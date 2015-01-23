Abstracter’s ‘Cruciform’ Is a Theme Song for the Apocalypse

Dying in the apocalypse seems like the best way to go. Most people bow out of the world in pretty lame ways, like cancer or lupus or complications from a leg gash you never had checked out. The end of the world is much more exciting: There’d be walls of fire, mile-high tidal waves, and gaping crevasses in the ground for panicked crowds to topple into. Oakland doom band Abstracter must figure the end is coming any day now, so they’ve written the apocalypse a theme song.

The band is set to release their new album, Wound Empire, on February 10. “Cruciform” is an epic and introspective song dripping with doomy goodness. The album was mastered by another doom god, Brad Boatright, who’s previously worked with Sunn O))), Sleep, and Wolves in the Throne Room. Listen to “Cruciform” nice and loud while you browse WWI chemical warfare photos on Google. You can almost smell the fire and brimstone.

Videos by VICE

Preorder the new album Bandcamp.

