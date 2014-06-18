A Handy Guide to Everything Interesting in Los Angeles

Click each item for more information.

If you visit Los Angeles this summer, whether you pay a few bucks for one of those notoriously inaccurate “star maps” sold at the corner of Hollywood and Highland or download some dumb app, they do the same thing: Show you a bunch of big houses where famous people eat eggs in the morning. Who gives a shit? Above, you’ll find a comprehensive map that’s been carefully researched and had the boring parts sifted out. What’s left is your guide to 100 years of LA’s rich history, and it’s all yours to explore.

Key:

Black: Interesting Celebrity Death

Red: Miscellaneous Tragedy

Blue: Interesting Non-Tragedy

Yellow: Scandal

Orange: Murder by a Celebrity

Thumbnail image by Flickr user Vicente A.

