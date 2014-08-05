Go Behind the Scenes of the Best Skateboard Movie of the Year

This Friday sees the UK release of All This Mayhem, a documentary charting the rise and fall of Australian skaters Ben and Tas Pappas. Compiling archive footage and present-day interviews with a load of the greats – Henry Sanchez, Lance Conklin, Dom Kekich, among others –Eddie Martin’s documentary covers everything from the brothers’ ascension to becoming the number one and two vert skaters in the world, through their feud with Tony Hawk and up to the drugs and jail time that defined the latter part of their careers.

The problem is, three days is a long time to wait if you’re as impatient as we are, so we thought we’d bring you this making-of featurette – Shredding Against the World – to keep your hunger quenched until Friday.

And in case the whole searching for stuff on the internet thing is new to you, below are the full listings of every cinema showing the film:

Starting on the 8th of August, 2014

– Curzon, Soho

– Empire, Leicester Square

– The ICA, The Mall

– Clapham Picturehouse, Hackney Picturehouse, Greenwich Picturehouse, Stratford East Picturehouse

– The Ritzy, Brixton

– Tricycle, Kilburn

– Dukes Komedia, Brighton

– Harbour Lights, Southampton

– Cambridge Picturehouse

– Oxford Picturehouse

– Exeter Picturehouse

– York Picturehouse

– Broadway, Nottingham

– Watershed, Bristol

– Cornerhouse, Manchester

– Fact, Liverpool

– Hyde Park Picture House, Leeds

– Tyneside, Newcastle

– Contemporary Arts, Dundee

– Cameo, Edinburgh

Starting on the 15th of August, 2014

– Glasgow Film Theatre

– Filmhouse, Aberdeen

Starting on the 18th of August, 2014

– Showcase, Reading

– Showcase, Bluewater

– Errol Flynn, Northampton

– Showcase CDL, Leicester

– Showcase, Newham, Peterborough, Nottingham, Cardiff, Dudley, Walsall, Leeds, Stockton, Paisley, Glasgow East

– Electric, Birmingham

Starting on the 29th of August, 2014

– Quad, Derby

Starting on the 2nd of September, 2014

– Filmhouse, Edinburgh