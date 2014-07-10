Adult Jazz’s Video for “Idiot Mantra” Makes School Seem Actually Cool

There’s a new band from Leeds called Adult Jazz, and they’re kind of out there. What I mean is that if you took a little prog, a little post-rock, a little folk, a little pop, and, yes, a little jazz and tossed them in a blender, this is the smoothie you’d pour. Above, we have a video from the band that they’ve titled Community Rhythms, and features them playing an excerpt of their track “Idiot Mantra.” The clip shows a bunch of people going to a gymnasium, pounding their chests, and making music. Frontman Harry Burgess is a former teacher, so the fact that this looks like it takes place in a school makes sense. And the fact that this makes school seem like it actually doesn’t suck, that’s the greatest accomplishment he’s ever had as an educator.