Actual Guitarists Are Owning Nick Jonas Real Good Online

The internet has made up its mind about Nick Jonas’ guitar solo at the 2016 American Country Music Awards this past weekend. The verdict? Bad. Real, real bad. It was not a good solo.

The notion of a pop star mistaking talent for the ability to wear a leather jacket sat particularly badly with the guitar-playing community. The types of dudes who try out every pedal at Guitar Center with no intention of buying had themselves a field day with Jonas bending his way out of trouble. Many of them took to Instagram to record themselves performing their best impression of the six-string disaster. Here are a few renditions of the #JonasSolo.

Hopefully after all of this online ownage, Jonas learned life’s most valuable lesson: Never try. (And before you Nickheads or Jonasliebers or whatever take to the comments to say, “Oh yeah, Noisey editors? If you think you’re so much better, let’s see you play the solo,” we already have an air-tight response: Shut up.)

Guys, I’m still just not over it. bless his heart… Maybe it wasn’t the CMA but who’s to say.

A video posted by Garrett Austin Hill (@gfunkydrummer) on

Been working on that @nickjonas guitar solo. #nickjonas

A video posted by Ruben Gallego (@numberstations) on

#nickjonas #kelseaballerini @nickjonas cooooooool shred guitar #7string #me #riffwars #dropa #deathcore #metalcore #universityofrock #lickwars #djent #metallica #classic #universe #8string #メタル#ギター#エレキギター#7弦#ギタリスト#ロン毛 #8string #aliencore #technicaldeathmetal #shredderoftheday™

A video posted by YO_(ATERANOSIS.band (@yo_onityan) on

Was absolutely blown away by the incredible #NickJonas guitar solo that was trending yesterday – so I decided to have some fun with a little harmony action! Nick, I’m ready to take this show on the road if you are! #guitar #shred #virtuoso #billboard #duelingguitars #twinguitars #harmony #mastery #microtonal #serialism #aleatoric #avantgarde #rock

A video posted by Vikram Shankar (@vikramshankar_) on

Best bending practice licks ever #nickjonas#teletuesday

A video posted by Ip KinChun (@kinchunip) on

Jamming some sweet Nick Jonas licks. Definitely feeling some Lil Wayne inspiration here. #nickjonas #kelseaballerini #peterpan #lilwayne #guitar #guitarsolo #shred #epic #telecaster #powerballad

A video posted by Euan Hamilton (@euanh.91) on

Spent the past 24 hours painstakingly transcribing the legendary Nick Jonas guitar solo from the ACM Awards, get at me for tabs. It’s hard to really nail the masterful vibrato and phrasing of this maestro. This was my 237th take. #geartalk #teletuesday #nickjonas #riffwars #lickwars @nickjonas #djent

A video posted by Chris Lee – Guitarist (@moogatu) on

Learnt a cover #guitar #skills #nickjonas

A video posted by Jonny Hunt (@jonny_hunt) on

Inspiration can sometimes be hard to come by but once in every while something or someone comes along that makes you want to practice hard again. Thank you Nick Jonas. #nickjonas #solo #guitarhero

A video posted by adambournemusic (@adambournemusic) on

I put on my jazz face to attempt to play the latest hardest solo ever played by Nick Jonas at ACM #nickjonas #solo #acmawards

A video posted by Zai’En (@xenozeno) on

#nickjonas is a #guitar #legend and #jazz #master #acm #guitarsolo #music

A video posted by Kiaran McMillan (@kiaranmcmillan) on

So here’s a quick Nick Jonas solo cover, recorded with a Line 6 Spider IV and BOSS Metal Zone pedal! Godly tone for a godly solo #acm #acmawards #guitarsolo #nickjonas #guitar #guitarist #rock #music #band #15secondcover #hkig #iger

A video posted by Vanity Alive (@vanityaliveofficial) on

And shout out to this guy, who was kind enough to record a tutorial:

