of biographies of notable but overlooked historical figures on his bedside table
Shaving
Knowing about a good secret swimming hole under a waterfall
Driving
Sex
