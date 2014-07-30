Sweet and Repeatable Alvvays Track “Archie, Marry Me” Now Has a Similarly Great Music Video

The sweetly-sad single that made many fall in love with Toronto’s Alvvays is now a video! Check out “Archie, Marry Me” from the band’s self-titled LP for the first time above. The band comments on the video as such:
“So we made another super-8 video, one where we take ‘take the plunge’ to the logical extreme. The camera exploded at sea so we neutralized the black battery goo with vinegar and kept shooting. My hasty retreat via doggy-paddle was left on the cutting room floor. Go figure.”
While the video is sweet and fun, nothing beats a live show so make sure and catch the band at the dates below.
ALVVAYS on TOUR
08.02 – London, UK – Visions Festival
08.05 – London, UK – Birthdays (Presented By DIY Mag)
08.06 – London, UK – Rough Trade East
08.09 – Kingston, CAN – Wolfe Island Festival
08.14 – Toronto, CAN – The Horseshoe Tavern
08.16 – Montreal, CAN – La Vitrola
09.19 – Saskatoon, SK – Louis’ ^
09.20 – Edmonton, AB – Pawn Shop ^
09.21 – Calgary, AB – The Republik ^
09.22 – Regina, SK – The Exchange ^
09.23 – Winnipeg, MB – West End Cultural Centre ^
09.24 – Thunder Bay, ON – Crocks ^
09.27 – Toronto, CAN – The Horseshoe Tavern^
10.20 – Cambridge, UK – Junction 2*
10.21 – Liverpool, UK – Kazimier*
10.22 – Dublin, Ireland – 02 Academy*
10.24 – Birmingham, UK – The Institute*
10.25 – Leeds, UK – Brudenell Social Club*
10.26 – Newcastle, UK – Riverside*
10.28 – Brighton, UK – Komedia*
10.29 – London, UK – O2 Shepherds Bush Empire*
11.08 – Brooklyn, NY – Rough Trade
11.10 – Philadelphia, PA – Boot & Saddle
11.11- Washington, DC – DC9
11.12 – Richmond, VA – Stange Matter
11.13 – Durham, NC – The Pinhook
11.14 – Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theater
11.16 – Birmingham, AL – Bottletree
11.18 – New Orleans, LA – Gasa Gasa
11.19 – Dallas, TX – City Tavern
11.21 – Austin, TX – Red 7
11.23 – Phoenix, AZ – Valley Bar
11.25 – San Diego, CA – Soda Bar
11.29 – San Francisco, CA – Rickshaw Shop
12.01- Portland, OR – Doug Fir Lounge
^ w/ Fucked Up
* w/ Real Estate