Adventure Time with Action Bronson – Welcome Home, Big Body!

One of the best things about Action Bronson is that he’s friends with Big Body, who easily the most entertaining human on the planet. After being laid up in jail, Bronson, Body, and friends head down to Miami for some rest, relaxation, and push-ups. Then the crew heads to Chapel Hill, North Carolina to perform at the legendary venue Cat’s Cradle and then hits Tampa, Florida, where he raps in the street like a hero of truth and justice.

