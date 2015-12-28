A One Time 24-Hour Elvis Presley Tourist Attraction Has Been Saved

Image: Facebook

Graceland Too, an eccentric north Mississippi shrine to Elvis Presley has been purchased and will eventually be restored to its previous condition.

Videos by VICE

Located in Holly Springs, an hour drive from the original Graceland in Memphis, the antebellum home was owned by Paul MacLeod, who died in 2014, leaving it filled with Presley memorabilia.

For a $5 entrance fee MacLeod would take visitors on a colorful 45 minute tour that included, guitars, figurines, leather jackets, jumpsuits, and even a homemade electric chair that sat in the back yard.

Since MacLeod’s death the future of the building has been in doubt. In May, items were sold in more than 400 lots, while two Cadillacs owned by McLeod sold separately at a February auction.

But on Monday, Friends of Graceland Too announced on its Facebook page that it had purchased the home for $5,500.

“We want to preserve Paul’s legacy and keep his memory alive in Holly Springs, and we didn’t want the house to fall into the hands of someone who would want to tear it down,” lawyer Phillip Knect told the Clarion-Ledger.

MacLeod was obsessed with Elvis and for 35 years lived in the two-story house named after Presley’s home. A true eccentric, he ran the museum 24 hours and would often give out-of-towners late night tours.

But not everyone was happy with the town’s knocoff tourist attraction, which had its own Wikipedia and Trip Advisor pages. Some neighbors saw it as an eyesore while others complained about the late night visitors.

In July last year MacLeod allegedly shot and killed Dwight David Taylor, a local man who had worked for him in the past. Taylor, reportedly demanded unpaid money and when he tried to enter Graceland Too, MacLeod grabbed a gun, according to the Clarion-Ledger.

Less than a week later MacLeod was found dead on his porch, seemingly from natural causes.