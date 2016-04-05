Adele Shouted Out Stormzy on Stage Last Night Because 2016 Is Beautiful

When you go to an Adele gig at the O2 Arena in London, you don’t expect to hear your name being shouted from the stage. Not even if you are hugely popular grime MC and self-confessed Adele superfan Stormzy. Then again, this is 2016—a weird and wonderful time where Skepta will play the main stage at Glastonbury at the same time as Donald Trump is running for president of the United actual States. These are no ordinary times we live in.

Even so, Stormzy tweeting about his plans to see Tottenham’s gobbiest pop star and having her reciprocate by bigging him up (“Thornton Heath, oi oi”) to a crowd of 20,000 people, then dedicating “Make You Feel My Love” to him while he was in the audience, is a certified “holy shit” moment. As we all know, grime is doing great on its own and doesn’t need any cosigns thank you, but maybe the fact that Adele zooms around London blasting “Know Me From” means the North / South divide has finally its end? And even if it hasn’t, it’s a wonderful image.

Stormzy is gassed, anyway.

Bro I’m just chilling then Adele just said this songs dedicated to me then sang “Make you feel my love” I’m dead pic.twitter.com/fERy63nUAL — #MERKY (@Stormzy1) April 4, 2016