Behold! The Full Length Batshit Crazy Trailer of ‘Adam Green’s Aladdin’

When we visited the set of Adam Green’s Aladdin back in 2014, the whole thing seemed colorful, surreal, and fun. Green leftfield dreamer, anti-folk hero and accurately described by VICE as “one of those rare visionaries who haemorrhage genius at every pore”—was always going to do something slightly bizarre. His last film was a ketamine-dosed Dadaist experiment shot on an iPhone starring Macauley Culkin. So there was no need to panic or lose our shit just yet. We wouldn’t be shocked so easily.

We had the first exclusive look at the flick in January, but it was a one minute tease and so, here, in full, is the trailer for Adam Green’s Aladdin. It’s roughly three minutes of mind-bending ball-tripping brilliance that completely destroys any notion that Green would struggle to outdo himself. The plot veers of at wild angles even in the trailer. There’s something about insurrection and execution and an asparagus chair. Oh and the soundtrack—which Green will be releasing and touring separately (see dates below)—sounds like all the fuzzy weird dreams you’ve ever wanted. It’s fucking wild and, as ever with Green, entirely engaging and charming.

Adam Green’s Aladdin the movie will be out in America on April 15th in North America and sees a worldwide release on May 12th. It’ll also be available on iTunes and Amazon Video-On-Demand plus through AdamGreensAladdin.com and subtitled in German, French, and Spanish. Because strangeness sees no borders. So there’s really no excuse for not blazing up, sitting down, and watching it. AND if you go see Green live there’s a high chance Green will be screening the film before the show. Double whammy.

Green himself has listed twelve important things to look out for in the trailer. Not included in his list is the fact that the lines “I only take cocaine to go to Brooklyn” and “If we had sex would that be ironic?” crop up out of nowhere. But just about everything else is there: from boobs to a shit sandwich.

1. Papier-mâché boobs.

2. Me as the drug-addled, hard partying, depressed indie-rock singer Aladdin, who’s about to get dropped from Zintendo Records.

3. Aladdin’s dysfunctional family unit: Alia Shawkat as Aladdin’s adventurous and idealistic twin sister Emily. And Natasha Lyonne as their lascivious, sitcom valium-mom.

4. The decadent socialite vixen Princess Barbara played by actress/model/musician Bip Ling.

5. Legendary painter Francesco Clemente as the metaphysical Genie Mustafa, who is the interface of a 3-D Printing Lamp.

There’s Francesco on the right

6. Jack Dishel, the comic-genius creator of viral YouTube show :DRYVRS starring in two main roles – the technology-obsessed Sultan, who’s a perverse and tyrannical buffoon. And the shifty yet wholesome Uncle Gary, who tells Aladdin of a magical lamp hidden in a cave.

7. The debut of a brand new on-screen-talent named Macaulay Culkin, who stars as Ralph, the charismatic leader of the Magical Americans, a rebel army opposed to the Sultan’s ways.

8. Andrew Van Wyngarden of MGMT as a hologram Guardian of the Lamp.

9. Har Mar Superstar as a British Druggie Guy.

Note: Har Mar, second from left and Devendra Banhart right next to him

10. Zoe Kravitz as a red-neck miner with a very special wish.

11. A shit sandwich.

12. A sneak peek at some of the songs I wrote for the Aladdin soundtrack album that will be released concurrently with the film The album is a folk-funk opus.

Adam Green Tour Dates:

April 5 – Brooklyn, World Premiere of Movie at Pioneer Works (Private Event)

April 8 – NYC, Artshow of the Props and Sets from the Movie at The Hole NYC

April 12 – Brooklyn, Nitehawk Movie Theater – Screening Movie at 7:30

April 14 – Los Angeles, West Coast Movie Premiere at Cinefamily Theater

April 19 – Brooklyn, Baby’s Alright (Full Band Concert)

May 2 Berlin, Lido (Concert + Movie)

May 4 Vienna, Flex (Concert + Movie)

May 5 Zurich, Papiersaal (Concert + Movie)

May 6 Frankfurt, Zoom (Concert + Movie)

May 7 Koln, Gebaude 9 (Concert + Movie)

May 9 Paris – Le Gaite (Concert + Movie)

May 11 London – Movie Premiere at Prince Charles Theater (Private Event)

May 12 London – Electric Ballroom (Full Band Concert)

May 14 Bristol – Thekla

May 15 Leicester – The Cookie

May 16 Nottingham – Rescue Rooms

May 18 Norwich – Waterfront Studios

May 19 Cambridge – Portland Arms

May 20 Brighton – The Great Escape

May 23 Leeds – Brudnell Social Club

May 24 Liverpool – Academy 2

May 25 Manchester – Gorilla

May 27 Glasgow – CAA (Concert + Movie)

May 28 Newcastle – Riverside

May 30 Hull – Fruit (Concert + Movie)

May 31 York – The Duchess

June 1 Birmingham – The OOBleck

Jun 12 London – Field Day Festival

July 30 – Standon, Standon Calling Festival (Concert and Movie Screening)

Aug 10-13 – Luhmühlen, A Summer’s Tale Festival