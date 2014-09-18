A Fist in the Face of God Presents… Out of Our Own Orientation

Photo and artwork by Dylan Hughes

It’s been almost three years since Fenriz – Gylve Nagell to the gods – sent us his last offering, the arrestingly cavernous “Slow Black Death“, which he compiled for his 40th birthday.

Videos by VICE

A few months back, he told me he’d begun working on something “evil”, but it wasn’t until I saw two recent mixes with his lovely wife Marte (one was for Lowdown, and the other seems to have somehow vamoosed already), that I thought, ‘Hey, how ’bout my mix, man?’ To which he replied: “Keep pestering me for it.” Which I did. Maybe two emails later he sent me this opus in the darkest arts of death and black metal, imaginatively entitled “Out of Our Own Orientation” – morbid visions, indeed. In his own words:

Obviously I went for the jugular immediately here and ferociously mixed a heap of evil ripping tracks together, then a little detour to Trondheim’s bleaker side with the Black Majesty track before I head on off again. But then… there’s the Goatwhore obscure intro thing, and suddenly I’m on a different vibe altogether with three majestic AND intricate longer songs at the end. The transmission concerning Quorthon’s horses on top of the Bölzer outro came to me when I listened to the Bölzer track at work. Now let me rest.

– f e n r i z

Fenriz summoning the beast (Photo by Dylan Hughes)

TRACKLIST

1. Occult Burial (Canada) – “Occult Burial” [2013]

2. Abyssous (Germany) – “Burial Sea” [2012]

3. Protector (Germany) – “Apocalyptic Revolution” [1986]

4. Quintessenz (Germany) – “Back to the Cult of the Tyrants” [2013]

5. Alchemyst (Germany) – “Kharon” [2013]

6. Ruins (Germany) – “Chambers of Perversion” [2010]

7. Abysmal Lord (USA) – “Revelation” [2014]

8. Black Majesty (Norway) – “Thus Singeth the Sword of Curse, Key of Truth” [2009]

9. Sabbat (Japan) – “Witch Hammers” [2011]

10. Deathstorm (Austria) – “Awakening of the Dead” [2013]

11. Törr (Czech Republic) – “Exorcist” [1987]

12. Goatvomit (Greece) – Just some awesome intro they have on a tape.

13. Funereal Presence (USA) – “The Tower” [2014]

14. Bölzer (Switzerland) – “Labyrinthian Graves” [2014]

15. Bathory (Sweden) – The first 10 and a bit minutes of the Blood Fire Death LP [1988]

I’ve also been keeping up my monthly radio show on NTS, where I play the finest in forgotten metal for two hours. The shows are chronicled here, for those not in the know.

More from Dylan: †ROCKWELL†

More mixtapes from A Fist in the Face of God:

Full Speed Ahead!

Live Evil Mix 2013

Time to Kill Your God