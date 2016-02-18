A Ton of Demos From Kanye West’s ‘The Life of Pablo’ Are Leaking And They Are All Amazing

UPDATE: An early demo of “All Day” featuring a verse from Kendrick Lamar and the original intro for “Famous” have now been added

Another day, another Kanye West leak. First, we had a possible leak of the original version of “Wolves” which featured Frank Ocean, Vic Mensa, and Sia before the latter two were taken off the album version on The Life of Pablo. This time around we have several—with possibly more on the way—demos including on titled “Fall Out of Heaven” which utilizes the same Section 25’s “Hit” sample used as the outro on “FML,” lyrics from “Famous,” and a surprise appearance from none other than Bon Iver. The other two unnamed songs feature an early version of “FML” with Travis Scott and a very prog-influenced track. Listen to all four songs below.

Jabbari Weekes is the Noisey Canada staff writer. Follow him on Twitter.