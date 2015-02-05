VICE
Action Bronson Just Dropped a Big League Banger with Alchemist Called “Big League Chew”

The big homie Action Bronson is a man of many talents. He’s an insane chef, has the ability to powerslam any wrestler in the WWE, owns every car James Bond has ever drove, hang-glides, everything. Most of all, Mr. Wonderful is a wild rapper out of Queens, New York. He just dropped a song produced by the one and only The Alchemist, “Big League Chew” for our foodie friends over at Munchies. Alchemist has been putting out countless classics since ’97. Bronson is a monster on this track, doesn’t need a hook or anything, while Alchemist’s beat cruises through clean.

Check out the track below, and then catch up on the most recent season of Fuck That’s Delicious.

