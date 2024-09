Stop the fucking car! Adele just announced a 2016 tour with dates across UK, Ireland, and Europe with a suspicious Glastonbury-sized hole in the schedule. More importantly, though, it’s probably the best tour annoucement of all time because she a) says “Hello, it’s me, Adele” then cracks the fuck up, and b) illustrates where she’ll be playing by impersonating Harry Potter doing the weather forecast.

Watch the announcement below.

Adele Announcement

Go to http://live.adele.com for details