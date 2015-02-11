A Day with LA’s Sexiest Plumbers

LR Services Plumbing in Los Angeles is a family business run by Leonard Redway and his brothers Owen, Drew, and Kenny. Their father was a plumber, and his father, and his father before him. For four generations, they’ve been the kind of plumbers who come at a moment’s notice to fix a burst pipe or a badly clogged toilet.

What makes them special is that they don’t have the traditional flabby plumber physique—these guys are all bulging biceps and washboard abs, the sort of man who comes to your house to “unclog your drain” when you are a character in a particularly cheesy erotic novel. In 2006, they released their first calendar, filled with 12 months worth of photos of the boys posing with their shirts off, muscles flexed, skin glistening, and their tagline: “Changing the way you view plumbers.”

I spent a day with them repairing pipes, clearing blockages, and watching their 7 AM workout in preparation for their next calendar shoot, and I can definitely say that these guys are by far the sexiest plumbers in LA.

