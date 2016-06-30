An Ode to the Greatest Song Ever: “Thunderstruck”



Artwork by the author

Today we celebrate International “Thunderstruck” Day. We celebrate this day because the internet allows us to declare non-existent celebratory days but really AC/DC’s “Thunderstruck” is the pinnacle of human achievement. We built the pyramids, invented penicillin, forged Kobe Bryant in the fires of Mount Doom, staged the moon landing—all these trivial things served as mere warm up acts for the arrival of “Thunderstruck” in 1990. Legend has it, God spoke directly to Angus and Malcolm Young as they wrote the song and said unto them, “Git er done.” Released as the lead single from The Razors Edge album, it instantly ended sobriety by becoming the most American Australian-made song ever and has been used in every movie trailer, commercial, and building explosion known to mankind.

Angus Young’s guitar work on “Thunderstruck” is the most complicated musical composition for any instrument. Everytime Angus Young plays the blazing finger-tapping intro to “Thunderstruck,” Mozart rises from his grave and makes love to a fighter jet. No one else has successfully played the rock anthem on guitar. Many have tried; all have spontaneously combusted. This sonic masterpiece can be applied to literally any situation. To prove this, I dug deep on YouTube to curate a list of the best videos that use “Thunderstruck” as a soundtrack. After listening to the song thousands of times, I am now in a constant state of sexual arousal—“shaking at the knees.” Prepare to be thunderstruck.

MAKING SUSHI

As this video points out, the art of sushi making requires “precision” and “delicate craftsmanship,” qualities expressed by “Thunderstruck.” The music makes you feel like the sushi chef is preparing a meal for food king Guy Fieri. Careful viewers will see the chef made a traditional roll of raw fish, cucumber, and sticky linoleum flooring to be served through a glory hole, which means “all you can eat.”

THE HISTORY OF CPR

U.S. MILITARY PROPAGANDA

ISIS MILITARY PROPAGANDA



LAWN CARE

TWO TURKEYS FIGHTING

TURKEY HUNTING

OPENING CHRISTMAS QUILT PRESENTS

BILL GATES

AC/DC is not only famous for “Thunderstruck;” the band also invented Bill Gates in a garage in the early 90’s. Bill Gates eventually gained sentience and replaced most of his organic body parts with computers. As this video shows, Bill Gates assembles himself into his current form, Surface Pro 4, with “Thunderstruck” playing in memory of his former human life and his creators, AC/DC.

ANIME

WRITING ABOUT THUNDERSTRUCK

*You have been added to a watch list

Devin Pacholik was caught in the middle of a railroad track after he wrote this. Follow him on Twitter.