Action Bronson, Meyhem Lauren, and… Wayne Brady Trade Outrageous Bars on Shade 45’s ‘F*ck, That’s Delicious’ Radio Special

Action Bronson’s Munchies food series F*ck, That’s Delicious made its VICELAND network premiere last week, and the rapper celebrated by dropping in on Eminem’s Sirius XM hip-hop station Shade 45 to rap with some friends. With Rare Chandeliers producer (and sometime Eminem tour DJ) Alchemist behind the turntables, Action kicked a crazy freestyle followed by more bars from Queens brawler Meyhem Lauren (whose “The cloth that I’m cut from is kinte” line rightfully sent the room into chaos). But the wild part is when random studio guest Wayne Brady jumps on with a goofy, off-the-top verse in a throwback ’80s flow no one in the room can handle. Watch full video of the madness below and catch F*ck, That’s Delicious Thursdays at 10 PM EST on VICELAND.