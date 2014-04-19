A Visit to the Town of Yolo, California

There’s a town in Northern California, about 25 minutes outside of Sacramento, called Yolo. Last weekend, while driving to Reno, I took a detour to visit.

Yolo is located in Yolo County. According to the 2010 US Census, it has a population of 452.

It is home to the Yolo Community Center – a centre for the Yolo community to gather. According to a sign in the window, it’s also available to rent for Yolo weddings and other Yolo events.

There is a Yolo County Library. Which is home to First 5 Yolo, a day-care service for Yolo under-fives. A Yolo County Library fax service is also available, for sending faxes from Yolo.

There were signs asking for you to vote for Janene Beronio. She’s attempting to become a judge for the Superior Court of Yolo. A title Lil Jon has probably given himself at some point.

Liquor is also available in Yolo. From a store that has a sign reading “Liquor Yolo.” I spoke to the owner, and he said that, though he sometimes has people coming in to ask for it, he has no plans to make any kind of Yolo merchandise. He also admitted that he wasn’t totally sure what Yolo meant, but knew “there was a song about it or something.”

Someone lost her dog, which is incredibly sad. But it was last seen in Yolo, which probably takes the edge off it a little.

You get the idea.

Lots of things said Yolo on them.

It stopped being funny after maybe, like, the third time.

*Sigh*

Overall, I would say that the town of Yolo, California, is a great place to visit or live if you think the word Yolo is funny. End.

