A Fist In the Face of God Presents… Shallow Sanction

Artwork by Dylan Hughes

It seems that when it rains mixtapes, it pours. Not even a full week after I offered up an audible chasm of darkness in the form of Fenriz’s latest opus comes a somewhat different mix altogether, this time compiled by two of the minds that make up east London’s finest post-punk band, Shallow Sanction.

Videos by VICE

Actually, post-punk isn’t quite fitting. And neither are the other vague categorisations I was thinking of, like “goth-punk” or “oi-sludge”. So I figured I’d ask guitarist Jake Gill whether making me a mixtape would sum up the band’s sound better than any of those, or better than an interview full of questions they’ve likely already answered. He and frontman Jesse Cannon came up with a 60-minute trip into the psyche of Shallow Sanction, accompanied by these short, but fairly profound, words:

Here lies a blitz of UK punk and industrial music for your aural pleasure. This mix for A Fist In the Face of God/VICE was pieced together by Jake Gill and Jesse Cannon, consisting of 15 tracks of prominent pieces of underground music that have influenced us and Shallow Sanction.

We are swimming in the lunar sea, drowning in insanity between the devil and the deep blue sea – our world is dying and nobody’s driving!

TRACKLIST:

1. Amebix – “Monolith / Nobody’s Driving” from Monolith [1987]

2. Part 1 – “Ghost” from Pictures of Pain [1985]

3. Killing Joke – “Tension” from What’s THIS For…! [1981]

4. Whitehouse – “Wriggle Like a Fucking Eel” from Bird Seed [2003]

5. Rudimentary Peni – “The Psycho Squat” from Death Church [1983]

6. Conflict – “Cruise” from Increase the Pressure [1984]

7. Vex – “World In Action” from Sanctuary [1984]

8. Crisis – “No Town Hall” from No Town Hall [1978]

9. Flowers In the Dustbin – “Nails of the Heart” from Nails of the Heart [1985]

10. UK Decay – “Middle of the Road Man” from The Black 45 EP [1980]

11. The Grey Wolves – “Beyond Hypocrisy” from Catholic Priests Fuck Children [1996]

12. Throbbing Gristle – “E-Coli” from D.o.A. The Third And Final Report [1978]

13. Flux of Pink Indians – “Tapioca Sunrise” from Strive to Survive Causing Least Suffering Possible [1982]

14. Omega Tribe – “Is This a Future?” from Angry Songs [1982]

15. Alternative TV – “You Bastard” from How Much Longer / You Bastard [1977]

16. The Mob – “Witch Hunt” from Let the Tribe Increase [1983]

If you liked that, the great news is that you can go and see the guys in action tomorrow night (Tuesday the 23rd of September) at The Alibi.

I’ve also been keeping up my monthly radio show on NTS, where I play the finest in forgotten metal for two hours. The shows are chronicled here, for those not in the know.

More from Dylan: †ROCKWELL†

More mixtapes from A Fist In the Face of God:

Out of Our Own Orientation

Full Speed Ahead!

Live Evil Mix 2013