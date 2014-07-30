Sweet and Repeatable Alvvays Track “Archie, Marry Me” Now Has a Similarly Great Music Video

The sweetly-sad single that made many fall in love with Toronto’s Alvvays is now a video! Check out “Archie, Marry Me” from the band’s self-titled LP for the first time above. The band comments on the video as such:

“So we made another super-8 video, one where we take ‘take the plunge’ to the logical extreme. The camera exploded at sea so we neutralized the black battery goo with vinegar and kept shooting. My hasty retreat via doggy-paddle was left on the cutting room floor. Go figure.”

While the video is sweet and fun, nothing beats a live show so make sure and catch the band at the dates below.

ALVVAYS on TOUR

08.02 – London, UK – Visions Festival

08.05 – London, UK – Birthdays (Presented By DIY Mag)

08.06 – London, UK – Rough Trade East

08.09 – Kingston, CAN – Wolfe Island Festival

08.14 – Toronto, CAN – The Horseshoe Tavern

08.16 – Montreal, CAN – La Vitrola

09.19 – Saskatoon, SK – Louis’ ^

09.20 – Edmonton, AB – Pawn Shop ^

09.21 – Calgary, AB – The Republik ^

09.22 – Regina, SK – The Exchange ^

09.23 – Winnipeg, MB – West End Cultural Centre ^

09.24 – Thunder Bay, ON – Crocks ^

09.27 – Toronto, CAN – The Horseshoe Tavern^

10.20 – Cambridge, UK – Junction 2*

10.21 – Liverpool, UK – Kazimier*

10.22 – Dublin, Ireland – 02 Academy*

10.24 – Birmingham, UK – The Institute*

10.25 – Leeds, UK – Brudenell Social Club*

10.26 – Newcastle, UK – Riverside*

10.28 – Brighton, UK – Komedia*

10.29 – London, UK – O2 Shepherds Bush Empire*

11.08 – Brooklyn, NY – Rough Trade

11.10 – Philadelphia, PA – Boot & Saddle

11.11- Washington, DC – DC9

11.12 – Richmond, VA – Stange Matter

11.13 – Durham, NC – The Pinhook

11.14 – Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theater

11.16 – Birmingham, AL – Bottletree

11.18 – New Orleans, LA – Gasa Gasa

11.19 – Dallas, TX – City Tavern

11.21 – Austin, TX – Red 7

11.23 – Phoenix, AZ – Valley Bar

11.25 – San Diego, CA – Soda Bar

11.29 – San Francisco, CA – Rickshaw Shop

12.01- Portland, OR – Doug Fir Lounge

^ w/ Fucked Up

* w/ Real Estate