America Just Challenged Japan to a Giant Robot Fight

It’s the perfect time of the year to go America all over everybody’s ass, and a team at the US-based MegaBots—a company that specializes in building giant fighting robots, obviously—is leading the charge. They just challenged Japan’s own fighting robot company (these things exist), Suidobashi Heavy Industries, to a real-life giant robot fight.

“We have a giant robot, you have a giant robot—you know what needs to happen,” MegaBots announced in their challenge video.

Their 12,000 pound, 15-foot-tall MegaBot Mark II—America’s first fully-functional giant piloted robot—can fire three-pound paint cannonballs at over 100 miles an hour. Suidobashi’s 1,100 pound robot, the Kuratas, is equipped with twin Gatling guns, a targeting system that looks like something out of a video game, and four-wheeled legs that let it zip around at about six miles per hour.

Suidobashi hasn’t responded to MegaBots challenge yet, but if they’re down to do battle, the two massive robots will face off sometime around June 2016. Start placing your bets.