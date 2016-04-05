Actual Guitarists Are Owning Nick Jonas Real Good Online

The internet has made up its mind about Nick Jonas’ guitar solo at the 2016 American Country Music Awards this past weekend. The verdict? Bad. Real, real bad. It was not a good solo.

The notion of a pop star mistaking talent for the ability to wear a leather jacket sat particularly badly with the guitar-playing community. The types of dudes who try out every pedal at Guitar Center with no intention of buying had themselves a field day with Jonas bending his way out of trouble. Many of them took to Instagram to record themselves performing their best impression of the six-string disaster. Here are a few renditions of the #JonasSolo.

Videos by VICE

Hopefully after all of this online ownage, Jonas learned life’s most valuable lesson: Never try. (And before you Nickheads or Jonasliebers or whatever take to the comments to say, “Oh yeah, Noisey editors? If you think you’re so much better, let’s see you play the solo,” we already have an air-tight response: Shut up.)

Guys, I’m still just not over it. bless his heart… Maybe it wasn’t the CMA but who’s to say. A video posted by Garrett Austin Hill (@gfunkydrummer) on Apr 5, 2016 at 9:11am PDT

Been working on that @nickjonas guitar solo. #nickjonas A video posted by Ruben Gallego (@numberstations) on Apr 5, 2016 at 11:49am PDT

Best bending practice licks ever #nickjonas#teletuesday A video posted by Ip KinChun (@kinchunip) on Apr 5, 2016 at 9:06am PDT

Learnt a cover #guitar #skills #nickjonas A video posted by Jonny Hunt (@jonny_hunt) on Apr 5, 2016 at 4:31am PDT

Inspiration can sometimes be hard to come by but once in every while something or someone comes along that makes you want to practice hard again. Thank you Nick Jonas. #nickjonas #solo #guitarhero A video posted by adambournemusic (@adambournemusic) on Apr 5, 2016 at 2:45am PDT

I put on my jazz face to attempt to play the latest hardest solo ever played by Nick Jonas at ACM #nickjonas #solo #acmawards A video posted by Zai’En (@xenozeno) on Apr 5, 2016 at 2:22am PDT

#nickjonas is a #guitar #legend and #jazz #master #acm #guitarsolo #music A video posted by Kiaran McMillan (@kiaranmcmillan) on Apr 5, 2016 at 1:20am PDT

And shout out to this guy, who was kind enough to record a tutorial: