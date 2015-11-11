Alanis Morissette Has Updated “Ironic” for Millennials, Laments Tinder, Vaping and Netflix

Alanis Morissette’s 1995 hit “Ironic” is one of the most immortal songs ever written. An ode to things going tits up, it perfectly encapsulates the down-and-out introversion of a cynical, shoulder-shrugging Generation X. But what about us kids who came after Generation X? How are we supposed to know what “a free ride when you’ve already paid” feels like when we Uber everywhere? Or relate to “a black fly in your Chardonnay” in our culture of pop-up craft beer establishments? Who wants to meet “the man of your dreams” when you have instant access to all the men of your nightmares on Tinder?

With that in mind, Morissette made an appearance on The Late Late Show on Monday and performed an updated rendition of “Ironic” with Tinder, Snapchat Netflix, iPhones, vaping and Facebook all getting a shout out in her newly renovated list of #firstworldproblems. Human tweet with no favs, James Corden, was also involved.

She also took a knowing jab at herself with the line: “It’s singing ironic but there are no ironies”, addressing a long-standing gripe that the original lyrics are not, actually, examples of ironic situations.

Thank godness for that huh? I think I get it now!

Watch a clip via The Guardian below:

