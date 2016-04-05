Actual Guitarists Are Owning Nick Jonas Real Good Online

The internet has made up its mind about Nick Jonas’ guitar solo at the 2016 American Country Music Awards this past weekend. The verdict? Bad. Real, real bad. It was not a good solo.
The notion of a pop star mistaking talent for the ability to wear a leather jacket sat particularly badly with the guitar-playing community. The types of dudes who try out every pedal at Guitar Center with no intention of buying had themselves a field day with Jonas bending his way out of trouble. Many of them took to Instagram to record themselves performing their best impression of the six-string disaster. Here are a few renditions of the #JonasSolo.
Hopefully after all of this online ownage, Jonas learned life’s most valuable lesson: Never try. (And before you Nickheads or Jonasliebers or whatever take to the comments to say, “Oh yeah, Noisey editors? If you think you’re so much better, let’s see you play the solo,” we already have an air-tight response: Shut up.)
And shout out to this guy, who was kind enough to record a tutorial: