A Chinese Multimillionaire Duped New York’s Homeless

When Chinese multimillionaire Chen Guangbiao placed ads in the New York Times and Wall Street Journal announcing he would buy lunch for 1,000 disadvantaged New Yorkers before handing them each $300 (£176,000), the city’s poor were understandably excited. That excitement would soon turn to anger.

This past Wednesday, VICE News attended the circus-like event. Two hundred and fifty disadvantaged people – not the 1,000 advertised – were treated to lunch at the swanky Central Park Boathouse. And none of them were told that there would be no cash handout.

When they found out, things turned ugly.