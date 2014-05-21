A Party Political Broadcast by Drake

Important elections are taking place across the UK tomorrow and it’s paramount that we wade into the complex debates regarding immigration, the minimum wage and our societal understanding over sovereignty. So, with that in mind, here’s a video of Ed Milliband looking weird with Drake playing in the background.

I’m sure you’ll agree, it’s incredible. Here are five things Ed Milliband would say if he met Drake:

1) Hello Mr. Drake

2) Pretty cool that I’m hanging out with Drake. Suck on that Farage, who have you got? Tim fucking Rice and Mike fucking Read.

3) I’m not a big hip-hop man myself, but have you heard Clean Bandit? They’re smashing.

4) How do you get your beard like that? Can you teach me?

5) Oh actually I like that one song of yours, I play it every time I have to go on The One Show