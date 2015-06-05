A Desolate and Decaying ‘Flintstones’ Theme Park Can Be Yours for $2 Million

Photos by Megan Koester and Jaime Lee Curtis Taete

Writers will endlessly pen articles about why Los Angeles is better than New York, or why New York is actually the best, or why you should really move to Pittsburgh instead, but ultimately the point is moot, since all cities are the same, save for small changes in architecture and public transit systems. Now, finally, there is a place you can move that exists wholly outside the crushing reality of our 2015 world—a place that recalls a simpler time, when men were bronto-crane operators and cars were powered by your own two feet. That place is called Bedrock City, and it can be yours for the low, low price of $2 million.

Bedrock City is a Flintstones-themed amusement park in Arizona near the Grand Canyon which opened in 1972 and has delighted successively fewer and fewer young children over the last four decades. The 30-acre park is full of aging, stucco recreations of the homes of Fred, Wilma, Barney, and the rest of the gang, and is also home to hulking, pastel-colored dinosaur statues. It’s up for sale according to their brochure, which says it is the perfect place for casinos, resorts, time shares, or just a nice place to settle down when you want to escape the city grind. It also seems like the best place to start a cult since Manson took over an old Western movie set.

