Listen to Adult Dude’s ‘Adult Moods’

There’s something about being labeled a “90s influenced” band that seems like an insult. Maybe it’s because every band with a “90s influence” is actually doing their best shameless grunge impression. In the case of Brooklyn’s Adult Dude, though, the label is more of a compliment.

Adult Dude have managed to take all of the classic guitar tones, riffs, and hooks from your favorite musical influences like, oh, say… Built to Spill, Superchunk, Dinosaur Jr., etc. and jam them into their new album Adult Moods. It’s more of an homage to the era than a lazy carbon copy. You can hear the Adult Dude dudes having adult moods on Adult Moods below.

Videos by VICE

Adult Moods is out on July 31 from Animal Style Records and you can pre-order it right here.

Side note: Has Adult Dude ever played a show with Adult Mom? From what we hear, their album will be available tomorrow. Let’s make that unholy union happen.