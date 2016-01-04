A Welshman, Swede, and American Walk into a Berlin Practice Space and Start a Band Called Plattenbau

This article originally appeared on Noisey Australia.

The origins of Plattenbau sound like the beginnings of a joke told by some drunk uncle. Holed up in a bleak East Berlin winter, Welshmen Lewis Lloyd and Swede Hans Tobias started a recording project that took inspiration from ex-communist architecture, post-punk, and cheap pilsener.

With the addition of American Brandon Walsh on drums in 2014, the three ex-pats took their noise punk to the clubs and cabarets of Berlin. Now based in the ex-Stasi headquarters, the trio is set to release their debut LP and play a string of European and US dates. Listen to the track “Mirage” from the band’s forthcoming album.

Noisey: What is “Mirage” about?

Hans Tobias: It’s a surf lick dreaming about the Middle East.

Lewis Lloyd: The lyrics come out of the current collective consciousness shift towards non-linear culture and history. Kind of like ghost-modern exotica. It might be full of hermetic meaning, or not, or both at the same time—kind of intriguing and confusing, like modern life.

How did Plattenbau come to be?

Hans: I escaped a butthole of a town in Sweden to try my luck in the promised land of Berlin in 2011.

Lewis: Hans and I met by chance through friends of friends in the park one day. He thought I was some video nerd and I thought he was some indie-goth wiener, but we made a date all the same to meet up and jam in the old East German Funkhaus. We jammed a bit and were both like, “Actually, this sounds pretty cool.”

Hans: We also have sort of the same taste for bad tasting jokes.

Brandon Walsh: I arrived in Berlin in summer of 2014 and found these guys through the magic of the Internet. By then they had moved to a practice room in the basement of the ex-Stasi HQ.

Are you able to explain the Pfand bottle recycling system to non-Germans?

Lewis: It may be difficult for non-German minds to understand. You could see it as a form of currency with large bottle-shaped 8, 15 and 25 cent coins and the bank is your local supermarket. Be careful though, it’s a market mostly run by dangerous gangs of pensioners.

Catch Plattenbau on Tour

March 11 – Boston at O’Briens

March 12- Baltimore at the Crown

March 13 – Lexington

March 15-20 – Austin at SXSW

March 21 – New Orleans at Circle Bar

March 23 – Cincinnati at MOTR

March 24 – Lansing at Mac’s Bar

March 25 – Detroit at Marble Bar

March 26 – Fort Wayne at Skeletunes

March 28 – Cleveland at Mahall’s

March 29 – Morgantown at 123 Pleasant

March 30 – Charlottesville at Henley’s Auctions

March 31- Richmond at Strange Matter

April 1 – Harrisonburg at MACROCK

April 3 – Washington DC at Comet Ping Pong

April 5 – Philadelphia at Kung Fu Necktie

April 6 – Manhattan at Cake Shop

April 7 – Brooklyn at Shea Stadium

April 9 – Boston MA