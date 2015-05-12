A Red-Headed Terrorist Allegedly Wanted to Assassinate Prince Charles So a Ginger Could Be King

Photo via Flickr user DVIDSHUB

Yahoo News reported today that conservative extremist Mark Colborne allegedly plotted to “put a bullet in [Prince] Charles’ head” and earn red-headed Prince Harry a shot at the British throne because he felt gingers were a discriminated minority. Police found details of the plans in a notebook seized from Mark Colborne, a red-headed English man who is accused of planning terrorist acts before his arrest in the summer of 2014.

In the notebook, Colborne wrote that he wanted people “to see [his] transition from poor red-haired victimized minority that is constantly walked over to a fully transformed military terrorist.” Unfortunately for Colborne’s alleged plan, Prince Harry wouldn’t become king following the assassination of Charles—the crown would pass to Charles’s oldest son, Prince William. If William died, it would go to his oldest son, George. If George died, William’s daughter Charlotte would be queen. Harry’s fifth in line for the throne.

