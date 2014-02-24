Making Drunk Fashionistas Look Stupid with the Fake Psy

Last year, a French-Korean guy named Denis Carre went to Barcelona Fashion Week and was mistaken literally everywhere he went for Psy. Yes, Denis was wearing the sunglasses from the “Gangnam Style” video, but that clip has been viewed more than 2 billion times – you’d have thought people would be able to differentiate the real Psy from a slightly tubby French-Korean man in a suit and black Ray-Bans. Could the cult of celebrity really make people this blind? And, perhaps, even a little bit racist? Or was it more that they just wanted to believe that they were looking at the most viewed face on YouTube?

Denis is a friend of mine and I was with him that year, taking photos of the whole thing. So I witnessed – among other surreal moments – club owners offering him bundles of cash to perform, and car dealership managers trying to hand him the keys to sports cars, just “because it would be cool to see him drive”.

Videos by VICE

A year later, we returned to one of this year’s Fashion Week parties to find out if everyone would still be excited to see Denis in a suit.

According to the op-eds, our generation’s cultural attention span looks something like an endless loop of “smack cam” Vines. So we figured people might have forgotten who Psy was, or why they ever gave a shit about him in the first place. To jog their memories, we had a bunch of stickers, T-shirts and temporary tattoos made up that read: “DO ME GANGNAM STYLE”.

Turns out that was maybe a waste of money; people generally seem to remember global epidemics that dominate popular culture for an entire year.

Once the groundwork (trying to convince fashion editors to put “Gangnam Style” stickers on their £900 Balenciaga bags) was done, Denis arrived, flanked by loads of flashing cameras, and posed for photos with these two ladies. Everyone started pointing, obviously thrilled that a South Korean man was in the same room as them.

This security guard took the initiative and ushered Denis and the models into the club.

The whole thing at this point was a weird blend of funny and depressing. It’s kind of funny that people thought Denis was Psy, but it was also depressing because the only stuff they really have in common is that they’re both Asian and often wear sunglasses inside buildings.

Denis was taken straight through to the VIP area, where lots of people posed for photos with him while incorrectly re-enacting the “Gangnam Style” dance. I felt kinda bad but there’s something about seeing beautiful people embarrass themselves that never gets old.

As a sidenote: apparently wearing sunglasses indoors at clubs in Barcelona turns you into a sure-fire lady killer – look at this! And then look what happens when you don’t wear any :(

I think we all owe the pick-up artist community one huge apology.

While the security guard was busy flashing the horns, this guy on the right ordered a few bottles of champagne to the table.

This is where it started getting kind of ethically dubious. Do you drink booze someone’s bought for you purely because they think you invented that dance they did at their uncle’s wedding? Or do you ‘fess up and buy your own bottle of marked up Prosecco? In the end, we didn’t say anything, because it would have probably been more humiliating for the guy if everyone realised he’d just mistaken a random guy in a suit for someone who’s been all over everything for the past year and a half.

In fact, since the whole pretending to be Psy thing took off for Denis in a big way, he’s always getting offered free champagne – it comes with the territory when you look a bit like a famous person and hang around with drunk people. His “liver is fucked” now, apparently, so mostly he pretends to drink it or just stands around with a full glass of whatever it is that people want to get Psy drunk on.

We decided to leave the first club because we’d heard that Pierre Sarkozy – flaxen-haired son of Nicolas – was DJing down the road, and we all know there’s no better night out than one soundtracked by the offspring of a former world leader. Before we left, the queue of people who hadn’t been let inside yet all started taking photos, shouting and continuing to incorrectly do the “Gangnam Style” dance while grinning at us.

Aaaaaaand here’s Denis with Pierre Sarkozy (long hair, smiley). He was very excited to be standing next to a South Korean man with a “Gangnam Style” sticker on his shirt.

The weirdest thing is that Denis pulled exactly the same stunt in exactly the same place last year, and was all over the internet for it. Yet, this year, nobody even questioned that he wasn’t the real deal – they just took him straight to VIP areas, bought him bottles of champagne and wanted to have their photo taken with him.

Then Pierre put “Gangnam Style” on and Denis was shoved onstage, where he took his shirt off and danced around a bit while people took photos and grimaced. He didn’t do the dance – he just sort of flailed his hands around and did a pretty mediocre impression of someone riding a horse – but that didn’t seem to bother anyone. They were all perfectly happy to point their phones at him.

Either way, this felt like the culmination of the night’s crescendo – a whole room of people celeb-worshipping a man whose only link to fame is looking moderately like Psy when he wears exactly the same clothes as him.

I’ve never seen so many people so excited about so little. It was how I imagine a Beatles crowd looked in 1964, only with iPhones and sharktooth necklaces instead of pleated skirts and wet knickers.

Maybe it was the alcohol; maybe it was the giddiness from seeing someone they thought was famous; maybe it really has been long enough for people to forget what he looks like; or maybe they’re all just a little bit racist, but about 800 people at this point were convinced that the man in front of them was Psy.

Imagine these people finding the photos they’re taking the next day. Maybe once they’d sobered up they’d notice he wasn’t the real guy. Maybe they wouldn’t. Ultimately, though, would it really matter? They thought they were seeing a celebrity and were very pleased about it. In the end, they got what they wanted and Denis gets to keep sipping free champagne.

See you next year, Barcelona.

Follow Maciej on Twitter: @mpestka and buy the book documenting his and Denis’ time in Barcelona, Life of Psy, here.