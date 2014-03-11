A Step-by-Step Guide on How to get Your Video Posted on Noisey

An army of little scamps invade the inboxes of Noisey staff on the daily, greeting us with the wrong names, and asking if they can get air time on our YouTube channel. Afraid that soon every young rap-star will have carpal tunnel syndrome after copy-and-pasting identikit emails to EVERY JOURNALIST EVER, we want to make things a little easier. We want to provide a fool-proof way to get your video seen by our 640,000+ subscribers without having to invest in MailChimp and a Twitter follow-buy to look impressive. All you have to do is…

STEP ONE – SHOUT OUT NOISEY

Videos by VICE

As demonstrated by Aaron Cohen and Hefna Gwap, all you need to do is shout-out Noisey.

STEP TWO – DO STEP ONE…SRSLY, THAT’S IT.

If anyone else wants to get featured on Noisey.com today, all you need to do is shout us out in a track, or a video, and tweet it to us. Lasting for 24 hours only, this is a golden opportunity. For everyone that does this, we guarantee we will update this post with your music.